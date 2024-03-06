 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
This is a picture of a pizza in the foreground. The pizza has olives, mushrooms, and tomato sauce on top of it. In the background there is a bottle of wine.
Pizza at Rose’s Daughter in Delray Beach, Florida
J. Miller

The 13 Best Pizza Places in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is a pizza lover’s paradise: here are our top spots.

by J. Miller
Pizza at Rose’s Daughter in Delray Beach, Florida
| J. Miller
by J. Miller

Palm Beach County (PBC) isn’t known for having world-class pizza, but it should be. This big fat melting pot of a county comprises the perfect recipe of pizza makers from all over the country and world. Here, one can choose from pizza styles in Detroit, Sicilian, New York, and New Haven. Add to this mix, a couple of hardworking millennials making sourdough pizza and the question isn’t where to go for pizza but how often do you go for pizza? Here is a list of our 13 favorite pizza spots throughout the PBC.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Lynora's

Featured on the Eater Essentials list for Palm Beach County specifically because of its exceptional pizza, Lynora’s is owned by Maria and Ralph Abenante, natives of Ponza, Italy. The restaurant, which now boasts five locations throughout the county, serves up pizzas ranging from the classic Margherita to the innovative cacio e pepe, all of which are sure to be devoured as quickly as they are prepared.

1548 N US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469
(561) 203-2702
(561) 203-2702
This picture has three pizzas in the shot. The pizza in the foreground is a pepperoni pizza.
Pizzas at Lynora’s in Tequesta, Florida
J. Miller

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony’s, an East Coast chain, offers the ambiance of a local pizzeria with six locations across Palm Beach County. The meatball and ricotta pizza stands out as a customer favorite.

2680 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
(561) 804-7777
(561) 804-7777

Hot Pie Pizza

Hot Pie, situated in downtown West Palm on Olive Street between Clematis and Datura, epitomizes the local pizza dive bar. Diners are often so focused on enjoying their piping hot pizza that the inconvenience of having someone pick up the order while another person circles the block seems trivial. A true Palm Beach County experience includes the smell of Hot Pie’s pizza on the passenger seat, with the anticipation of reaching home before it cools.

123 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
(561) 655-2511
(561) 655-2511

Adrienne’s Pizzabar

Adrienne’s Pizzabar, blending the vibes of a bar and a pizzeria, offers a chic, cosmopolitan setting for dining on Sicilian-style thin-crust pan pizza topped with mozzarella, pecorino, parmesan, and tomato sauce. The slightly above-average prices reflect the contemporary, industrial-inspired decor and the pizza from a popular New York City restaurant group.

378 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
(561) 834-0300
(561) 834-0300

Pizza Al Fresco

If Pizza al Fresco were a story, the first chapter would be the courtyard where diners can sit under palms, with historic buildings surrounding each side. The second chapter would be the pizza that’s crisped in a wood-fired oven, featuring traditional selections and beloved specialties such as the Palm Beach pizza, adorned with mozzarella, smoked salmon, caviar, onions, capers, and sour cream, often paired with prosecco. Keep an eye out for chapter three, the neighborhood pig that lives in the former home of the legendary architect Addison Mizner.

14 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 832-0032
(561) 832-0032
This is a picture of a pizza that is on a table. Someone is picking up a slice, about to eat it.
The Napolitana pizza at Pizza al Fresco in Palm Beach
J. Miller

Grato

Situated on the edge of the El Cid neighborhood, Grato is an Italian restaurant opened by chef Clay Conley in 2016. Elevated pizza combinations include a black truffle pizza made with bechamel sauce, fontina cheese, and gruyere cheese. Grato has become a popular neighborhood spot where diners are as likely to walk over for a date night meal as they are to enjoy a big family brunch on the weekend.

1901 S Dixie Hwy (Tuxedo), West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 404-1334
(561) 404-1334
This is a picture of a pizza with butternut squash on it.
Butternut Pizza at Grato in West Palm Beach
In House Creative/Grato

Pizzaioli

Chef Michael Hackman and his wife Melanie, the dynamic duo behind the beloved bakery and restaurant Aioli, expanded their culinary repertoire with the opening of Pizzaioli last year. Traditional favorites such as Margherita and pepperoni pizzas at this pizzeria receive a gourmet twist using a naturally leavened sourdough crust. The menu is enhanced by creative weekly specials available online. Watch the times though as Pizzaioli only offers patrons takeout from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

7402 Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405
561-508-6958
561-508-6958

Cucina Moderna

Cucina Moderna is nestled in western Boynton Beach, with additional locations in Lake Worth and Miramar, and features chic and modern decor. The restaurant offers an array of pizza choices, ranging from a customizable option to house favorites like the Capri pizza, which is topped with mozzarella, figs, arugula, prosciutto, and a balsamic glaze.

9918 Lyons Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33472
(561) 810-8574
(561) 810-8574

Rose's Daughter

Rose’s Daughter, in the Pineapple Grove district of Delray Beach, is reminiscent of a Greenwich Village restaurant. Chef and owner Suzanne Perrotto, who opened this local favorite in 2019, crafted a menu that reflects her rich family heritage in the restaurant industry and her wide-ranging culinary expertise across the United States. The selection of Neapolitan-style pizzas ranges from the classic Margherita to inventive creations such as the Pineapple Grove pizza, a combination of fontina, honey ham, Cipollini onions, Calabrian chili, and a unique pineapple sweet and sour sauce.

169 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 271-9423
(561) 271-9423
This is a picture of a pizza on the edge of a table with a glass of red wine.
Pizza at Rose’s Daughter in Delray Beach
J. Miller

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Frank Pepe Pizzeria, located just north of Linton on US-1, serves up Neapolitan-style pizzas straight from New Haven. In addition to properly made Margherita, try classic choices like the pepperoni or veggie pizzas.

1701 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 431-5601
(561) 431-5601

Tucci's Pizza

Tucci’s, a staple on the Boca pizza scene for more than ten years, recently moved to a larger location in October of last year. Continuously attracting a dedicated local clientele with its wood-fired pizzas, Tucci’s signature offerings include the Chump—a decadent five-cheese white pizza topped with meatballs and pepperoni, served with sauce on the side.

341 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, Florida 33431
(561) 621-2930
(561) 621-2930

How Ya Dough’n

Holy smokes. How Ya Dough’n is the new pizza spot to try. The standout “OG” pizza, featuring a mix of mozzarella, Havarti, sauce, and basil, might become a fast favorite. Its thin crust ensures that indulging in a whole pizza is entirely feasible. Pasta lovers will also appreciate the option topped with vodka sauce, pecorino, mozzarella, and whipped ricotta. Those looking for value should consider visiting between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays to enjoy the lunch specials.

4251 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 617-1579
(561) 617-1579
This is a picture of a pizza in an open pizza box.
The OG Pizza at How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton
J. Miller

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza

This fast-growing franchise has moved up from Miami and landed in Boca. Among its offerings are the visually appealing and Instagram-worthy star-shaped pizzas featuring cleverly pre-folded edges for easy eating. Notable selections include the Star Luca, topped with mozzarella and spicy Calabrese salami, and the Star Laina, a white pizza with ricotta, mozzarella, and an extra dollop of ricotta.

555 Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33432
786-677-2903
786-677-2903

