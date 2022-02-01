The 13 Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami

Nothing brings two people closer together than sharing a good meal. Whether on a first date seeking out that special someone, leaving the kids with the babysitter for a night out, or simply spending a quiet meal together, a romantic restaurant is always a win win. Miami has some great romantic options brimming with wonderful ambiance and cuisine. We’ve got you covered with these spots: all you have to do is bring the spark.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.