Orlando’s sushi scene has swelled over the past decade with eating houses offering superior cuts of sashimi, nigiri and maki in practically every corner of the city. Indulging in luxe, extravagant omakases is now as common as enjoying a studied and traditional preparation inside a neighborhood hideaway. This list below presents the very best spots to satisfy that sushi fix.Read More
15 Standout Sushi Restaurants in Orlando
From over-the-top omakases to family-run neighborhood gems
WAVE - Asian Bistro & Sushi
After five years of offering the most fun and photogenic sushi creations in Central Florida, Wave expanded into a larger space exposing even more folks to its sushi burgers, sushi hot dogs, sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi doughnuts, sushi pizza, and sushi crunch wraps. A byproduct of all this creative fare? Rampant Instagramming and TikTok-ing.
Jimotti's Restaurant
Former Morimoto Asia head sushi chef Junichi Takazoe made the ballsy move to open his izakaya in an old barbecue shack in the middle of Sanford, but after six years of wowing folks in the Bokey, he shows no signs of stopping. They come for Japanese cuisine rooted in tradition and authenticity as well as Takazoe’s focus on quality ingredients and technical precision. Nigiri of silvery-skinned gizzard shad is as eye-rollingly good as albacore dressed with sesame, ponzu, and crispy wonton skins. Seemingly pedestrian rolls are anything but. The spicy tuna is anointed with sesame oil, layered with smelt roe, and spiked with a secret blend of chili peppers. The wasabi here, by the way, is real and freshly grated.
WA Sushi
WA exposed the sleepy bedroom community of Casselberry to a refined sushi-going experience, and the rest of Orlando quickly took notice. WA closed its original location in 2020 but reopened in a new strip-mall space in Casselberry, serving the same high-end ingredients from bluefin toro tartare and deep-fried Hiroshima oysters to A5 wagyu and seasonal firefly squid. The menu of daily specials never fails to intrigue.
Sushi Pop (Multiple locations)
A conversation about the best sushi restaurants in town will eventually turn to chef Chau Trinh’s creative and pristine cuts at Sushi Pop. The talented chef, who’s done stints at Le Bernardin and Atera in New York City, carved out a niche in Oviedo with his spirited and sophisticated anime-themed eatery, then brought his game to Winter Park with an outpost off Lyman Avenue. Trinh is never one to rest on his laurels and is constantly experimenting with ideas and techniques to fuel Sushi Pop’s progression. His nigiri omakase experiences (held three times a month) are raw proof.
Soseki Modern Omakase
This cozy 10-seater by Taglish chef/owner Mike Collantes is all about serving high-end, seasonally driven omakase. Collantes and his focused group of culinarians show a dedication to local sourcing and a propensity to tweezing in presenting their impeccable and artistically plated dishes. Omakases run $225 and don’t include beverage pairings ($80 extra).
Kadence
Kadence became one of the city’s best restaurants when it opened back in 2017. Five years later, the eight-seat sushi and sake bar inside an all-black edifice still offers one of the best dining experiences in the city with its intimate omakase. While Lordfer Lalicon, one of the restaurant’s founders, left to focus energies on the soon-to-open Filipino restaurant Kaya in Mills 50, co-founders Mark Berdin and Jennifer Banagale, along with a dedicated team of cooks and servers, continue to serve impeccably presented multicourse meals. The sake program is second to none.
Seito Sushi (Multiple locations)
Sushi of the highest order can be had at either of Seito’s locations – the slick sushi house in Baldwin Park run by Jason and Sue Chin (The Monroe, Reyes Mezcaleria, The Osprey) or the swish Sand Lake spot run by Jason’s sister Jennifer and husband Eric Springer. Both restaurants are equally dedicated to impeccable service, quality sourcing, and gorgeous plating. There’s a “Roll-O-Dex” of signature rolls as well as a bevy of pièces de resistance ranging from wahoo to ora king salmon to shima aji. Lavish omakases are also offered.
Shin Japanese Cuisine
A stalwart of the city’s sushi landscape, this sophisticated sushi house has always reflected a commitment to sourcing and artistry while respecting tradition. That it’s been around for 15 years should be no surprise to anyone, least of all the regulars who fill the airy North Quarter digs to indulge in a spate of rolls (more than 50 are offered) like the notable “Maine,” featuring a whole tempura lobster tail, and the “Aloha” with a mix of unagi and snow crab.
Kabooki Sushi
From humble beginnings helping his parents run two restaurants at the age of 15 to opening Kabooki Sushi at the age of 22 and becoming one of Orlando’s most creative sushi chefs says a lot about the drive and passion of Henry Moso. His extravagant omakases are legendary, and the ingredients he sources from local waters and those in the Pacific are unparalleled. After opening a second Kabooki Sushi in Dr. Phillips, Moso expanded and completely renovated the original restaurant on E. Colonial Drive, including creating a stylish lounge complete with a private dining space.
Mikado Sushi
Chef Tim Liu threw his hat into the high-end (and high-stakes) sushi ring when he opened Mikado in Metrowest back in 2006, introducing not just quality cuts of fish from Tsukiji and Toyosu Fish Market but rare and lesser-found ingredients like sea pineapple, geoduck, Hanasaki crab, and striped beakfish. Liu’s loyal following spread to Maitland where he opened Boku, his slick little sushi joint at Maitland City Centre.
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
With its glossy wraparound bar and angled bento-box ceiling, Dragonfly set the bar pretty high for modern izakayas and sushi houses in this city when it opened back in 2010. While its robata game is strong, Dragonfly’s servings of sushi and sashimi certainly have wings. Of note are the Hokkaido scallops dressed in garlic-jalapeno, the bigeye tuna kobachi tossed in a spicy sesame oil blend and the indulgent sashimi passion, available in composed 7- and 21-piece platters. The impressive selection of Japanese beer, sake, whisky, and shōchū is nothing to scoff at.
Hanamizuki Japanese Restaurant
Another in a line of fiercely authentic Japanese restaurants, this stalwart of Orlando’s sushi scene is as good now as it opened in 1996. Yes, it’s situated in the tourist sector, but the all-Japanese staff and the minimalist interior – which hasn’t changed much since its opening – make for a transportive experience. Rolls are segmented into “American” and “Japanese Traditional” categories, and sashimi and nigiri are plated without all the flash, panache, and fuss of more modern sushi houses in town. There’s an excellent sake selection too.
Sushi Tomi
The humble strip-mall joint has been around for 20 years, and the Japanese clientele is a tip-off to the restaurant’s authenticity. They come for Sushi Tomi’s menu of pristine, no-fuss rolls, nigiri, and sashimi – the 18-piece sashimi dinner for $33.95 being one of the best deals in town. A daily list of specials usually comprises intriguing options, whether whelk, baby snow crab, iwashi, spot prawns, or geoduck.
Sushi Kichi Japanese Restaurant
Owners Takanao and Yasue Nakashima figured out the formula to perfect sushi rice, and even though the pandemic forced the couple to nix sushi rolls from the menu, that heavenly sumeshi is employed in Sushi Kichi’s donburi bowls. And not just any donburi bowls, but some of the best rice bowls in the city with toppings ranging from fatty bluefin tuna to Scottish salmon to grilled unagi.
Morimoto Asia
Morimoto Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga and executive sushi chef Alex Munkhbilguun are bent on offering the absolute finest cuts of fish and seafood procured from Toyosu Fish Market and worldwide inside their sprawling, two-story Disney Springs behemoth. The relationships the restaurant (and the Morimoto empire) have forged over the years have placed them in an advantageous position regarding sourcing. Preferential treatment? Maybe, but either way, the consumer is the ultimate beneficiary of these prized ingredients. The omakase is a mind-blowing experience for the cuts alone – baby barracuda, butterfish and beltfish from Kanagawa; whole firefly squid from Hyogo; line-caught horse mackerel from Kagoshima; Alaskan sea urchin and on it goes. Add to that the creativity, precision, and adherence to tradition the chefs possess (not to mention the 110 pounds of brown rice milled in-house daily), and the sushi program here may very well be the most “polished” in the region.