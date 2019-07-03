Everyone knows Miami’s game for good Cuban food, but the Spanish culinary scene is just as vibrant. From casual bites to fine dining, here are Miami’s top Spanish restaurants.Read More
Miami’s Most Memorable Spanish Restaurants
Tapas tapas tapas
100 Montaditos Miami Lakes
A direct import from Islantilla Spain, 100 Montaditos makes a traditional sandwich seem a little lackluster. With miles of mini baguette sandwiches, the hardest part of lunchtime at 100 Montaditos is editing the order.
Rincon Escondido Tapas & Restaurant
With a blend of Spanish and Argentinian tastes, Rincon Escondido’s modestly sized venue fills up faster than the front of a Wynwood wall. Whether tapas, sandwiches, paella, sangria, or flan, the food at Rincon Escondido earns its next meal after meal.
Leku
Get a taste of Spain’s Basque country at Leku, the chic restaurant at the Rubbell Museum. The Allapattah spot offers a wide-ranging menu of dishes that are as eye-pleasing as the art inside the museum, like creamy croquetas, whole branzino, beet tartare with olive oil caviar, and the must-order Iberico ham that sits on a puffed cracker. Pair the meal with one of the many gin and tonics in the restaurant’s always perfectly breezy garden to round out the meal.
Barceloneta Miami
For the trendsetting types, Barceloneta yields Spanish and Mediterranean tapas, cocktails, and a buzzy happy hour scene. Set in Sunset Harbour, the corner bistro brews gin and tonics, martinis, sangria, and Barcelona-sourced beers and snacks like shishito peppers, fried calamari, and pan con tomate.
NIU Kitchen
NIU Kitchen has officially taken over the former Arson space as its new larger home. But don’t worry, its former, extra cozy location next door still serves as a natural wine bar by the same team. Even though it has new digs, its eclectic Catalan cuisine remains some of the best in the city. Don’t miss the famous clams or the tangy gazpacho before moving on to heartier dishes like vegan paella and pan-seared foie gras. An extensive wine list featuring natural wines worldwide completes the menu.
Jamon Iberico Pata Negra Restaurant
For simple Spanish fare, Jamon Iberico Pata Negra serves it up with a smile. Customers flock to this neighborhood joint for chef Felipe Perez’s plates, including garlic mushrooms, anchovies in vinegar, gazpacho, and his signature broken egg dishes, prepared six different ways.
Casa Juancho
As one of the OG’s of Miami Spanish dining, this rustic alcove on Calle Ocho has attracted residents for years. With zesty flavors, freshly baked pastries, and live music, this city darling is a safe bet for a special Spanish experience.
Xixón Spanish Restaurant
A hospitable hangout on Coral Way, Xixón offers more than 300 varieties of Spanish wines to pair with its robust menu. Featuring a healthy mix of small and large plates like meatballs, garlic shrimp, grilled seafood, and classic desserts like churros with chocolate, the restaurant delivers as much mood as flavor with its intimate wine bar and outdoor terrace.
Bulla Gastrobar
A favorite gathering place for the Coral Gables crowd, Bulla brings the spirit of Spain’s tapas taverns to Miami’s swanky Miracle Mile. Whether mingling at the bar or in the main dining room, patrons talk shop and sip Rioja while enjoying shared plates ranging from patatas bravas to tuna tartare.
El Carajo International Tapas & Wines
El Carajo International Tapas & Wines is a gem literally hidden in a gas station where customers bypass fuel pumps to find a charming bodega with affordable wine, baked goods, and a romantic restaurant nestled in the back of the building. With just a few tables, El Carajo caters to a packed house sharing generous portions of classic dishes like paella and a traditional Spanish omelet.
Happy Wine in the Grove
Happy Wine in the Grove puts the happy in happy hour with one of the best meat and cheese boards in town. Along with reasonably priced wine, this cute and causal casita is the go-to spot for weekend chilling.