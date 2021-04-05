 clock menu more-arrow no yes
seafood bowl.

13 Splendid Seafood Restaurants in Miami

Where to find the most pristine seafood in the Magic City

by Juliana Accioly Updated
by Juliana Accioly Updated

Miami is scattered with clear waters and sandy beaches, so it is no wonder local restaurants boast the best of the ocean’s crop. Raw bar favorites, fish sandwiches, scallops, shrimp, clams, lobster — just as there is all manner of seafood, so there are all manner of places to eat it. Varied in character and experience, many eateries are structured around fresh catches of the day sourced right out of local waterways and give a great option of trying seasonal seafood.

Ranging from elegant settings to unassuming spots and everything in between, here’s our selection of the best seafood restaurants in Miami for all tastes and price points.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mignonette Downtown

210 NE 18th St
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 374-4635
Chef Danny Serfer and Ryan Roman’s oyster heaven serves pristine fish options and crab cakes in a quaint industrial dining room setting. Catch of the day is listed on a vintage marquee behind the bar, and the crudo and lobster roll are masterfully done. 

2. Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 353-0477
Led by culinary couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, this nautical-themed restaurant in Sunset Harbout offers a large range of Florida fish and seafood dishes to pair with Key-West inspired drinks. Standouts are Buffalo fish wings, the ever-changing catch of the day, and crab-crusted NY strip.

3. Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market

398 NW N River Dr
Miami, FL 33128
(305) 375-0765
A bountiful seafood counter packed with produce tempts on arrival at this family-owned restaurant overlooking the Miami River, which doubles as a fish market and wholesaler. Be sure to check the chalkboard for specials, Garcia’s fishing boats haul in daily catch to enjoy in a casual, open space with a laid-back vibe. 

4. La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

1952 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 642-3322
Originally a counter spot, La Camaronera’s Latin-infused menu has been a hit for almost 50 years. Swing by for a pan con minuta, fried snapper (tail included) on a bun that is formidable in its simplicity, plus grouper soup, and shrimp and fish burritos. Bring cash, this restaurant does not accept credit cards. 

5. Area 31

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 424-5234
Salt and pepper calamari, grilled octopus, conch fritters, and tiger shrimp filled fettuccine come with 16th-floor terrace views of Biscayne Bay at this seafood-centric spot in the Epic Hotel. The restaurant’s name is drawn from Fishing Area 31, a sustainable fishery where plenty of the seafood is sourced, and is paired with local produce and herbs that are plucked fresh from the on-site garden.

6. Prime Fish

100 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-4550
Spanning from raw bar offerings and sushi-grade poke bowls to wok charred King salmon and caviar, James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur Myles Chefetz’s upscale restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood offers one of the most extensive seafood menus in town. For those looking to get their brunch fix, on Saturdays and Sundays the restaurants features a special mid-day a la carte menu. 

7. Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

730 1st St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6800
This white-tablecloth restaurant’s menu is Greek and filled with top ingredients and fish that are flown in directly from the Mediterranean and displayed on a bed of ice near the open kitchen. Favorites like grilled octopus, crab cakes, and sashimi are all on the menu, along with entrees of Big Eye tuna and Athenian-style lobster linguine that are worth the splurge every time. 

8. Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant

11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
An old-time Miami Beach institution since 1913, Joe’s yearly seasonal opening is something for seafood lovers to commemorate: a charming location, lively atmosphere, and great service combined with a varied menu make for a memorable visit. The renowned stone claws take center stage, but there’s also plenty shrimp, lobster, and added fish options to choose from. And guests can skip the infamous wait for a table as the restaurant now takes reservations on Resy and Joe’s Takeaway is right next door. 

9. The River Oyster Bar

33 SE 7th St Suite 100
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
Simple grilled offerings and oysters flown in from all over the country are staples at this Brickell top spot that rmoved to a larger location down the street from its original outpost. The menu also takes in inventive dishes such as yellowtail snapper filet served Chinese style, and Glory Bay King salmon with fried brown crab rice for extra zest. The restaurant’s daily happy hour, when oysters are half price, has been as popular as the restaurant since its inception in 2003. 

10. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
The name says it all: Gaston Acurio’s Brickell eatery is celebration of the denizen of the deep blue. La Mar’s exceptionally prepared ceviche, jalea de mariscos, causas, and tiraditos washed back with a well-balanced Pisco will also satisfy any craving for exotic Peruvian flavors. Combine this with stunning waterfront views over Biscayne Bay and you have an unbeatable setting. 

11. Rusty Pelican - Miami

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-3818
Sweeping views of Biscayne Bay set the tone for an appetizer of crab cake as well as a three-tiered seafood tower feast of oysters and seafood, to pair with a well-chosen glass of one of the many wine selections on the list. Good service can be found in Miami and Rusty Pelican is proof, here it hits the balance between friendly and formal.

12. Monty's Raw Bar

2550 S Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
A rustic restaurant on the water that offers fresh seafood and no fuss, Monty’s is a place to eat cracked conch, sip an inexpensive cocktail on a dock open to the sea breeze, and watch the boats glide by. The fact that it is in charming Coconut Grove heightens the magic.

13. Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Rd
Miami, FL 33156
(305) 668-8788
Chef Adrianne Calvo leads the kitchen at the renovated Redfish, a romantic seafood destination for oysters, sea scallops, and whole Maine lobster. Gather friends and family, make a reservation, and dine indoors or outdoors while enjoying the scenic waterfront views of historic Matheson Hammock Park. 

Related Maps