Broward County’s 10 Best Pizza Joints

Yes, you can have these pies and eat them, too.

Any way you slice it, Broward County is loaded with pizza goodness. With an influx of New Yorkers within South Florida’s confines, there is no shortage of a solid NY slice. Equally, as scarf-worthy, there are stellar options in Chicago, Detroit, and even Pittsburgh-inspired, too. So, be it a slice on the fly, spread for a house party, or some form of hunger in between, these are the best spots for pizza in Broward County.