The 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Broward County

Let’s get shuckin’ and peelin’.

by Jesse Scott
by Jesse Scott

The beauty of living by the water? All the fresh seafood basically ever. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County are a dream for seafood lovers, with mahi mahi, grouper, tuna, snapper, and more floating just off our coast, let alone all the goodies arriving daily from the Caribbean. Some all-star local chefs are taking the fresh catches to a new level, churning out everything from garlic-butter-drenched crabs to perfectly steamed peel-and-eat shrimp, crab donuts, and more.

Here are the nine best restaurants in Broward County for getting your seafood on.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Oceans 234

The views are half the fun at Oceans 234, with the Deerfield Beach pier, glistening Atlantic, and the town’s world-class volleyball courts at its steps. Pair all of this with a massive seafood tower (including a passionfruit ceviche), a Thai pesto grilled mahi and shrimp combo, and a carefully curated sushi menu, and it’s heaven.

234 N Ocean Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 428-2539

Catfish Deweys

This is where one goes in South Florida for a true seafood-a-thon. For nearly 40 years, this family-owned seafood spot has been an all-you-can-eat destination, with nights of the week dedicated to snow crab legs, shrimp, catfish fillets, and even baby back ribs. There are apps and mains for the lighter appetites, too, including delightfully crisp gator bites.

4003 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
(954) 566-5333

Shooters Waterfront

The ambiance is always on-point at this Intracoastal-adjacent restaurant just south of the Oakland Park Boulevard bridge. Amid all the fresh catches, its crunchy coconut shrimp live up to the buzz, being massive and served with the mango-est of mango sauce. An extensive wine list and a regular live music slate are bonuses.

3033 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 566-2855

Quarterdeck Restaurants

With five locations throughout Broward County, this seafood bar and neighborhood grill is approaching six decades in the biz. And, for good reason – its seafood-forward menu is as diverse as it gets, with customizable poke bowls, unique riceless sushi rolls, and a white-cheddar loaded lobster mac and cheese.

12310 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33323
(954) 423-4197

Rivertail

From Breakwater Hospitality Group – creators of the Wharf, Knotty Burger, and Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove – this modern establishment overlooking the New River downtown landed in 2019 and hasn’t looked back. Among chef Jose Mendín’s creations are crab-topped doughnuts and seafood nachos layered in a crab queso and blackened tiger shrimp.

4 W Las Olas Blvd Ste. 120, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 306-2665

Coconuts

Ah, the vibe is always so comparatively chill at Coconuts for being in the heart of the oft-raucous Fort Lauderdale Beach action. Tucked on the Intracoastal, its Scoobies – crab claws doused in butter – are the fan favorite. Fresh catch inspirations include a perfectly grilled mahi sandwich, smoked fish dip, and conch fritters.

429 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 525-2421

Southport Raw Bar & Restaurant

Its “Eat Fish, Live Longer... Eat Oysters, Love Longer... Eat Clams, Last Longer” white bumper stickers have been donning tourists’ cars for decades. This canal-side, unassuming spot has a back patio you’ll want to snag a seat at and a raw bar menu to bring an appetite for, including just-shucked oysters, clams, and mussels. 

1536 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 525-2526

YOT Bar & Kitchen

A sister restaurant to long-time, local fave Canyon, this is a true multifaceted dockside destination with live tunes, craft cocktails, and, yes, the same smoked fish dip as Canyon. Other seafood highlights include miso-infused salmon and seared scallops with vanilla-lemon brown butter.

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 953-9000

Rustic Inn Crabhouse

This waterside crab house has been a favorite for its garlic crabs – sauteed in garlic and a family-recipe sauce – since 1959. If you’re not feeling crabby, perhaps its quirkier menu items will do, like fried frog legs, chunks of deep-friend gator, or a wedge salad topped with jumbo lump crabmeat.

4331 Anglers Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 842-2804

Billy's Stone Crab Restaurant

Discover this longtime Hollywood seafood treasure at Billy’s Stone Crab. Famous for its fresh stone crabs and stunning waterfront views, this spot offers a variety of seafood dishes, including whole lobster tails and scallops. Cap off the meal with its famous Key lime pie for an authentic taste of Florida.

400 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019
(954) 923-2300

