NIU Kitchen has officially taken over the former Arson space as its new larger home. But don’t worry, its former, extra cozy location next door still serves as a natural wine bar by the same team. Even though it has new digs, its eclectic Catalan cuisine remains some of the best in the city. Don’t miss the famous clams or the tangy gazpacho before moving on to heartier dishes like vegan paella and pan-seared foie gras. An extensive wine list featuring natural wines worldwide completes the menu.