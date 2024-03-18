We can argue all day and night about everything dealing with steakhouses, people. Medium-rare versus more done. Classic American versus Brazilian style. To sauce or not sauce. Amid the debates, one thing is for certain: Broward County has some killer steakhouses and they come in various forms. These nine best steakhouses in Broward County are always prime, from beachside bliss to casino fine dining to charming, historical faves.Read More
The 9 Best Steakhouses in Broward County
Sharpen that steak knife, y’all.
Pampa Gaucho Churrascaria
A familial vibe radiates from this independently-owned institution that’s been a Lighthouse Point fixture for nearly two decades. Bring an appetite to this Brazilian-flared, all-you-can-eat affair, and don’t skimp on the cinnamon-crusted roasted pineapple and leg of lamb as waiters bring ‘em around.
NYY Steak
You don’t have to love the New York Yankees – hints the NYY name – to love what’s happening at this steakhouse inside Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. It’s the little things – spanning a cheese-loaded French onion soup to pristinely seared scallops – that round out the grand slam experience here.
The Butcher's Barrel
This is a restaurant, butcher shop, and wine bar all in one along Oakland Park’s main drag. This menu is all about meat with a bison burger, lamb lollipops, rib eye burnt ends, and Wagyu hot dog among the staples. Its patio is a relaxing spot for watching the Brightline zip by and Oakland Parkers giving Fido his daily walk.
Steak 954
The best steakhouse on Fort Lauderdale Beach goes to this modern gem led by chef Matthew Kreider. Highlights include a fine caviar service, a totally lux cheesesteak (with truffled cheese wiz-topped wagyu), and an extensive selection of wagyu cuts. And with the beach literally across the street and a massive jellyfish tank inside, the vistas aren’t too shabby, either.
Chima Steakhouse
This is a Las Olas Boulevard oasis with bistro-light-lit trees quietly nestled between Downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beach. Chima is the area’s utmost Brazilian steakhouse with a vast salad bar, waiters swirling about with slabs of all the meat for slicing, and, my God, a dense pao de queijo (cheese bread) that puts others to shame.
Tropical Acres Steakhouse
Billed as “South Florida’s oldest and finest steakhouse,” this is not a false statement. Originally opened in 1949, this Griffin Road institution is generationally beloved for its affordable-meets-memorable spreads. Case-in-point, a long-time special is its two one-pound main lobsters, a salad, side, and rolls for $39 on weekdays.
Council Oak
Be it a special date night with unparalleled vistas of the Guitar Hotel or a post-gambling win splurge, this steakhouse at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a total winner. Among a menu of U.S.D.A. dry-aged cuts, its Japanese A5 ribeye from the Kumamoto Prefecture is among the rarest beef on planet Earth. It’s worth the splurge and pairing with some duck fat hash browns or lobster mac.
Diplomat Prime Steak & Seafood
A boutique-y steakhouse in the big-time Diplomat Beach Resort? It’s the best of all worlds at this Chef Jorge Negron-led spot. For the hungry and non-bashful, its 38-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye is as melt-in-your-mouth-y as it is visually stunning. Beyond the beef, its King Salmon with a harissa vinaigrette dazzle, and kalamata olive mousse splashed tuna tartare satisfy.
Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge
A steakhouse in a strip club – how good can it be? Well, in the case of this VIP lounge-esque spot inside Scarlett’s Cabaret, it’s the real deal. The vibe is on-point with a pool table at its center, and its menu runs the prime gamut, with an 18-ounce Angus ribeye and 44-ounce Tomahawk as regulars.