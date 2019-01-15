 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 19 Restaurants Worth Seeking Out in Little Havana

There’s so much more than Cuban food

by Amber Love Bond Updated
Little Havana is one of Miami’s most culturally diverse neighborhoods. While the name may suggest a strong Cuban influence — and don’t worry, there’s plenty of it — visitors to the area will find everything from Dominican to tacos to high-end sushi in the area.

Stop in for some Cuban-inspired ice cream before heading over to eat tacos and then salsa dancing the night away.

Whatever flavors are being craved, there’s something to satisfy them in Little Havana. This friendly little neighborhood shows the true melting pot culture of Miami. Here’s a list of 19 spots worth visiting for a real taste of Miami.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pinolandia Fritanga

sw, 99 SW 12th Ave
Miami, FL 33130

For classic Nicaraguan eats stop by Pinolandia Fritanga. A mere $10 gets a massive plate of gallo pinto, carne asada, queso frito, a side salad, and platano maduros. The cafeteria style hole-in-the-wall is open 24 hours a day (except for Wednesdays when it closes at 11 p.m.) making it the ideal stop on the way home from a long night on the town. The line may take a few minutes, but it’s worth the wait.

2. La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

1952 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 642-3322
What started off as a simple fish market and wholesale seafood shop, has now become one of the most iconic spots for a fish sandwich in Miami. No trip to La Camaronera is complete without ordering a pan con minuto — a quickly fried snapper sandwich that is served on a Cuban bread bun, which has become the restaurant’s marquee dish. The menu also boasts an impressive list of fish dishes like fried shrimp and corvina steak.

3. Taqueria Viva Mexico

502 SW 12th Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 578-0900
There’s a surprising amount of Mexican food to be found in Little Havana. One of the standout spots is Taqueria Viva Mexico, which serves up street-style tacos at an affordable price. Keep it simple with an order of chicken tacos, or get brave with lengua or tripe. Finish the meal with a Mexican soda.

4. Terras

528 SW 9th Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 204-1793
As the only rooftop in Little Havana, this lush tropical garden is a must visit for tapas, cocktails, and views of Brickell’s skyline. Sip on a Guavaolma (garnished with herbs from the garden just inches away) made with mezcal, guava, and grapefruit syrup while dancing to the sounds of the DJ.

5. Doce Provisions

541 SW 12th Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 452-0161
Dine in a tropical garden with a menu that features fun refreshing twists on classic Cuban food. Make sure to order the lechon asado (pork marinated in a mojo marinade) buns made with sour orange-achiote, aji amarillo (Peruvian yellow chili pepper), grilled pineapple confit, or its take on chicken and waffles served on top of a sweet plantain waffle with pickled peppers, guava, and Sriracha honey.

6. Sanpocho Restaurant

901 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 854-5954
A no-frills Colombian eatery inside a tiny shopping center right on Calle Ocho, it serves up dishes like arepas, whole fried fish with generous portions of rice and beans, a Picada platter made with a mountain of various meats, potatoes, empanadas, and other Colombian appetizers that are perfect for sharing with a group.

7. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
Classic Cuban comfort food with a slightly upscale twist by James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein is on the menu at Cafe La Trova, served alongside expertly crafted Cantinero-style cocktails by Julio Cabrera and his team. Pop in for lunch, happy hour, or dinner and don’t be surprised if the live music makes the visit last longer than expected. Pro tip: visit the 305 Bar in the back room on the weekend for a Miami Vice style 80s blast from the past.

8. Ahi Sushi Miami

1527 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 899-0779
An omakase-style sushi bar by the same chef who gifted Miami with Lung Yai Tapas, this intimate spot differs from its sister restaurant by offering Japanese cuisine. The small sushi bar serves pristine sushi and sashimi along with poke bowls. Be sure to make a reservation in advance as it fills up quickly.

9. El Rey De Las Fritas

1821 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 644-6054
It’s not a proper visit to Little Havana (or Miami) until a frita has been ordered. El Rey is the king of fritas, a Cuban style burger made of a mixture of ground beef and chorizo served on a soft bun with potato strings. Start with an original and work through the menu adding cheese, egg, double patties, or even plantains for extra sweetness. Grab a mamey shake to wash them down for the full experience.

10. Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 643-7820
After what seems like an eternity, Ball & Chain is back from being temporarily closed for nearly two years. This historic spot that’s served as a stage for acts like Billie Holiday and Nat King Cole has been a staple in Little Havana since 1935. Dance salsa, drink mojitos, and enjoy Cuban sandwich spring rolls all day and night while enjoy live music.

11. Sanguich De Miami

2057 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 539-0969
At Sanguich De Miami everything is made in-house on this menu from the ham to the pork, right down to the mustard and the pickles. Order a classic Cuban sandwich or go bold with a pan con bistec made with thinly sliced top round steak, mojo rojo, and fried string potatoes with fontina cheese on Cuban bread.

12. Azucar Ice Cream Company

1503 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 381-0369
At Azucar Ice Cream Company guests will find ice cream flavors such as flan, passion fruit, and mamey — a serious ode to the Miami neighborhood it is located in. Stop in here for a treat to enjoy while strolling along Calle Ocho and taking in the sights and sounds of Little Havana.

13. The Union Beer Store

1547 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 313-3919
Craft beer is easy to find in Little Havana at Union Beer Store. Check out the beer market, stay for a drink, and fill up a growler to take home on the way out. The menu features a large rotating tap list with everything from stouts to sours made both locally by brewers like JW Wakefield and Funky Buddha Brewery and by other craft breweries around the country.

14. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

1731 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 334-6262
Thai tapas are one of the last things one might expect in Little Havana, but massive waits almost every night prove that its in demand. Protip: chef Bas is known for his strict rules so make sure to check out the menu before heading the restaurant and be prepared to order the upon arrival — since the table only gets one shot to order.

15. Los Pinarenos Fruteria

1334 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 285-1135
One step inside Los Pinarenos Fruteria and visitors will feel transported to an island oasis. Rows of fruit and art line the semi-outdoor market’s space as the sound of blenders make smoothies. Stock up on mangoes, watermelons, coconuts, and exotic tropical fruits. Locals know every visit deserves an order of guarapo (sugar cane juice) made to order.

16. El Santo Restaurant & Don Diablo

1618 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 401-6427
Tacos and a sultry tequila-fueled speakeasy? That’s what’s on the menu at El Santo and its hidden back bar Don Diablo. Inspired by Lucha Libre culture, this spot is a shrine of sorts with unique decor covering the entire space. When it comes to the menu there’s a selection of tacos and quesadillas as well as shareable starters including guacamole, chips and salsa, croqeutas, and an aguachile with shrimp and serranos.

17. Casa Tiki

1728 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 817-2926
Tiki finally made its way to Calle Ocho, and at Casa Tiki guests can sip on classic Polynesian cocktails with a Latin twist. Open Tuesday to Saturday with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the space offers plenty of programming like comedy shows, dominos, and a poke pop up food menu courtesy of Ooh Raw. The festively decorated large space is ideal for groups or a perfect spot to grab a cocktail while waiting for a table at Lung Yai directly across the street.

18. Exquisito Chocolates

2606 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 558-4580
Miami’s very first chocolate factory is in the heart of Little Havana. There’s a retail shop in the front and production taking place in the back that’s available to watch through large glass windows. Pop in here for chocolate truffles, bars, and confections that are made daily. Sign up for chocolate making classes for the full experience.

19. Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine

3555 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 444-0240
A serious Miami establishment, Versailles Restaurant is a hard one to miss when cruising down 8th Street. Dubbed as the “World’s Most Famous Cuban Restaurant,” it’s the iconic place to go for a Cuban food fix. Stop into la ventanita (an outdoor ordering window) for a quick cafecito or croquettas, or sit inside and order a full meal. It’s open until 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday making it perfect for late night comfort food.

