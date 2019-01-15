Share All sharing options for: The 19 Restaurants Worth Seeking Out in Little Havana

Little Havana is one of Miami’s most culturally diverse neighborhoods. While the name may suggest a strong Cuban influence — and don’t worry, there’s plenty of it — visitors to the area will find everything from Dominican to tacos to high-end sushi in the area.

Stop in for some Cuban-inspired ice cream before heading over to eat tacos and then salsa dancing the night away.

Whatever flavors are being craved, there’s something to satisfy them in Little Havana. This friendly little neighborhood shows the true melting pot culture of Miami. Here’s a list of 19 spots worth visiting for a real taste of Miami.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.