The 13 Best Pizza Places in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County (PBC) isn’t known for having world-class pizza, but it should be. This big fat melting pot of a county comprises the perfect recipe of pizza makers from all over the country and world. Here, one can choose from pizza styles in Detroit, Sicilian, New York, and New Haven. Add to this mix, a couple of hardworking millennials making sourdough pizza and the question isn’t where to go for pizza but how often do you go for pizza? Here is a list of our 13 favorite pizza spots throughout the PBC.Read More
Lynora's
Featured on the Eater Essentials list for Palm Beach County specifically because of its exceptional pizza, Lynora’s is owned by Maria and Ralph Abenante, natives of Ponza, Italy. The restaurant, which now boasts five locations throughout the county, serves up pizzas ranging from the classic Margherita to the innovative cacio e pepe, all of which are sure to be devoured as quickly as they are prepared.
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony’s, an East Coast chain, offers the ambiance of a local pizzeria with six locations across Palm Beach County. The meatball and ricotta pizza stands out as a customer favorite.
Hot Pie Pizza
Hot Pie, situated in downtown West Palm on Olive Street between Clematis and Datura, epitomizes the local pizza dive bar. Diners are often so focused on enjoying their piping hot pizza that the inconvenience of having someone pick up the order while another person circles the block seems trivial. A true Palm Beach County experience includes the smell of Hot Pie’s pizza on the passenger seat, with the anticipation of reaching home before it cools.
Adrienne’s Pizzabar
Adrienne’s Pizzabar, blending the vibes of a bar and a pizzeria, offers a chic, cosmopolitan setting for dining on Sicilian-style thin-crust pan pizza topped with mozzarella, pecorino, parmesan, and tomato sauce. The slightly above-average prices reflect the contemporary, industrial-inspired decor and the pizza from a popular New York City restaurant group.
Pizza Al Fresco
If Pizza al Fresco were a story, the first chapter would be the courtyard where diners can sit under palms, with historic buildings surrounding each side. The second chapter would be the pizza that’s crisped in a wood-fired oven, featuring traditional selections and beloved specialties such as the Palm Beach pizza, adorned with mozzarella, smoked salmon, caviar, onions, capers, and sour cream, often paired with prosecco. Keep an eye out for chapter three, the neighborhood pig that lives in the former home of the legendary architect Addison Mizner.
Grato
Situated on the edge of the El Cid neighborhood, Grato is an Italian restaurant opened by chef Clay Conley in 2016. Elevated pizza combinations include a black truffle pizza made with bechamel sauce, fontina cheese, and gruyere cheese. Grato has become a popular neighborhood spot where diners are as likely to walk over for a date night meal as they are to enjoy a big family brunch on the weekend.
Pizzaioli
Chef Michael Hackman and his wife Melanie, the dynamic duo behind the beloved bakery and restaurant Aioli, expanded their culinary repertoire with the opening of Pizzaioli last year. Traditional favorites such as Margherita and pepperoni pizzas at this pizzeria receive a gourmet twist using a naturally leavened sourdough crust. The menu is enhanced by creative weekly specials available online. Watch the times though as Pizzaioli only offers patrons takeout from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Cucina Moderna
Cucina Moderna is nestled in western Boynton Beach, with additional locations in Lake Worth and Miramar, and features chic and modern decor. The restaurant offers an array of pizza choices, ranging from a customizable option to house favorites like the Capri pizza, which is topped with mozzarella, figs, arugula, prosciutto, and a balsamic glaze.
Rose's Daughter
Rose’s Daughter, in the Pineapple Grove district of Delray Beach, is reminiscent of a Greenwich Village restaurant. Chef and owner Suzanne Perrotto, who opened this local favorite in 2019, crafted a menu that reflects her rich family heritage in the restaurant industry and her wide-ranging culinary expertise across the United States. The selection of Neapolitan-style pizzas ranges from the classic Margherita to inventive creations such as the Pineapple Grove pizza, a combination of fontina, honey ham, Cipollini onions, Calabrian chili, and a unique pineapple sweet and sour sauce.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
Frank Pepe Pizzeria, located just north of Linton on US-1, serves up Neapolitan-style pizzas straight from New Haven. In addition to properly made Margherita, try classic choices like the pepperoni or veggie pizzas.
Tucci's Pizza
Tucci’s, a staple on the Boca pizza scene for more than ten years, recently moved to a larger location in October of last year. Continuously attracting a dedicated local clientele with its wood-fired pizzas, Tucci’s signature offerings include the Chump—a decadent five-cheese white pizza topped with meatballs and pepperoni, served with sauce on the side.
How Ya Dough’n
Holy smokes. How Ya Dough’n is the new pizza spot to try. The standout “OG” pizza, featuring a mix of mozzarella, Havarti, sauce, and basil, might become a fast favorite. Its thin crust ensures that indulging in a whole pizza is entirely feasible. Pasta lovers will also appreciate the option topped with vodka sauce, pecorino, mozzarella, and whipped ricotta. Those looking for value should consider visiting between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays to enjoy the lunch specials.
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza
This fast-growing franchise has moved up from Miami and landed in Boca. Among its offerings are the visually appealing and Instagram-worthy star-shaped pizzas featuring cleverly pre-folded edges for easy eating. Notable selections include the Star Luca, topped with mozzarella and spicy Calabrese salami, and the Star Laina, a white pizza with ricotta, mozzarella, and an extra dollop of ricotta.