From longstanding favorites to new neighborhood gems, here’s where to dine in the up-and-coming neighborhoods

Share All sharing options for: 12 Restaurants to Visit in Buena Vista and Little Haiti

Bordering the Design District, Upper East Side, and Wynwood neighborhoods is Buena Vista, a sliver of a neighborhood that makes up for its lack of strip malls and buzzy nightlife with some solid restaurants highlighting Miami’s evolving culinary scene. It still remains relatively under the radar, but that’s kind of the draw.

The area’s roster of Asian, Mediterranean, and European restaurants is complemented by its neighbor to the north, Little Haiti, home to some of the best Caribbean fare in town. Below are 12 of the best options between the two neighborhoods. (And for those looking for top picks in neighboring MiMo, visit here.)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.