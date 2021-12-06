 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, December 2021

12 Must-Drink Mojitos in Miami

The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

dining room with white tables and flowers and brown chairs
Leku
Andreas Schreiner

11 Restaurants To Host Holiday Parties in Miami

Party on.

by Juliana Accioly
Leku
| Andreas Schreiner
by Juliana Accioly

The holidays are a great time to reconnect with friends and loved ones. Looking to play host to a special gathering? Miami restaurants are eager to help you put together celebrations of all sizes and types, offering everything from classic standing cocktail receptions with passed hors d’oeuvres to elaborate sit-down, multi-course feasts.

Here are the 11 best Miami restaurants to book a private backroom, outdoor patio, or to do a full restaurant buyout.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant Miami

19565 Biscayne Blvd Ste 946
Aventura, FL 33180
Visit Website

Celebrate the holidays as Michael Mina’s Greek restaurant in Aventura in a private dining room with a pre-fixe menu at $60 person offerings an array of Mediterranean dishes served family style. The private dining room can seat up to 35 guests, but a full restaurant buyout is also available. To book fill out an event request. See more details here.

2. Nobu Miami

4525 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
Visit Website

Nobu Restaurant features a patio equipped with a full-service and flexible floor plans for private parties for up to 100 guests. There are multiple family-style dining packages to choose from ranging from $140 to $270 per guest. Premium beverage packages are offered for up to three hours and add-ons for bar packages including premium sake and specialty wines and spirits are available. Reserve though the online booking platform or call to inquire at 305-695-3232. 

3. Coyo Taco

2300 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
Visit Website

Coyo locations in Wynwood and Coral Gables feature “hidden” back bars that can accommodate vibrant holiday parties with lounge and bar seating arrangements, along with cocktail classes, build-your-own taco and guacamole bars, and passed bites. The restaurants also offer the option of a private bartender, an open bar package, and resident DJ live act. The Wynwood outpost can hold up to 60 guests while Gables location can be set up for groups of up to 80 people. For bookings e-mail catering and events manager Alicia Smith Alicia@CoyoTaco.com

4. Villa Azur

309 23rd St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

This South of France-inspired dining destination in the heart of Miami Beach checks all the boxes when it comes to throwing a fun holiday gathering. Villa Azur’s 8,000-square-foot dining room allows for private parties at its dining room and courtyard with special entertainment such live DJ, saxophonist, and guitarist acts. The restaurant can accommodate up to 280 seated guests. To reserve email events@villaazurmiami.com.

5. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
Visit Website

Located in the Rubell Museum, Leku is split into an indoor dining room, an outdoor terrace, and a Magic Garden, which can be rented out individually or combined to host up to 250 guests. Chef Mikel Goikolea dishes out a curated feast of Basque specialties, which can range from traditional pulpo alla gallega to braised wagyu veal cheeks and Iberian pork tartare. Book by calling the restaurant or via email at rsvp@lekumiami.com.  

6. MILA Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge & Mixology Bar

1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

This Lincoln Road rooftop restaurant offers an elegant space for seated prix-fixe dinners, cocktail receptions, and partial or full buyouts options. The prix-fixe menus include different tiers and customized choices can include a variety of culinary stations or passed hors d’oeuvres like sushi, branzino tataki, avocado tartare, and roasted eggplant kushiyaki. The restaurant is able to accommodate various dietary restrictions and allergies upon request. To book, visit the restaurant’s private events page or contact events@milarestaurant.com for a personal consultation.

7. Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

An Eastern Mediterranean decor sets the exotic vibe at Byblos where a backroom lounge area and private event space can be reserved for special gatherings. The area comes with its own private entrance, a large bar area, and DJ booth with a LED screen backdrop. The menu can be curated to include anything from Turkish manti dumplings and eggplant kibbeh to black truffle pide and roasted lamb shoulder. 

8. Tanuki Miami

1080 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

This holiday season Tanuki will be decked out in seasonal decor and feature multiple seating areas with booths and tables that can be set up for up to 30 guests. The menu boasts an array of vegetarian items and shareable dishes such as dim sum and Peking duck, along with hot dishes from the wok and grill. Tanuki offers a complimentary bubbly pairing with preset menus for parties of 15 or more. Menu packages range from $50 to $70 per guests and beverage packages are also available.

9. Seawell Fish N' Oyster

660 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

A modern indoor dining room, an outdoor patio, and a lovely Mermaid Lounge give this South Beach restaurant an inviting vibe. Chef Craig Tooker can create hearty menus for festive sharing, including favorites of pork belly and oysters, braised short rib, and lobster mac n’ cheese. For larger parties up to 20 guests inquire at info@seawellmiami.com.

10. Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Visit Website

Greek restaurant Meraki’s downtown location houses the private Saloni Lounge on its second floor with seats for up to 35 guests for dinner and 60 guests for a reception-style celebration with special dining packages filled with Greek staples. The area is able to accommodate live music and DJ acts, a projector, and sound equipment. Prices range from $50 to $120 per guest. Unconvinced? Consider the Coconut Grove spot’s hidden terrace, which transports guests to the Greek Islands with Aegean-inspired blue-and-white decor that’s ideal for outdoor events of up to 45 guests. Dining groom buyouts for groups of up to 55 people are also offered. Email Alexander Karavias at merakibistro@gmail.com for more information. 

11. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
Visit Website

With a 3,000 square feet, open-layout space, Cafe La Trova is the place to book for a vibrant Cuban-inspired holiday celebration. Traditional folding doors allow the space to be segmented into three sections with areas for groups of various sizes. James Beard-winning chef Michelle Bernstein creates a special banquet menu complemented by Julio Cabrera’s artfully created cocktails. Fill out the online form here to get started or email events@cafelatrova.com.

