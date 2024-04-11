12 Phenomenal Places for Pasta in Miami

Under chef Niven Patel's culinary direction, Erba offers a menu that infuses traditional Italian fare with Miami-inspired twists. Its pasta are some of the most unique in the city, like the mafaldine tossed with Bahamian conch, lumache with braised rabbit and hen of the woods mushrooms, or the agnolotti with wagyu beef cheeks. Want to try them all and not break the bank? Erba offers a pasta-tasting menu daily from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering a variety of pasta for just $45.