Share All sharing options for: Here’s Where to Indulge in Pancakes Around Miami

Share All sharing options for: Here’s Where to Indulge in Pancakes Around Miami

Remarkably versatile, pancakes are the quintessential American breakfast and delicious no matter what hour of the day. A simple preparation of starchy batter cooked on a flat surface, flapjacks are the perfect vehicle for everything, from a sprinkle of sugar over butter to chocolate syrup or a big helping of tropical fruit.

Lucky for the pancakes lovers of Miami, the Magic City is dotted with restaurants ready to please all tastebuds with heaping plates of sweet and savory options, served with a wide range of mix-ins and creative toppings. Here’s a list of the best 10 options to try now.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.