Sushi restaurants can be found all over Jacksonville, but not all sushi is rolled equally. With options ranging from a vegan only sushi menu, to one is known for its over-the-top sushi cake, and another one is known for its pristine omakase menu, there is a diverse assortment of options throughout the city. No matter where diners choose to go, it’s sure to be filled with fish, well-crafted rolls, and a vast array of menu options.Read More
Where to Find Jacksonville’s Top Sushi
From omakase menus to all-you-can-eat, these sushi restaurants are worth driving to
1. Sushiko Japanese Restaurant
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Vegans in Jacksonville flock to Sushiko Japanese Restaurant to get their fix of sushi made with completely plant-based ingredients. The vegan menu includes everything from starters and noodle bowls to 50 different sushi rolls. Some of the rolls are more traditional like an avocado roll or cucumber roll, and other options are more unique with flavors of mushroom, avocado, and pineapple for a sweet and savory bite.
2. Green Papaya Thai & Sushi Cuisine (Multiple locations)
Jacksonville, FL 32246
With three locations around Jacksonville, Green Papaya has become a mainstay for sushi in the town. The restaurant is known for its affordable sushi lunch specials, which start at just $11 for two rolls served with soup or salad. The spicy blue crab roll is a decadent option that kicks it up in the flavor department with the addition of jalapeno for a sweet, briny, and spicy taste in every bite.
3. Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sushi Bear is a must-visit in Jacksonville, especially for those dining out with a larger group. The restaurant offers a perfectly sharable sushi dish called the Sushi Bear Love Boat that serves two to three people and comes with 12 pieces each of sushi and sashimi, and one each of a special roll, California roll, and salmon roll. The Love Boat is also served with soup and salad, making for an all-around great meal.
4. norikase
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sushi hotspot Norikase boasts an almost speakeasy-like atmosphere that is amplified by the nine-seat sushi bar where diners can chat with the chefs about ingredients and menu items as the chefs create different handrolls. The restaurant is known for its reservation-only chefs tasting omakase menu, which is a first for the city. The seafood for the omakase menu is all sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market and changes weekly based on what’s available.
5. Sushi X
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sushi X is one of the only restaurants in Jacksonville that has an all-you-can-eat menu without being a Chinese or Japanese buffet. The restaurant has a wide selection of rolls on the all-you-can-eat menu and most are just a few pieces each, so guests can try quite a few without being full. But be warned, those who don’t finish their orders will be charged above the flat-rate cost for over-ordering. One way to avoid the extra cost is to order just a few things at a time and determine after each ordering session when to stop.
6. Kazu Japanese Restaurant
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Since opening in 2013, Kazu has become a must-dine in Jacksonville for sushi fans. The Mandarin neighborhood restaurant is small, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in superb sushi and ultra-fresh sashimi. Diners looking to get a peek at the making of their dinner should sit at the small sushi bar where you can watch the chefs prep each roll. Those looking for something more adventurous on the menu should try out the Spicy Tuna Popper, which is Kazu’s take on a jalapeno popper, with the spicy pepper, cream cheese, spicy tuna, and eel sauce to add a bit of sweetness.
7. Hana Moon Japanese restaurant
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Hana Moon is known for its theatrical plating and presentation of sushi, with many of the rolls served on black slate plates to allow the colors of each ingredient to pop. Those going to Hana Moon with a group ordering together will be pleased when the sushi comes out on a sizable wooden boat with flowers as decoration. Before diving in, be sure to snap a photo because each thing that comes out of the kitchen is definitely Instagram-worthy.
8. 168 Thai and Sushi Restaurant
Middleburg, FL 32068
Located about 45 outside of Downtown Jacksonville, 168 Thai and Sushi Restaurant might not be the splashiest restaurant on this list but its service and eclectic sushi menu keep guests coming back time and time again. Diners can expect a large assortment of noodles and rolls on the menu, the latter that can be made with soy paper in lieu of nori for those that prefer it. Those who are willing to trust the chef can order a Trust Me roll where the sushi chef will create a unique off-menu roll.
9. Nori Restaurant: Sushi | Cuisine - Thai, Asian
St. Augustine, FL 32092
Since opening in 2020, Nori Restaurant has been crafting some of the best sushi in St. Augustine. The menu features a large selection of nigiri and sashimi with items like fatty bluefin tuna known as otoro, and spicy conch known as horagai. Those looking for more creative options should look at the classic roll menu, where each sushi roll can be made with brown rice or soy paper for an additional cost.