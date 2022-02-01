 clock menu more-arrow no yes
people dining in front of water
Sunset at the Rusty Pelican.
Rusty Pelican

The 13 Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami

Love is alive in the Magic City.

by Alona Martinez
Sunset at the Rusty Pelican.
| Rusty Pelican
by Alona Martinez

Nothing brings two people closer together than sharing a good meal. Whether on a first date seeking out that special someone, leaving the kids with the babysitter for a night out, or simply spending a quiet meal together, a romantic restaurant is always a win win. Miami has some great romantic options brimming with wonderful ambiance and cuisine. We’ve got you covered with these spots: all you have to do is bring the spark.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood strip mall, this cozy yet unassuming restaurant is a favorite for date night. Led by chefs Luciana Giandgrandi and Alex Meyer, it serves some of the city’s most unique dishes like potato skins topped with stracciatella, caviar, and crumbled hard-boiled egg; white truffle tagliatelle with white truffle butter, parmesan, and white truffle; and lamb ribs fra diavola with spicy pickles. Sit at the bar for an intimate experience or grab one of the tables outside for an alfresco dine.

2. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

4312 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 749-9140
If renting a seaside villa overlooking the Aegean Sea is not a possibility, dinner at Mandolin quite possibly is the next best thing. Dine on Greek and Turkish cuisine under bougainvillea-ladden patio that’s just as romantic in the day as it is at night. Kick off the meal with one of its many mezes, like the eggplant dip or grilled halloumi, before moving on to moussaka, whole grilled sea bass, and lamb chops over orzo pilaf. Don’t forget to finish the meal with some baklava. 

3. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41st St STE 235
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
The French cuisine found at this sleek, world-renowned restaurant is sure to win date night. With locations around the world, this Miami Design District outpost features several of L’Atelier’s iconic dishes, including the famed pommes puree, alongside a rotating menu inspired by seasonal ingredients. Grab a seat at the large, wrap around counter for a front row seat to the open kitchen and watch the chefs create course after meticulous course.

4. Cote Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
This sleek New York City import blends Korean barbecue with the traditional elegance of an American steakhouse for a memorable experience that’s perfect to share with someone else. Opt for the Butcher’s Feast featuring chef’s favorite four cuts of meat served with a large assortment of Korean accompaniments or the decadent steak omakase experience. Strong cocktails and an extensive wine list, that boasts a large variety of rose wines, pair well with dinner.

5. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
Wrap up a visit at the Rubell Museum with a meal at the museum’s Basque restaurant, where each of the dishes are just as stunning as the artwork inside the museum. Begin with creamy ham croquettes made with Spain’s most prestigious cured ham, before ordering one of the arroces (paellas) filled with both mushroom and seafood or the slow-cooked rack of lamb. Don’t skip dessert, the cheese torte is transformative.

6. Juvia

1111 Lincoln Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8272
This penthouse level restaurant and lounge housed just above Lincoln Road has just the right amount of style, atmosphere, and views for a perfect date night. The fusion of Japanese, Peruvian, and French fare holds its own with dishes like wagyu beef tartare, hamachi espuma, and king crab risotto. Time the reservation for sunset for extraordinary pics.

7. Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 539-9711
This speakeasy omakase experience takes guests to a “hidden” sushi den for a lavish 16-course meal with plenty of theatrical touches. The over-the-top meal boasts plenty to watch — expect a charismatic chef, fire, and aphrodisiac shots — and a frequently rotating menu of sushi and nigiri with many dishes topped with caviar, truffles, uni, toro, A5 wagyu beef, and edible gold.

8. Gianni's At The Former Versace Mansion

1116 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 485-2200
Housed inside the former home of Gianni Versace, the setting of this upscale restaurant is extravagant through and through. Grab a table by the gold-studded mosaic swimming pool and enjoy dishes from executive chef Valter Mancini like dover sole meuniere, Gianni’s spaghetti pomodoro, and T-bone porterhouse.

9. Elcielo By Juan Manuel Barrientos

31 SE 5th St
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 755-8840
Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos incorporates molecular gastronomy techniques with his native Colombian fare at his upscale multi-course tasting restaurant. Courses are aptly referred to as “moments,” which include opportunities to bathe one’s hands in chocolate, dine on a yucca “tree,” and indulge in a seafood cazuela (stew) brought to life table side.

10. Stanzione 87

87 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 360-1852
For those who consider the ideal date a memorable pizza paired with an equally delightful natural wine in a no-frills, comfortingly simple location, Station 87 is the spot. The unpretentious location serves some of Miami’s best Neopolitan pies, that’s divided into “red” pizzas and “white” pizzas with classics like margherita to more avant-garde combos like lemon and burrata. There’s also a Nutella calzone to top off the night.

11. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
Buried below the ground floor of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Brickell Key’s La Mar by Gaston Acurio is all about atmosphere. The intimate terrace boasts views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, while the sleek interior offers a more energetic vibe. When it comes to the food, ceviche is a must, along with other Peruvian classics like lomo saltado (stir-fried tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, thick cut potato wedges, with white rice and choclo) and arroz con mariscos (seafood rice shrimp, octopus, calamari, aji amarillo, and criolla sauce). 

12. Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-3818
With romantic sunset views using Downtown Miami as the backdrop, the Rusty Pelican is tailor-made for wooing with oversized windows, string lights, fire pits, and bay views. Executive chef Jimmy Pastor offers creative dishes like the scorched tableside wagyu carpaccio, crispy whole snapper with creamy coconut orzo, 46-ounce tomahawk ribeye steak while beverage director Oscar Amaya oversees an impressive wine collection alongside a wide assortment of cocktails.

13. Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 200-5268
Sit under the shade of the giant oak trees or dine under the stars at night at this contemporary American restaurant nestled inside Coconut Grove’s beloved Peacock Park. Start the date with grilled oysters Rockefeller, watermelon salad, or catch of the day ceviche before indulging in main courses like chicken and black truffle gnocchi, grilled double pork chop, or deep-fried whole local red snapper.

