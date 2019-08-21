Omakase in South Florida: 14 Stellar Spots

Like going to Japan — without the long flight

Omakase is the Japanese word that translates to the simple message of “I’ll leave it up to you” — and is the dining tradition of letting the chef choose what is served based on seasonality, quality ingredients, and minimalist preparation. It’s an exclusive and pricey experience often shared in an intimate setting with only a handful of guests.

Needless to say, the Magic City is on board in celebrating meticulously crafted dinners curated by top sushi chefs. Here’s a list of Miami’s go-to favs.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.