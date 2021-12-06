Share All sharing options for: 11 Restaurants To Host Holiday Parties in Miami

Share All sharing options for: 11 Restaurants To Host Holiday Parties in Miami

The holidays are a great time to reconnect with friends and loved ones. Looking to play host to a special gathering? Miami restaurants are eager to help you put together celebrations of all sizes and types, offering everything from classic standing cocktail receptions with passed hors d’oeuvres to elaborate sit-down, multi-course feasts.

Here are the 11 best Miami restaurants to book a private backroom, outdoor patio, or to do a full restaurant buyout.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.