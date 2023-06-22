15 Road Trip-Worthy Restaurant Destinations Outside of Miami

Formerly from Niven Patan’s Ghee Indian Kitchen, chef Pushkar Marathe has created a loyal following in Palm Beach Gardens with his exceptional globally inspired cuisine with Indian flair. Try the spicy tuna bomb (semolina puri, spicy soy, green goddess, and avocado), chicken liver pate with grilled bread, or duck confit rolls for game-changing starters before diving into main courses like wood-grilled Spanish octopus (with marble potatoes, kaffir lime, and green apple nuoc cham, a Vietnamese dipping sauce) or prime short rib with bone marrow korma and rice grits. There is a long list of vegetable dishes to enhance the meals. Lover’s of the Old Fashioned cocktail, take note, the cocktail here is worth the drive alone.