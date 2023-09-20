 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A round, deep-dish pizza on a metal plate.
Pizza from Carmines
Carmines Pie House

9 of the Best Places for Pizza in Jacksonville

New York-style, Chicago-style, and St. Louis-style can all be found in the Bold City.

by Megan duBois
Pizza from Carmines
| Carmines Pie House
by Megan duBois

Grabbing a slice of pizza on Friday night with friends harkens back to sleepovers and staying up all night. Even though friends have gotten older, Friday night, or any night, pizza is still a good idea. In Jacksonville, there’s an overload of pizza places, but some stand out among the rest, whether the restaurant is dishing out creative toppings loaded onto a pie, cracker-thin crust, or just being a cool place to hang out.

Those looking for a new place to try a slice or whole pie in the Bold City should visit these nine restaurants for the best pizza in town.

Biggies Pizza 5 Points Riverside

Biggie’s Pizza is the hometown spot for New York-style pizza, and is one of the only places in town that sells pizza by the slice. The glass counter is filled with pizzas ready to be sliced and served, with classics like cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian, and veggie slices. And in true New York fashion, the slices are served on overlapping paper plates. There are multiple locations around Jacksonville.

1053 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 580-5879
(904) 580-5879

Carmines Pie House

Carmines Pie House bakes New York-style and Chicago-style pizzas to have a little something for everyone. Inside, the restaurant boasts a unique interior, with murals by local artists and interesting decor like a pink cow wearing Mardi Gras beads. The specialty pizzas here are worth driving across town for, with combinations like jerk chicken with onions and bacon; French fries, mushrooms, and Philly steak; and the Triskaidek-Italia which comes with a dozen toppings including three types of cheese and five different meats. 

2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 387-1400
(904) 387-1400

V Pizza & Sidecar - San Marco

Those looking for Neapolitan pizza will want to go to the closest location of V Pizza (the one in San Marco is the original). V Pizza imports its ingredients from Italy, including dry-aged meats, San Marzano tomatoes, and 00 flour. Pizzas are baked in a wood-fired clay brick oven to get the signature charred edges and bubbles on the crust. V also has some of the best chicken wings in town, with a signature sauce made of lemon, rosemary, garlic, spices, and olive oil, then topped with sweet caramelized onions. 

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 527-1511
(904) 527-1511

Moon River Pizza

Located in the popular Murray Hill neighborhood, Moon River Pizza is known for its wide array of toppings that are used to create custom pies, like breaded eggplant, Italian sausage, and multiple types of cheese. While many patrons go the create-your-own method, there is a small menu of specialty pizzas, like a white pizza loaded with three types of cheese, and a Hawaiian pizza that has a choice of jalapenos or banana peppers to add an extra kick. 

1176 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 389-4442
(904) 389-4442

Tony D's New York Pizza & Restaurant

Since 2006, Tony D’s Pizza has been making New York-style pizza and sides. Pizzas here can be personal 10-inch pies all the way up to sharable 18-inch pizzas, loaded with meat and veggies. Tony D’s is also known for its calzones and strombolis, where diners can choose their own fillings, or pick from a pre-selected bunch like meat lovers or meatball parm. 

8358 Point Meadows Dr #10, Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 538-0555
(904) 538-0555

Brewer's Pizza, Inc.

Brewer’s Pizza is shaking up the pizza scene in Jacksonville with its Florida Smacker square pizzas. The made-to-order pizzas are cooked in an eight-inch deep dish square pan so the crust is fluffy in the middle and super crunchy around the edges thanks to melted and browned cheese. Some of the more interesting specialty pizza combinations that can be made as a Smacker are loaded potato pizzas with baked potatoes and all of the traditional potato toppings and a Reuben pizza with corned beef, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. 

14B Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 276-5159
(904) 276-5159

Picasso's

For Jacksonville locals looking for St. Louis-style square-cut, thin-crust pizza, Picasso’s is the place to be. The restaurant has many signature pies ranging from basic margherita and white pizzas to more eclectic options like eggplant parmesan and clam and garlic pizzas. Picasso’s can make New York or Neapolitan-style pizzas, too. 

10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 880-0811
(904) 880-0811

Moon Dog Pie House

Pizza and beer are the stars of the show at Moon Dog Pie House. The fun pizza joint is known for its specialty pizzas that can be made as a New York-style pizza or a Chicago-style pie. A few fan favorite options are the Cuban pizza which piles on all of the traditional sandwich toppings onto a pizza crust with Cuban mustard sauce, and the Hawaiian Farmer, which has ham, pineapple, and some shredded coconut for a tropical twist. Moon Dog also boasts a wide variety of local beers, with brews from Intuition Ale Works, Pinglehead Brewing Company, and Veterans United Craft Brewery.

116 Bartram Oaks Walk, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
(904) 287-3633
(904) 287-3633

Hillary's Chicago Pizza, LLC

Hillary’s Chicago Pizza makes deep dish pizzas in personal size or sharing size, with a perfectly thick crust and plenty of fillings. A favorite among diners is the MFW, which has Italian sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, cheese, and onion stuffed inside, then sauce and the entire pie is topped with a blanket of pepperoni. Pro tip: Order a deep-dish pizza before getting to the restaurant so there’s not a long wait to eat. These pizzas can take 45 minutes or more to arrive at a table after they are ordered. 

1974 US-1, St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 209-5960
(904) 209-5960

