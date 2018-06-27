 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Miami’s 13 Best Steaks In the Most Unlikely Places

No need to visit a steakhouse

by Alona Martinez Updated
by Alona Martinez Updated
Carnivores rejoice — those craving a great cut of red meat do not have to head to Grandpa’s favorite spot cloaked in dark mahogany furniture and branded with high prices to enjoy a top-quality steak. This means friends who don’t do red meat can join and partake in the multiple other offerings as well. Here are 12 top contenders for South Florida non-steakhouse restaurants serving the best steaks.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Makoto

Bal Harbor’s sleek Japanese spot goes hard-core for meat enthusiasts with the Wagyu strip steak.  Hailing from Miyazaki, Japan, Makoto’s A5 Wagyu beef is cut into thin slices so diners can enjoy the delicious, perfectly marbled meat at its best.

9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 864-8600
(305) 864-8600

La Fresa Francesa

Diners can’t go wrong with anything ordered at this adorable French bistro tucked away in Hialeah. Still, carnivores seeking a satisfying fix will love the restaurant’s execution of the famed French steak frites which comes with a perfectly seared, juicy steak with a mountain of crispy French fries.

59 W 3rd St, Hialeah, FL 33010
(786) 717-6886
(786) 717-6886

Branja

Chef Tom Aviv is at the helm of a new Israeli restaurant characterized by its 70’s-inspired ambiance. The establishment caters particularly well to carnivores, with highlights including the “Orthodox Steak”—a kosher, 12-ounce ribeye served with housemade chimichurri and crispy potatoes.

5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 765-5555
(786) 765-5555

Pastis Miami

Miami recently welcomed this New York favorite, which serves unabashedly authentic Parisian brasserie food. Luckily, the menu, stays true to its roots, offering an assortment of robustly flavored steaks, including crowd-pleasing steak frites and hanger, filet, and entrecôte cuts.

380 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 686-3050
(305) 686-3050

The Drexel

Nestled inside Esmé Hotel, this casual chic Mediterranean under the talented vision of chef Nano Crespo offers a skirt steak with bearnaise sauce and hand-cut fries.

1436 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 692-0992
(305) 692-0992

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

At this popular Israeli dining venue, the emphasis is on fresh, Mediterranean dishes. The menu features a standout dish: a shwarma-spiced Wagyu picanha steak. Accompanied by a flavorful combination of chickpeas, tahini, roasted cipollini, and a refreshing herb salad, the dish offers a robust taste without being overly heavy.

864 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

LPM Restaurant & Bar

This bright and friendly restaurant will transport diners to Southern France with its bright cuisine and bistro-style service. Steak lovers can’t go wrong with the filet de boeuf grille, a tender mignon adorned with sweet harissa and chimichurri glaze.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

Osaka Miami

Try the Niku Kabayaki Experience for an interactive meal highlighting the best cuts of steak. A hot natural stone is delivered to the table, boasting a selection of marbled Wagyu and Japanese Wagyu A5 skirt steak that are cooked to order. Enhance the flavor with accompanying tare and yuzu sauces.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
(786) 627-4800

Novecento

Novecento blends Argentine, European, and Pan Latin influences, with Argentine cuisine dominating the menu offerings. Grilled meats, a staple of Argentine fare, take the spotlight. Enjoy shareable platters like the parilla (grill) or order up an Argentine cut of beef like the entraña (skirt steak), vacío (flap steak), ojo de bife (ribeye), or lomo (filet mignon). Voracious eaters should go for the gaucho (36-oz. bone-in ribeye).

3404, 1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-0900
(305) 403-0900

Fiola Miami

While revered for exceptional pasta dishes, this Coral Gables Italian restaurant also knows how to prepare excellent steaks. The restaurant offers dishes such as an Australian Wagyu petite filet, a 12-ounce Australian Wagyu New York Strip, and a 24-ounce bone-in Ribeye, making it a sought-after destination for steak lovers.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Beauty and the Butcher

Award-winning chef Jeremy Ford takes meat preparation very seriously at his latest modern American restaurant. He showcases this through dishes like the Wagyu beef tenderloin, a standout menu item. It’s prepared meticulously and served alongside crispy polenta, accented by a rich, creamy peppercorn sauce and a unique sour cherry mustard.

6915 Red Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33143
(305) 376-7338
(305) 376-7338

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

Kendall locals regularly flock to Chef Adrianne’s namesake restaurant for its varied and flavorful dish selections. The highlight? The prime New York strip, which is beautifully topped with melted gorgonzola and garlic sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes, au jus, and a delicate touch of white truffle oil.

11715 Sherry Ln, Miami, FL 33183
(305) 408-8386
(305) 408-8386

