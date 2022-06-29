 clock menu more-arrow no yes
three smoothies with a hand. Photo by Brenda Godinez on Unsplash

Fuel Up at These South Florida Smoothie Bars

Fruit-filled smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and wellness shots galore

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly
Photo by Brenda Godinez on Unsplash

A refreshing and vitamin-packed smoothie is the perfect way to kick-start a busy day. South Florida has an abundance of spots offering an assortment of smoothies that are a delectable mix-and-match of fruits, veggies, and healthy supplements. Check out the list below for the best 10 places to visit now for some of the finest and most energizing combinations.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
This Fort Lauderdale spot serves top-notch coffee, a well rounded all-day breakfast menu, and an extensive variety of $10 smoothies. Some of the tried-and-true options are the Immunity, made with orange juice, coconut water, berries, banana, cinnamon, ginger, and agave or the Happy Hippie, a concoction of coconut water, pineapple, banana, spinach, spirulina, and hemp seeds. 

2. Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL 33180
This grab-and-go restaurant in Aventura offers 11 different smoothie varieties including fruit forward blends or protein heavy options. The restaurant’s namesake smoothie is the hearty FlyFuel made with almond milk, spinach, vanilla plant protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, and banana. Another must-try flavor combination is the Peanut Butter Jelly that blends together almond milk, peanut butter, strawberry, honey, and banana. The restaurant also offers an extensive list of add-ons like pre-workout, collagen, immune support, detox support, and CBD. 

3. Juice & Java (Multiple locations)

20335 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL 33180
Popular for its health-conscious cuisine, Juice & Java offers a variety of smoothie options that can be customized with a add-on proteins, vitamins, and other enhancers. Sip on a refreshing pineapple, strawberry, and banana smoothie, or go for the Healthy Gut, a blend of over 60 million live probiotics, organic turmeric, ginger, papaya, kiwi, and pineapple. For a low-calorie blend, order the Skinny Juice, a mix of with kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, pineapple, and ginger root. 

4. Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

3252 Buena Vista Blvd #108
Miami, FL 33137
Carrot Express locations throughout South Florida offer refreshing smoothies at an affordable price point, like the Strawberry Passion packing double strawberries, apple juice, banana, honey, and ice. The Almond Joy mixes the flavors of almond butter, almond milk, homemade granola, coconut milk, coconut flakes, banana, honey, and ice. 

5. Devia Juice Bar at Midtown Garden

2600 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
A casual spot at Midtown Garden, Diana Devia offers “medicine in a glass” smoothies in a garden setting. The concoctions are squeezed from tropical fruit such as orange, banana, pineapple, and kiwi, which can be enhanced by kickers like ginger, mint, and varieties of almond and coconut milk.

6. Jugo Boss

955 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Jugo Boss is a smoothie, acai, and juice outpost within Alton Food Hall in Miami Beach. The smoothies are affordable and fully customizable and have no ice, pulps, or fillers mixed into the blends. A standout option is the Hulk, a combo of pineapple, mango, banana, spinach, kale, agave, and almond milk, which can be upgraded to an Angry Hulk by adding ginger. The Sunshine, another popular choice, is a tropical fruit blend mango, banana, and pineapple, mixed with unsweetened coconut milk and vanilla, topped with a layer shaved coconut.

7. Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

959 West Ave #10
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami’s own Pura Vida offers a variety of “super” fruit smoothies to complement its all-day breakfast menu of acai bowls, toast, and sandwiches. Standouts are the Welcome to Miami, a mix of passionfruit, mango, banana, and honey and Vitamin Sea, made with strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, and orange. Smoothies are made to be savored on location or for takeout and come with eco-friendly agave straws. 

8. SoBe Vegan

110 Washington Ave # Cu-3
Miami Beach, FL 33139
This charming fast-casual vegan restaurant is South Beach serves up organic smoothies created to energize and detoxify. Bestsellers are the Dragon Fruit, a rich, vibrant mix of mango, pineapple, mint, apple juice, lime juice, and banana and the Go Green, a combination of kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, mango, pineapple, banana, and apple juice. Pair with one of the power bowls, tacos, or plant-based hot dogs and burgers for a nutrient-dense meal. 

9. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (Multiple locations)

1010 Brickell Ave Suite C 100
Miami, FL 33131
Crema Gourmet is a favorite all-day breakfast spot with offerings ranging from croissant with ham and Swiss cheese to power bowls and pancakes. It also dips into the smoothie game, with a large list of options such as the Greek Stallion, a mix of kale, spinach, dates, chia seeds, almond milk, banana, cashews, cinnamon, and honey, or, for something on the sweeter side, the Red, White, & Blue made with coconut water, strawberry, banana, and blueberry. 

10. Raw Juce

112 Madruga Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
A Coral Gables go-to, Raw Juce uses fresh ingredients to give their smoothies standout flavor with a variety of flavor and nutrient combinations like the signature Raw Juce, with Almond Mylk, blueberry, banana, spinach, coconut water, Vega Sport protein powder, spirulina, almond butter, oats, which comes garnished with hemp seeds, chopped almonds, bee pollen, and raw honey. 

Related Maps