 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

13 Destination-Worthy Tasting Menus in Miami

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, July 2023

The 20 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants in Miami

More in Miami See more maps
seafood tower on a table.
The seafood tower from Coconuts.
Credit Tony Laiacona, Cona Studios

15 Essential Restaurants in Broward County

From brunch spots to seafood joints, Broward County boasts a culinary scene that won’t disappoint.

by Jesse Scott
View as Map
The seafood tower from Coconuts.
| Credit Tony Laiacona, Cona Studios
by Jesse Scott

Broward County exudes all the vibes - white sand bliss, cozy canals, skyscraper-dotted skylines, and lush tropical neighborhoods being among them. And guess what? Its culinary landscape is equally as diverse and is emerging as a growing destination itself, luring Miami loyalists northward for a memorable meal, let alone the tourists upon tourists that flock to its sunny confines each year. Amid a booming culinary setting, these are the stalwarts throughout Broward that will never disappoint you.

Looking for the hottest new spots (typically open under a year or less) in the Broward area? Don’t worry, we’ve got a map for that, too, which you can find here.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Whale's Rib

Copy Link

The “bend” at Deerfield may only boast a handful of restaurants, but it’s home to one of the mightiest in the seafood space. Whale’s Rib’s Dolphin Lunch on Mondays is a go-to for locals, with a freshly-caught 7-ounce dolphin filet served blackened or grilled. Its raw bar offerings remain vast, spanning Ipswich clams, rock shrimp, and escargot.

2031 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 421-8880
(954) 421-8880

The Cook and The Cork

Copy Link

The ‘burbs are far from solely box restaurants. Case in point: This Coral Springs outpost has been a neighborhood go-to for creative dishes and wine (and more wine) since 2014. The allure begins with its house-made potato chips with bacon and onion dip and carries well through those pear juice-braised spareribs.

9890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
(954) 227-2665
(954) 227-2665

Heritage

Copy Link

Flagler Village — Fort Lauderdale’s version of Wynwood — continues to blossom by the day, and Heritage is poised to be the neighborhood restaurant. Freshly baked pizzas are at its menu’s core, with concoctions topped with pistachio pesto, broccoli rabe, chili honey, and seemingly everything in between. Its mafaldine Bolognese — with house-made pasta and wagyu beef — may have you periodically straying from the pizza.

903 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 635-2335
(954) 635-2335

Also featured in:

Takato

Copy Link

Dazzling with a popping wood ceiling, vast sushi bar, and menu from Chef Taek Lee, Takato Restaurant came out swinging with its 2020 opening and hasn’t let up. Its name literally means “in a state of extreme happiness,” and its expansive menu offerings — like a maple teriyaki-infused duck bao bun and Kobe ribeye with truffle butter — deliver just that.

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-5160
(954) 414-5160

Also featured in:

Steak 954

Copy Link

Under one roof, there’s a wall-length jellyfish tank, panoramic ocean vistas, and a menu boasting caviar service, an American wagyu cheesesteak, and a 50-ounce prime tomahawk? Yes, Steak 954 is real and remains an oceanfront must for bringing a big appetite. Save some room for its raw bar offerings – Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab, and oysters – too.

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-8333
(954) 414-8333

Also featured in:

Casablanca Cafe

Copy Link

This restored 1927 house gone piano bar, and restaurant takes your tastebuds to the Mediterranean, all while looking at the Atlantic Ocean across the street. Beyond its dinner staples – like a Moroccan lamb shank and blue crab crusted mahi mahi – its weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that features bites and booze starting at $4.25 is a must.

3049 Alhambra St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 764-3500
(954) 764-3500

Regina's Farm ( Fazendinha da Regina)

Copy Link

For this homemade Brazilian feast in a Sailboat Bend backyard, you must make a reservation for Regina’s Farm up to two years in advance. But, with dozens of soups, grill-fired meats, desserts, and endless pao de queijo (Brazilian cheesy bread), it’s worth the super-long wait. Feasts happen every Saturday.

1101 Middle St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 465-1900
(954) 465-1900

Also featured in:

Floridian Restaurant

Copy Link

Where Fort Lauderdale’s brunch scene grows seemingly bougier by the minute, this Las Olas classic diner remains no-frills. From its wall of Marilyn Monroe photos to owner Butch often cozying up a table for the morning and mingling with regulars to its massive three-egg omelets (probably more like five eggs) — this is charm and sensory overload.

1410 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 463-4041
(954) 463-4041

Also featured in:

Coconuts

Copy Link

No one knew what a “scoobie” was until there were Coconuts. And, in case you need a refresher, it’s blue crab fried in oil and doused in garlic... and more garlic. There’s more to the timeless, waterside Coconuts experience, including its open-air patio, oyster bar, and a wild card, salami benedict come Sunday brunch.

429 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 525-2421
(954) 525-2421

Also featured in:

Canyon Restaurant

Copy Link

Once Canyon Southwest, this Fort Lauderdale staple moved from Sunrise Boulevard to just south of the New River Tunnel in 2022. Amid the location change and dropping of “Southwest” from its name, its iconic, pucker-worthy Prickly Pear Margarita remains. With the new spot, there’s a new southwest-flared brunch menu and adjacent, dimly-lit tequila bar – Rio’s – too.

620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 779-7199
(754) 779-7199

Also featured in:

Southport Raw Bar & Restaurant

Copy Link

Yes, you’ve probably seen Southport’s “Eat Fish, Live Longer... Eat Oysters, Love Longer... Eat Clams, Last Longer” white bumper stickers floating around Florida. This canal-side neighborhood haunt has a raw bar equally as famous as said stickers. Its back patio is a water-view vibe, too, if you can snag a seat at one of its picnic tables.

1536 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 525-2526
(954) 525-2526

Laspada's Original Hoagies (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Watch freshly carved deli meats get shaved on the spot and see them get tossed across the room into a bun. Yes, LaSpada puts on a show, but its ingredients – spanning capicola to genoa salami to sweet peppers – are equally captivating.

1495 SE 17th St D, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 522-3483
(954) 522-3483

Anthony's Runway 84

Copy Link

Consider this Broward County’s sultry supper club, decked in velvet touches, mega-booths for families, and dimly lit chandeliers. Now 40-plus years in existence, the Fort Lauderdale spot reopened in 2023 after a major remodel. Fortunately, its wagyu beef carpaccio and hefty classic meatballs were not renovated and hopefully never will be.

330 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 467-8484
(954) 467-8484

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

Copy Link

The Guitar Hotel is a casino icon, and the restaurant occupies part of its ground level. This is the only place on earth you can peer out the window and see a towering guitar do a light show while you nosh on a custom-cooked Japanese A4 wagyu cut. For wine lovers, you have more than 350 options, too.

1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314
(954) 327-7625
(954) 327-7625

Yellow Green Farmers Market

Copy Link

Whereas cities upon cities are being overloaded with corporate-feeling food halls, Yellow Green Farmers Market is not one of them. This is where you go to see an abuela cooking pupusas on a griddle, Bolivian empanadas being air-fried, and family-recipe tacos perfected by the family itself before your eyes. There are more than 200 stalls to explore under its metal roof and throughout tikis on its grounds.

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 513-3990
(954) 513-3990

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Whale's Rib

2031 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The “bend” at Deerfield may only boast a handful of restaurants, but it’s home to one of the mightiest in the seafood space. Whale’s Rib’s Dolphin Lunch on Mondays is a go-to for locals, with a freshly-caught 7-ounce dolphin filet served blackened or grilled. Its raw bar offerings remain vast, spanning Ipswich clams, rock shrimp, and escargot.

2031 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 421-8880
(954) 421-8880

The Cook and The Cork

9890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

The ‘burbs are far from solely box restaurants. Case in point: This Coral Springs outpost has been a neighborhood go-to for creative dishes and wine (and more wine) since 2014. The allure begins with its house-made potato chips with bacon and onion dip and carries well through those pear juice-braised spareribs.

9890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
(954) 227-2665
(954) 227-2665

Heritage

903 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Flagler Village — Fort Lauderdale’s version of Wynwood — continues to blossom by the day, and Heritage is poised to be the neighborhood restaurant. Freshly baked pizzas are at its menu’s core, with concoctions topped with pistachio pesto, broccoli rabe, chili honey, and seemingly everything in between. Its mafaldine Bolognese — with house-made pasta and wagyu beef — may have you periodically straying from the pizza.

903 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 635-2335
(954) 635-2335

Takato

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Dazzling with a popping wood ceiling, vast sushi bar, and menu from Chef Taek Lee, Takato Restaurant came out swinging with its 2020 opening and hasn’t let up. Its name literally means “in a state of extreme happiness,” and its expansive menu offerings — like a maple teriyaki-infused duck bao bun and Kobe ribeye with truffle butter — deliver just that.

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-5160
(954) 414-5160

Steak 954

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Under one roof, there’s a wall-length jellyfish tank, panoramic ocean vistas, and a menu boasting caviar service, an American wagyu cheesesteak, and a 50-ounce prime tomahawk? Yes, Steak 954 is real and remains an oceanfront must for bringing a big appetite. Save some room for its raw bar offerings – Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab, and oysters – too.

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-8333
(954) 414-8333

Casablanca Cafe

3049 Alhambra St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

This restored 1927 house gone piano bar, and restaurant takes your tastebuds to the Mediterranean, all while looking at the Atlantic Ocean across the street. Beyond its dinner staples – like a Moroccan lamb shank and blue crab crusted mahi mahi – its weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that features bites and booze starting at $4.25 is a must.

3049 Alhambra St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 764-3500
(954) 764-3500

Regina's Farm ( Fazendinha da Regina)

1101 Middle St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

For this homemade Brazilian feast in a Sailboat Bend backyard, you must make a reservation for Regina’s Farm up to two years in advance. But, with dozens of soups, grill-fired meats, desserts, and endless pao de queijo (Brazilian cheesy bread), it’s worth the super-long wait. Feasts happen every Saturday.

1101 Middle St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 465-1900
(954) 465-1900

Floridian Restaurant

1410 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Where Fort Lauderdale’s brunch scene grows seemingly bougier by the minute, this Las Olas classic diner remains no-frills. From its wall of Marilyn Monroe photos to owner Butch often cozying up a table for the morning and mingling with regulars to its massive three-egg omelets (probably more like five eggs) — this is charm and sensory overload.

1410 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 463-4041
(954) 463-4041

Coconuts

429 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

No one knew what a “scoobie” was until there were Coconuts. And, in case you need a refresher, it’s blue crab fried in oil and doused in garlic... and more garlic. There’s more to the timeless, waterside Coconuts experience, including its open-air patio, oyster bar, and a wild card, salami benedict come Sunday brunch.

429 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 525-2421
(954) 525-2421

Canyon Restaurant

620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Once Canyon Southwest, this Fort Lauderdale staple moved from Sunrise Boulevard to just south of the New River Tunnel in 2022. Amid the location change and dropping of “Southwest” from its name, its iconic, pucker-worthy Prickly Pear Margarita remains. With the new spot, there’s a new southwest-flared brunch menu and adjacent, dimly-lit tequila bar – Rio’s – too.

620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 779-7199
(754) 779-7199

Southport Raw Bar & Restaurant

1536 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Yes, you’ve probably seen Southport’s “Eat Fish, Live Longer... Eat Oysters, Love Longer... Eat Clams, Last Longer” white bumper stickers floating around Florida. This canal-side neighborhood haunt has a raw bar equally as famous as said stickers. Its back patio is a water-view vibe, too, if you can snag a seat at one of its picnic tables.

1536 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 525-2526
(954) 525-2526

Laspada's Original Hoagies (Multiple locations)

1495 SE 17th St D, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Watch freshly carved deli meats get shaved on the spot and see them get tossed across the room into a bun. Yes, LaSpada puts on a show, but its ingredients – spanning capicola to genoa salami to sweet peppers – are equally captivating.

1495 SE 17th St D, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 522-3483
(954) 522-3483

Anthony's Runway 84

330 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Consider this Broward County’s sultry supper club, decked in velvet touches, mega-booths for families, and dimly lit chandeliers. Now 40-plus years in existence, the Fort Lauderdale spot reopened in 2023 after a major remodel. Fortunately, its wagyu beef carpaccio and hefty classic meatballs were not renovated and hopefully never will be.

330 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 467-8484
(954) 467-8484

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314

The Guitar Hotel is a casino icon, and the restaurant occupies part of its ground level. This is the only place on earth you can peer out the window and see a towering guitar do a light show while you nosh on a custom-cooked Japanese A4 wagyu cut. For wine lovers, you have more than 350 options, too.

1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314
(954) 327-7625
(954) 327-7625

Yellow Green Farmers Market

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021

Whereas cities upon cities are being overloaded with corporate-feeling food halls, Yellow Green Farmers Market is not one of them. This is where you go to see an abuela cooking pupusas on a griddle, Bolivian empanadas being air-fried, and family-recipe tacos perfected by the family itself before your eyes. There are more than 200 stalls to explore under its metal roof and throughout tikis on its grounds.

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 513-3990
(954) 513-3990

Related Maps