Magazine dining column on Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab Photo by Scott Suchman/For the Washington Post

11 Solid Spots to Score Stone Crabs in South Florida

Stone crab season = best season

by Olee Fowler
by Olee Fowler
Photo by Scott Suchman/For the Washington Post

There are few things more beloved in South Florida than stone crabs. The tasty crustacean is a favorite on many menus throughout the area. Available from October 15 to May 1, here are 11 top spots to find stone crabs in the area — mustard sauce not included.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Shooters Waterfront

This popular Fort Lauderdale spot is featuring these popular crustaceans, offering them with a side of oceanfront views all season long.

3033 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 566-2855
(954) 566-2855

Le Zoo

Get a taste of the Parisian life in Miami at Le Zoo, which serves up claws on ice with a side of classic mustard sauce all season.

9700 Collins Ave #135, Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
(305) 602-9663

Stiltsville Fish Bar

This seafood-centric Sunset Harbour mainstay by chef duo Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth boasts stone claws daily during the season. And stop by every Thursday to score $7 claws all night long.

1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 353-0477
(786) 353-0477

Garcia's

Guests can’t go wrong at this casual waterfront restaurant on the Miami River, which has become a Miami icon in its own right. Grab a seat on the patio and order up some claws, while watching the owner’s fishing boats pull in with the latest seafood catches of the day.

398 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
(305) 375-0765
(305) 375-0765

Joe's Stone Crab

A list in Miami about stone crabs is incomplete without mentioning Joe’s Stone Crab. The restaurant that prides itself in discovering the tasty crustacean some 100+ years ago is still serving them every season in its iconic South Beach location. It has even begun offering a few nightly reservations on Resy, a first for the famously no-reservation restaurant. Don’t want to spend time waiting? Then head next door to Joe’s Takeway and eat the same caliber claws at home. 

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365

George Stone Crab

This Miami favorite ships its always freshly caught claws all over the country in sizes medium, large, jumbo, and colossal. Prices start at $37.99 per pound and vary depending on size and quantity. Add on a tin of caviar and some butter sauce to round out the meal. Order here.

Corporate Office - No Deliveries, 78 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130
(800) 273-2722
(800) 273-2722

Holy Crab

Holy Crab is back this season inside MKT Kitchen for delivery, takeout, and dine-in, offering medium, large, jumbo, and colossal stone crabs available for purchase by the pound and accompanied by homemade mustard sauce and butter.

1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 882-2600
(305) 882-2600

Fresh Florida Fisheries

This West Dade seafood restaurant and market is best known for its fried fish, but during stone crab season the claws shouldn’t be overlooked. Usually cheaper than its competitors and just as fresh, this no frills spot has been a favorite for years.

2238 SW 57th Ave #2235, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 379-1104
(305) 379-1104

Monty's Raw Bar

Locals know the best spot to find inexpensive stone crab claws is at Monty’s popular weekday happy hour that runs Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find them at the expansive raw bar that also offers other seafood favorites like shrimp, oysters, and more.

2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
(305) 856-3992

Captain's Tavern Restaurant

This classic Pinecrest spot features well-priced claws in all different sizes in a retro seafood restaurant setting that oozes with nostalgia, or guests can grab them to-go at their market located in the back of the restaurant.

9625 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156
(305) 666-5979
(305) 666-5979

Golden Rule Seafood

An institution in Miami since 1943, this low-key South Dade family-run spots lets guests eat their claws under an outdoor tiki hut, which is more than appropriate location in always sunny Miami. Pair the claws with other dishes like conch fritters, smoked fish dip, and key lime pie to round out the Florida-inspired meal.

17505 S Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
(305) 235-0661
(305) 235-0661

