plate of pancakes and fruit on a marble table
Cafe Americano’s pancakes
Cafe Americano

Here’s Where to Indulge in Pancakes Around Miami

From sweet to savory options.

by Juliana Accioly
Cafe Americano’s pancakes
| Cafe Americano
by Juliana Accioly

Remarkably versatile, pancakes are the quintessential American breakfast and delicious no matter what hour of the day. A simple preparation of starchy batter cooked on a flat surface, flapjacks are the perfect vehicle for everything, from a sprinkle of sugar over butter to chocolate syrup or a big helping of tropical fruit.

Lucky for the pancakes lovers of Miami, the Magic City is dotted with restaurants ready to please all tastebuds with heaping plates of sweet and savory options, served with a wide range of mix-ins and creative toppings. Here’s a list of the best 10 options to try now.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Maü Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave #109
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 425-1024
(786) 425-1024
Head to Mau for red velvet pancakes, served with a drizzle of champagne-infused maple syrup and fruit confit. Offered during the weekend brunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the pancakes are priced at $15. 

2. Icebox Cafe

1855 Purdy Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-8448
(305) 538-8448
lcebox Cafe’s lemon ricotta flat cake has been a hit since 2015, when the restaurant’s owner Robert Siegmann began interlaying scoops of batter with ricotta and lemon zest for texture and brightness. The end product is a pancake that is fluffy in the middle and crispy on the edges, made even better with a side of whipped cream and cream cheese blend and crispy applewood smoked bacon. The dish is offered during weekend brunch hours at both Sunset Harbor ($17) and Hallandale locations ($15). 

3. Cafe Americano Ocean Drive

1144 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 730-3549
(786) 730-3549
Cafe Americano’s menu of American brunch classics with a Latin twist includes a dish of buttermilk pancakes pilled high, which are served golden-brown and with plenty of crowd-pleasingoptions to layer on such as chocolate chip, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and Nutella. Served daily, cost is $15. 

4. Seawell Fish N' Oyster

660 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 594-5820
(786) 594-5820
The stack of lemon ricotta pancakes at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster are served with berries and basil compote, topped with a dusting of powdered sugar and served with classic maple syrup. The dish comes paired with Seawell’s applewood smoked bacon and made to be enjoyed with a cup of Colombe cold brew. The pancakes are offered daily for brunch between 8 a.m and 3 p.m. and cost $16. 

5. Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 425-3575
(786) 425-3575
This all-day French cafe’s elegant red velvet pancakes are delicious on their own, but turn into a real treat with a cream cheese glaze and a crown of strawberries and whipped cream. Like things savory? Cafe Bastille also dishes out a set of flapjacks topped with two sunny side up eggs and strips of bacon to keep guests full all day. Parisian owners Estelle and Ben recommend a generous dollop of maple syrup over both.  

6. Chicken and The Egg

228 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 803-8329
(786) 803-8329
This Wynwood breakfast joint serves chocolate chip pancakes with mouthfuls of chocolate syrup and vanilla bean icing ($12). Another highlight is the Oreo cookie version, topped with butter cream icing and served with a side of vanilla bean ice cream ($12). Available daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 4 p.m. on weekends.

7. Lilikoi Organic Living

500 South Pointe Dr #180
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8692
(305) 763-8692
At this surf-chic, casual bistro in the South Pointe neighborhood, Argentine chef Manuel Torterola serves sourdough pancakes made even healthier by housemade Nutella, banana slices, and vegan (and soft) coconut whipped cream for $12.95. 

8. Sadelle's Coconut Grove

3321 Mary St
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707
Amongst Sadelle’s all-day dining options are sweet blueberry pancakes, made to be savored during breakfast or lunch ($19). Wash them down with a glass or prosecco or keep your choice ‘dry’ with a range of teas and coffeess on offer

9. B Bistro Bakery at The Grove

2895 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 578-3158
(786) 578-3158
Chef Henry Hanés’s trio of savory-sweet pancakes are a highlight at his bistro and bakery, a stack of flapjacks that is cleverly layered with a rich mousse of cream cheese and heavy cream charged with nitrous dioxide, then topped with a generous portion of guava cubes and a vanilla cookie crumble for $18.

10. Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 353-2940
(786) 353-2940
Chug’s breakfast pièce-de-résistance is its cast-iron pancake, a simple iteration that is slowly cooked in clarified butter, then served atop warm maple syrup ($15). Available all day Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

