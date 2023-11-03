Any way you slice it, Broward County is loaded with pizza goodness. With an influx of New Yorkers within South Florida’s confines, there is no shortage of a solid NY slice. Equally, as scarf-worthy, there are stellar options in Chicago, Detroit, and even Pittsburgh-inspired, too. So, be it a slice on the fly, spread for a house party, or some form of hunger in between, these are the best spots for pizza in Broward County.Read More
Broward County’s 10 Best Pizza Joints
Yes, you can have these pies and eat them, too.
Sicilian Oven
This South Florida success story now operates eight restaurants between Wellington and Aventura. Delightfully crisp and perfectly torched cheese, you can have pies like the Joey D (meatballs, ricotta cheese, and massive parmesan shavings) and the Hit Man, with sausage, garlic, red peppers, and a hot pepper kick.
Big Louie's Pizzeria
This South Florida regional chain has been popping out New York-style pies since 1986. Today, it has five locations throughout Broward – three in Fort Lauderdale, one in Hollywood, and one in Pompano Beach. Its slices are razor thin, unpretentious, and its 18-inch will feed a family for days.
Johnny Pies NY Pizzeria
Coconut Creek is on the pizza map thanks to this New York-style classic pizzeria. Must-indulges include its vodka pizza (layered in a creamy vodka sauce) and the Brooklyn Upside Down Pizza, with cheese layered on the crust first... then the sauce, and then heaps of pecorino Romano cheese.
Blue Steel Pizza Co - Lauderdale
Say hello to Broward County’s best Detroit-style spot. Tucked in an unassuming Commercial Boulevard strip en route to the beach from Federal Highway, its lounge-y vibe with velvety red chairs is as sultry as its thick-breaded pies. Among its most unique offerings is the Mom’s Spaghetti, literally with spaghetti and meatballs on it.
Primanti Bros.
This Pittsburgh-bred spot is famous for its sandwiches, which include French fries on them. Arguably as buzzworthy are its old Italy-style pies, with classic red sauce and a thin layer of cheese. They’re sold by the slice, and one or two of ‘em will fill you up.
Pizzeria Magaddino
What pairs perfectly with Gulfstream’s craft brewskis? Its in-house, family-owned pizza operation. Its Neapolitan creations span red sauce, white sauce, and vegan varieties. If you’ve never had a Street Corn pizza – topped with cream sauce, confit garlic, and spicy mayo – now is the time, and this is the place.
Heritage
This Flagler Village contemporary spot came in hot in 2020 and keeps sizzling. Beyond its staples – like the sausage and broccoli rabe or Patate with whipped potatoes, ricotta, and smoked pancetta – keep an eye on its creative daily specials. These can include magic like a short rib marsala pie, likely found nowhere else.
Pizza Craft Italian Specialties & Cocktail Bar
Where Fort Lauderdale’s raucous bar-filled Himmarshee district has been a rotating door for most restaurants, Pizza Craft is the constant. And, for good reason, with its wood-fired dishes and chill patio. No trip is complete without a bedazzled cocktail from the attached speakeasy Apothecary either.
Louie Bossi's Ristorante Bar Pizzeria
This Las Olas Boulevard place-to-be is equally loved for its Italian-esque, flora-fileld patio, boozy brunches, and Italian-infused pizzas. Selections include classics – like a margherita dashed with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt – to the provocative, like the Funghi Misti with wild mushrooms and drops of truffle oil.
3 Sons Brewing Co
This Dania Beach beer hotspot is about more than just booze. Pair that dry-hoppy Ocean Park Pils with a Neapolitan-style pie prepared in a brick oven, with concoctions spanning pork belly and pineapple to wild Gulf shrimp. For those with dietary restrictions, there are gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options, too.