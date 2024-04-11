 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Best Places to Grab a Burger in Palm Beach County

38 Essential Restaurants in Miami, Spring 2024

The 15 Best Midtown and Edgewater Restaurants

More in Miami See more maps
pasta on a plate. Photo by Nicholas Grande on Unsplash

12 Phenomenal Places for Pasta in Miami

From cacio e pepe to lasagna and everything in between

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
by Alona Martinez
Photo by Nicholas Grande on Unsplash

Sure, salad is great, and meat and chicken have their moments in the culinary spotlight, but nothing—absolutely nothing—beats pasta. Luckily, Miami has its fair share of restaurants where the beloved carb, in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, reigns supreme. Here are the 12 best spots for a plate of pasta in Miami.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Il Mulino New York - Miami

Copy Link

Those craving old-school, white-glove fine dining best head to this elegant staple inside the Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach. Dishes like rigatoni alla bolognese (braised veal, beef, pork in a tomato sauce), ravioli ai porcini with champagne truffle cream sauce, and spaghetti alla carbonara, set the tone for a decadent meal. There is gluten-free pasta as well.

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(305) 466-9191
(305) 466-9191

Also featured in:

Boia De

Copy Link

Husband-and-wife chefs Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi have captured Miami’s culinary heart with their modern American fare with Italian influences. Whether it’s bufala ricotta gnocchi, saffron tagliatelle al pomodoro, or the long-standing hit, pappardelle alla lepre (a Tuscan dish featuring rabbit ragu), pasta lovers can’t go wrong.

5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
(305) 967-8866

Also featured in:

Sofia Design District

Copy Link

For pasta with a side of people-watching, head to the pretty-in-pink hotspot in Miami’s celebrated Design District. Dishes are simple and with a touch of decadence, like the spaghetti al pomodoro with 36-month aged parmesan cheese, cacio e pepe bucatini with shaved black truffle, and cavatelli alla bolognese with wild boar bolognese.

140 NE 39th Street, Miami

Dōma

Copy Link

This modern restaurant combines great hospitality with exceptional flavors, making this Wynwood spot at the top of the list of local pasta lovers. Whether sampling the spaghetti with clams, capers, black olives tartare, and broccoli rabe cream or the gnocchi ‘porcini and prawns’ with stracciatella cheese, pistachio crumble, and fava beans, each dish is equally creative and well-executed. The straightforward tagliolini ‘al tartufo nero’ (black truffle, French butter, and parmesan cheese) is a comfort food hit.

35 NE 26th St, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 953-6946
(786) 953-6946

Macchialina

Copy Link

A longtime local favorite, this brother-sister restaurant transports patrons to Italy with its embracing hospitality and exceptional pasta and wine selections. All pasta is made in-house and runs the gamut in flavors, from tagliolini ai funghi (mushroom) to cavatelli macchialina (baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino cheese) to gnocchi with shrimp. Lasagna lovers take note: This version is made with short rib and taleggio fonduta cheese, resulting in a habit-forming flavor.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124

Also featured in:

Jaguar Sun

Copy Link

Expect anything in Miami, like this popular bar — don’t miss the exceptional martinis — that doubles as one of the best pasta places in town. It will be hard choosing between the agnolotti with sweet corn and blue crab, spicy rigatoni with pork sugo, and the bucatini cacio e pepe, so it may be best to settle in, order several rounds of cocktails and stay a while.

230 NE 4th St (1st Floor X-Miami), Miami, FL 33132

Also featured in:

The River Oyster Bar

Copy Link

While, as its name implies, this spot serves great oysters, it also offers pasta dishes that are highlights of the menu. For starters, the gnocchi and jumbo lump crab with creamy parmesan and black summer truffle makes life instantly better and is the reason for a visit alone. Other contenders include squid ink spaghetti fra diavolo with scallop, shrimp, squid, ricotta salata, mint, and linguine, and clams with chipotle adobo and crispy pork belly.

33 SE 7th St, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
(305) 530-1915

Zucca

Copy Link

Covering the varied culinary regions of Italy, this posh Coral Gables spot is the ideal venue for favorites like linguine alle vongole (pasta in clam sauce) as well as unique iterations like gnocchi with prosciutto crudo, aged provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula; and trofie (a gently twisted pasta) with pesto over eggplant caponata and smoked stracciatella.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Also featured in:

Luca Osteria

Copy Link

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli celebrates his Italian roots in this bustling hotspot with an impressive array of pasta dishes that include pasta al limone (mafaldine pasta, 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, and a whole lemon), pasta al tartufo (pappardelle, black truffle butter, fonduta, and Italian truffles), and bucatini all’amatriciana (600-day proscuitto, semi-dried tomato, and parmesan cheese). As a bonus, diners can add local stracciatella to any pasta.

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097

Also featured in:

Krüs Kitchen

Copy Link

Settle into this laid-back, tranquil restaurant for exceptional and thought-provoking dishes. For pasta, options like ravioli with smoked squash and caramelized onions, walnut milk, olive oil, and aged balsamic; chitarra pasta with lobster dashi, sea urchin, and grilled rock shrimp; and tagliatelle with oxtail, shiitake demi, Meyer lemon, and smoked beef heart leave diners wanting more.

3413 Main Highway, FL 33133
(786) 518-3998
(786) 518-3998

Also featured in:

Fiola

Copy Link

This upscale gem, under the watchful guide of chef Danny Ganem, never fails to impress with execution and flavor. Whether it is the caviar carbonara, made with rye fettuccine, caviar, and dill; Fiola lobster ravioli with ginger, chives, and lobster roe, or the wild boar all’amatriciana with tagliatelle, Calabrian chili, guanciale, and pomodoro, every pasta is a homerun. Can’t decide what to order? Go for the asta omakase, a six-course pasta-tasting menu featuring a sample of chef’s favorites.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Also featured in:

Erba

Copy Link

Under chef Niven Patel's culinary direction, Erba offers a menu that infuses traditional Italian fare with Miami-inspired twists. Its pasta are some of the most unique in the city, like the mafaldine tossed with Bahamian conch, lumache with braised rabbit and hen of the woods mushrooms, or the agnolotti with wagyu beef cheeks. Want to try them all and not break the bank? Erba offers a pasta-tasting menu daily from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering a variety of pasta for just $45. 

8865 SW 72nd Pl, Miami, FL 33156

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Il Mulino New York - Miami

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Those craving old-school, white-glove fine dining best head to this elegant staple inside the Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach. Dishes like rigatoni alla bolognese (braised veal, beef, pork in a tomato sauce), ravioli ai porcini with champagne truffle cream sauce, and spaghetti alla carbonara, set the tone for a decadent meal. There is gluten-free pasta as well.

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(305) 466-9191
(305) 466-9191

Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Husband-and-wife chefs Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi have captured Miami’s culinary heart with their modern American fare with Italian influences. Whether it’s bufala ricotta gnocchi, saffron tagliatelle al pomodoro, or the long-standing hit, pappardelle alla lepre (a Tuscan dish featuring rabbit ragu), pasta lovers can’t go wrong.

5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
(305) 967-8866

Sofia Design District

140 NE 39th Street, Miami

For pasta with a side of people-watching, head to the pretty-in-pink hotspot in Miami’s celebrated Design District. Dishes are simple and with a touch of decadence, like the spaghetti al pomodoro with 36-month aged parmesan cheese, cacio e pepe bucatini with shaved black truffle, and cavatelli alla bolognese with wild boar bolognese.

140 NE 39th Street, Miami

Dōma

35 NE 26th St, Miami, FL 33137

This modern restaurant combines great hospitality with exceptional flavors, making this Wynwood spot at the top of the list of local pasta lovers. Whether sampling the spaghetti with clams, capers, black olives tartare, and broccoli rabe cream or the gnocchi ‘porcini and prawns’ with stracciatella cheese, pistachio crumble, and fava beans, each dish is equally creative and well-executed. The straightforward tagliolini ‘al tartufo nero’ (black truffle, French butter, and parmesan cheese) is a comfort food hit.

35 NE 26th St, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 953-6946
(786) 953-6946

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

A longtime local favorite, this brother-sister restaurant transports patrons to Italy with its embracing hospitality and exceptional pasta and wine selections. All pasta is made in-house and runs the gamut in flavors, from tagliolini ai funghi (mushroom) to cavatelli macchialina (baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino cheese) to gnocchi with shrimp. Lasagna lovers take note: This version is made with short rib and taleggio fonduta cheese, resulting in a habit-forming flavor.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124

Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4th St (1st Floor X-Miami), Miami, FL 33132

Expect anything in Miami, like this popular bar — don’t miss the exceptional martinis — that doubles as one of the best pasta places in town. It will be hard choosing between the agnolotti with sweet corn and blue crab, spicy rigatoni with pork sugo, and the bucatini cacio e pepe, so it may be best to settle in, order several rounds of cocktails and stay a while.

230 NE 4th St (1st Floor X-Miami), Miami, FL 33132

The River Oyster Bar

33 SE 7th St, Miami, FL 33131

While, as its name implies, this spot serves great oysters, it also offers pasta dishes that are highlights of the menu. For starters, the gnocchi and jumbo lump crab with creamy parmesan and black summer truffle makes life instantly better and is the reason for a visit alone. Other contenders include squid ink spaghetti fra diavolo with scallop, shrimp, squid, ricotta salata, mint, and linguine, and clams with chipotle adobo and crispy pork belly.

33 SE 7th St, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
(305) 530-1915

Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Covering the varied culinary regions of Italy, this posh Coral Gables spot is the ideal venue for favorites like linguine alle vongole (pasta in clam sauce) as well as unique iterations like gnocchi with prosciutto crudo, aged provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula; and trofie (a gently twisted pasta) with pesto over eggplant caponata and smoked stracciatella.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli celebrates his Italian roots in this bustling hotspot with an impressive array of pasta dishes that include pasta al limone (mafaldine pasta, 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, and a whole lemon), pasta al tartufo (pappardelle, black truffle butter, fonduta, and Italian truffles), and bucatini all’amatriciana (600-day proscuitto, semi-dried tomato, and parmesan cheese). As a bonus, diners can add local stracciatella to any pasta.

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097

Krüs Kitchen

3413 Main Highway, FL 33133

Settle into this laid-back, tranquil restaurant for exceptional and thought-provoking dishes. For pasta, options like ravioli with smoked squash and caramelized onions, walnut milk, olive oil, and aged balsamic; chitarra pasta with lobster dashi, sea urchin, and grilled rock shrimp; and tagliatelle with oxtail, shiitake demi, Meyer lemon, and smoked beef heart leave diners wanting more.

3413 Main Highway, FL 33133
(786) 518-3998
(786) 518-3998

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

This upscale gem, under the watchful guide of chef Danny Ganem, never fails to impress with execution and flavor. Whether it is the caviar carbonara, made with rye fettuccine, caviar, and dill; Fiola lobster ravioli with ginger, chives, and lobster roe, or the wild boar all’amatriciana with tagliatelle, Calabrian chili, guanciale, and pomodoro, every pasta is a homerun. Can’t decide what to order? Go for the asta omakase, a six-course pasta-tasting menu featuring a sample of chef’s favorites.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Erba

8865 SW 72nd Pl, Miami, FL 33156

Under chef Niven Patel's culinary direction, Erba offers a menu that infuses traditional Italian fare with Miami-inspired twists. Its pasta are some of the most unique in the city, like the mafaldine tossed with Bahamian conch, lumache with braised rabbit and hen of the woods mushrooms, or the agnolotti with wagyu beef cheeks. Want to try them all and not break the bank? Erba offers a pasta-tasting menu daily from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering a variety of pasta for just $45. 

8865 SW 72nd Pl, Miami, FL 33156

Related Maps