11 Great Restaurants for Solo Dining in Miami

Miami is a great place to dine alone — whether it’s because one can squeeze into restaurants that are tough to get into otherwise, or because so many places are prime for people watching, this city is full of places where eating solo is highly recommended.

And there’s no denying that dining alone is a wonderful luxury. It allows for eating and drinking of as much of whatever, at any speed, and it makes one much more approachable than if eating as a couple or in a group. Here are 13 spots to soak up the dining solo.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.