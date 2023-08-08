Where to Dine in Tallahassee Right Now

Down-home soul food, gospel music, and a heaping dose of nostalgia are on the menu of this iconic spot across the street from Florida A&M University. Olean and her husband, Johnny McCaskill, have been serving their homey fare for 20 years in a no-frills dining room decorated with photos of family, FAMU students and athletes, Bible verses, and posters of Martin Luther King, Jr., and President Barack Obama. Customers line up to pick items from the breakfast and lunch buffet because who can resist the country-fried chicken, smothered pork chops, catfish, biscuits and gravy, and sides like black-eyed peas, greens, and mac ‘n cheese? You might leave with a big hug from Olean.