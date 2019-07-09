 clock menu more-arrow no yes
11 Great Restaurants for Solo Dining in Miami

Riding solo has its perks

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly
Miami is a great place to dine alone — whether it’s because one can squeeze into restaurants that are tough to get into otherwise, or because so many places are prime for people watching, this city is full of places where eating solo is highly recommended.

And there’s no denying that dining alone is a wonderful luxury. It allows for eating and drinking of as much of whatever, at any speed, and it makes one much more approachable than if eating as a couple or in a group. Here are 13 spots to soak up the dining solo.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
This charming French brasserie in the Bal Harbour Shops makes for an ideal stop for lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch during a shopping spree. There’s fine service and even finer people-watching, and the menu — ranging from classic dishes of escargots and onion soup to steak and frites — is like a warm buttery hug.

2. Cecconi's Miami

4385 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
Nestled inside the Soho Bech House, this Italian restaurant offers a welcome change of pace with an all-day menu served in a quaint indoor dining room or at the airy outdoor patio under tiny white lights. The best (and most difficult) seats to snag are by the cozy bar, making this ideal for the solo diner looking for comforting options of vitello tonato, rigatoni beef bolognese, and veal Milanese. Happy hour features a variety of bites and cocktails from Wednesday through Friday. 

3. Little Hen

3451 NE 1st Ave Suite 100/102
Miami, FL 33137
Brunch is the most important meal of the day in Miami, and this Midtown restaurant serves it in English-style decor of florals, soft pastels, and luxurious touches. Chia pudding and açaí bowls are great starters, followed by eggs Benedict, French toast, pancakes, and sammies. Hostess can easily find a seat for one, the smallest and most perfect of party sizes for Little Hen’s afternoon tea, served with a variety of macaroons, scones, and petit fours. 

4. Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
This Dutch-inspired restaurant in Wynwood is the place to feast on flavorful burgers and fried chicken in a lively setting. Grab a seat at the outdoor bar, where the friendly staff serves frozen margaritas, Spanish gin and tonic, and sangria. Le Chick offers discounted bites and cocktails during the weekdays happy hour, so take note.

5. Mignonette Downtown

210 NE 18th St
Miami, FL 33132
With a retro-style dining counter with full action views of the kitchen, Mignonette is probably one of the most unfussy and entertaining places in Miami to eat alone. Seafood is the star here, from raw bar options of plump oysters and crudo to conforting lobster rolls and crab cakes. The eclectic playlist makes for a great conversation starter.

6. La Sandwicherie Miami Beach

229 14th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
A block away from the beach, La Sandwicherie offers a selection of build-your-own treats to be enjoyed sans company. Solo diners have an easier time than anyone else ordering vegetarian or meat-based sandwiches doused with Dijon-based French vinaigrette, then cheerfully bellying up at the counter to eat them accompanied by fresh juice, a smoothie, or shake. The restaurant is currently open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7. Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd r102
Miami, FL 33132
This is the kind of place to settle down, let the waiter clear away the second table setting and take in the surroundings. This Brazilian restaurant across from the Frost Science Museum boasts an open pastry kitchen and an outdoor patio wrapped in lush foliage. A soundtrack of Bossa Nova tunes helps ease into a meal of pao de queijo, an everyday Brazilian snack filled here with ham and cheese, bacon, and cheddar or tomato and cheese, or lunch options beef stroganoff or feijoada. For dessert, there is artfully presented brigadeiro cake and passion fruit pie, made with dark chocolate and almond dough and a sweet passion fruit mousse. 

8. LPM Restaurant & Bar

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
Sophisticated and artsy, LPM is the place to visit in Brickell for French fare over views of Biscayne Bay. The knowledgeable staff is trained to gauge if guests are open to chatting or are dining alone to be alone, and will offer a spot on wine and cocktail recommendations to go with dishes like yellowtail carpaccio with merlot vinaigrette, king crab and lobster salad, and duck legs with orange glaze. Finish with a dessert of cassata and a cup of the restaurant’s special coffee blend. 

9. Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Tur Kitchen’s chic 4,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space in picturesque Coral Gables lets solo diners slip on a cloak of invisibility while still offering great views for people watching. The menu entertains with an extensive bar program and Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

10. Graziano's Market Coral Gables

2301 Galiano St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
A Coral Gables staple since 1995, Graziano’s Market beckons with a full meat counter, communal tables, and a lively outdoor patio. The Argentine comfort fare ranges from classic empanadas, choripan, and grilled provolone to a variety of meat options a la parrilla, including vacio, skirt steak, and rack of lamb, served with choice of side. Complement the meal with one of the many facturas and pastries, along with a glass or bottle of wine from the vast selection available without a corkage fee.

11. Bellini

2988 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
If counter-tops won’t swing it, head to Mr. C hotel’s sophisticated rooftop where this Italian restaurant’s chic indoor dining room is made to accommodate solo diners, as well as the open-air deck looking out over Biscayne Bay and Key Biscayne. Dishes of langoustine carpaccio, spaghetti alle vongole, and veal scaloppine al limone are as satisfying as the space is beautiful, and tranquil Coconut Grove is an enchanting setting for a solo stroll. 

