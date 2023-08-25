 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
sandwich on plate. Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash

8 Epic Sandwich Shops in Jacksonville

These sky high subs and sandwiches are the best in the city

by Megan duBois
Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash

Sandwiches are one of the easiest foods to find in Jacksonville. Not only is it the perfect lunch break meal, but sandwiches are also ideal for taking to the beach, tailgating for a Jaguars football game, or snacking on with friends while at the pool.

Whether it’s a classic Italian sub, a loaded grilled cheese, or towering sandwich concoctions that are as tasty as they are Instagrammable, the sandwich scene in Jacksonville is thriving. These are the eight best sandwich shops in the Bold City, and they are worth the drive across town to try.

Blue Boy Sandwich Shop

Since 1962, Blue Boy Sandwich Shop has been serving sandwiches to the people of Jacksonville. The restaurant makes its own bread daily, amplifying the overall sandwich experience. Classic sandwiches, including a Reuben, pastrami, or Cuban, grace the menu. For those who are up for a challenge, try the monster burger, which is two pounds of beef plus all the traditional burger toppings and fries. The burger is meant to feed four, so bring a few friends to the shop too. 

6514 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 768-9791
(904) 768-9791

Sub Cultured

Located in the thriving Atlantic Beach neighborhood, Sub Cultured creates fun sandwiches that will please even the most discerning palates. Some subs are a riff on classic sandwiches, like the West Coast, a take on the popular burger chain In-N-Out, complete with animal sauce. There’s also a tasty Korean steak sub topped with creamy and spicy gochujang aioli. Those looking for vegan options will also find a good variety of subs here, with loaded portobello mushroom and veggie subs and pressed caprese sandwiches. 

10 Donner Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 746-3324
(904) 746-3324

Surfwiches Steaks Hoagies & More

One sandwich shop that keeps locals coming back for more is Surfwiches. The restaurant is known for its cheesesteaks, where patrons can choose from a classic ribeye or chicken cheesesteak with toppings like onions, cherry peppers, or pepper relish. Those not in the mood for a hot sandwich can opt for classic hoagies like an Italian, turkey club, or ham and cheese. 

1537 Penman Rd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 241-6996
(904) 241-6996

Angie's Subs At Jax Beach

Angie’s Subs, a staple of the Jacksonville Beach culinary scene since the early ‘70s, is best known for its Peruvian sub. This sandwich is packed with ham, salami, bacon, Italian sausage, and provolone, and is finished with a distinct Peruvian sauce reminiscent of Italian dressing. The shop also offers subs named after Jacksonville Jaguars’ personalities, such as the Big Doug Pederson — named for the team’s head coach. This sub combines ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone with chips and a spicy jalapeno aioli, and is topped with slaw and jalapenos post-toasting.

1436 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-7827
(904) 249-7827

Lone Wolf Co.

One of Jacksonville's most talked about sandwich shops is Lone Wolf Co. The restaurant claims it’s a “punk rock sandwich shop” and “not a deli,” and locals agree. The menu is filled with unique sandwich combinations; all served on bread from another Jacksonville restaurant icon, French Pantry. Some of the highlights on the menu include the Blitzkrieg Bop, which is a loaded chicken sandwich topped with pepperoni, everything seasoned bacon, queso, curly fries, and more. A non-sandwich item worth trying is the “No Control” loaded fries with Korean beef, queso, kimchi, and more piled on top. 

1500 Beach Blvd #115, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

The French Pantry

A Jacksonville staple is the French Pantry, where people line up for an hour or more sometimes to get a seat to chow down on sandwiches and baked goods. The restaurant serves hot and cold sandwiches with toppings all piled onto house-made bread. The hot Reuben, which has all the traditional toppings on perfectly toasted rye bread, is a favorite. Of course, there’s also a roast beef sandwich, but at the French Pantry, the sandwich also has Boursin cheese adding a creamy and slightly garlicky flavor to each bite. 

6301-1 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 454-8719
(904) 454-8719

The Happy Grilled Cheese

What started as a popular food truck now has two locations in downtown Jacksonville and Mandarin. Happy Grilled Cheese is the spot for specialty grilled cheese sandwiches topped with everything from macaroni and cheese and pulled pork to hot chicken and mozzarella cheese. Each grilled cheese can also be completely customized with add-ons like avocado, a drizzle of tomato soup, or bacon. Of course, no meal is complete without dessert, and at Happy Grilled Cheese, there is a dessert sandwich reminiscent of the campfire classic s’mores. 

9965 San Jose Blvd #48, Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 660-2857
(904) 660-2857

D'Aleo Italian Deli

Those looking for an Italian deli will want to check out D’Aleo Italian Deli in St. Augustine. The small shop is in a strip mall, but there’s usually a line outside the door, which helps to know it’s the right spot. Once inside, diners line up to get their fill of Italian-American classics like meatball subs, chicken parmesan subs, or Italian cold-cut subs. One sandwich not to miss is the house special, thinly sliced prosciutto with fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and juicy tomatoes — perfect for a beachside picnic. 

US-1, St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 794-7672
(904) 794-7672

