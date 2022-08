Share All sharing options for: 11 Roaring Sports Bars in Miami to Catch the Big Game

Let the taps run freely, the wings simmer, and the mayhem ensue. No matter what sport season it is or what team is being rooted for, there’s a always sports bar in Miami with that has the game on.

From trendy gastropubs to tried and true family-owned favorites, expect cold beer, plenty of bar food, and lots of cheering fans. Here are 11 of the best sports bars in Miami.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.