Sure, salad is great, and meat and chicken have their moments in the culinary spotlight, but nothing—absolutely nothing—beats pasta. Luckily, Miami has its fair share of restaurants where the beloved carb, in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, reigns supreme. Here are the 12 best spots for a plate of pasta in Miami.
12 Phenomenal Places for Pasta in Miami
From cacio e pepe to lasagna and everything in between
Il Mulino New York - Miami
Those craving old-school, white-glove fine dining best head to this elegant staple inside the Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach. Dishes like rigatoni alla bolognese (braised veal, beef, pork in a tomato sauce), ravioli ai porcini with champagne truffle cream sauce, and spaghetti alla carbonara, set the tone for a decadent meal. There is gluten-free pasta as well.
Boia De
Husband-and-wife chefs Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi have captured Miami’s culinary heart with their modern American fare with Italian influences. Whether it’s bufala ricotta gnocchi, saffron tagliatelle al pomodoro, or the long-standing hit, pappardelle alla lepre (a Tuscan dish featuring rabbit ragu), pasta lovers can’t go wrong.
Sofia Design District
For pasta with a side of people-watching, head to the pretty-in-pink hotspot in Miami’s celebrated Design District. Dishes are simple and with a touch of decadence, like the spaghetti al pomodoro with 36-month aged parmesan cheese, cacio e pepe bucatini with shaved black truffle, and cavatelli alla bolognese with wild boar bolognese.
Dōma
This modern restaurant combines great hospitality with exceptional flavors, making this Wynwood spot at the top of the list of local pasta lovers. Whether sampling the spaghetti with clams, capers, black olives tartare, and broccoli rabe cream or the gnocchi ‘porcini and prawns’ with stracciatella cheese, pistachio crumble, and fava beans, each dish is equally creative and well-executed. The straightforward tagliolini ‘al tartufo nero’ (black truffle, French butter, and parmesan cheese) is a comfort food hit.
Macchialina
A longtime local favorite, this brother-sister restaurant transports patrons to Italy with its embracing hospitality and exceptional pasta and wine selections. All pasta is made in-house and runs the gamut in flavors, from tagliolini ai funghi (mushroom) to cavatelli macchialina (baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino cheese) to gnocchi with shrimp. Lasagna lovers take note: This version is made with short rib and taleggio fonduta cheese, resulting in a habit-forming flavor.
Jaguar Sun
Expect anything in Miami, like this popular bar — don’t miss the exceptional martinis — that doubles as one of the best pasta places in town. It will be hard choosing between the agnolotti with sweet corn and blue crab, spicy rigatoni with pork sugo, and the bucatini cacio e pepe, so it may be best to settle in, order several rounds of cocktails and stay a while.
The River Oyster Bar
While, as its name implies, this spot serves great oysters, it also offers pasta dishes that are highlights of the menu. For starters, the gnocchi and jumbo lump crab with creamy parmesan and black summer truffle makes life instantly better and is the reason for a visit alone. Other contenders include squid ink spaghetti fra diavolo with scallop, shrimp, squid, ricotta salata, mint, and linguine, and clams with chipotle adobo and crispy pork belly.
Zucca
Covering the varied culinary regions of Italy, this posh Coral Gables spot is the ideal venue for favorites like linguine alle vongole (pasta in clam sauce) as well as unique iterations like gnocchi with prosciutto crudo, aged provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula; and trofie (a gently twisted pasta) with pesto over eggplant caponata and smoked stracciatella.
Luca Osteria
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli celebrates his Italian roots in this bustling hotspot with an impressive array of pasta dishes that include pasta al limone (mafaldine pasta, 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, and a whole lemon), pasta al tartufo (pappardelle, black truffle butter, fonduta, and Italian truffles), and bucatini all’amatriciana (600-day proscuitto, semi-dried tomato, and parmesan cheese). As a bonus, diners can add local stracciatella to any pasta.
Krüs Kitchen
Settle into this laid-back, tranquil restaurant for exceptional and thought-provoking dishes. For pasta, options like ravioli with smoked squash and caramelized onions, walnut milk, olive oil, and aged balsamic; chitarra pasta with lobster dashi, sea urchin, and grilled rock shrimp; and tagliatelle with oxtail, shiitake demi, Meyer lemon, and smoked beef heart leave diners wanting more.
Fiola
This upscale gem, under the watchful guide of chef Danny Ganem, never fails to impress with execution and flavor. Whether it is the caviar carbonara, made with rye fettuccine, caviar, and dill; Fiola lobster ravioli with ginger, chives, and lobster roe, or the wild boar all’amatriciana with tagliatelle, Calabrian chili, guanciale, and pomodoro, every pasta is a homerun. Can’t decide what to order? Go for the asta omakase, a six-course pasta-tasting menu featuring a sample of chef’s favorites.
Erba
Under chef Niven Patel's culinary direction, Erba offers a menu that infuses traditional Italian fare with Miami-inspired twists. Its pasta are some of the most unique in the city, like the mafaldine tossed with Bahamian conch, lumache with braised rabbit and hen of the woods mushrooms, or the agnolotti with wagyu beef cheeks. Want to try them all and not break the bank? Erba offers a pasta-tasting menu daily from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering a variety of pasta for just $45.