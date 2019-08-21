 clock menu more-arrow no yes
steak nigiri on a black stone. Photo by Airam Dato-on on Unsplash

Omakase in South Florida: 14 Stellar Spots

Like going to Japan — without the long flight

by Alona Martinez Updated
by Alona Martinez Updated
Photo by Airam Dato-on on Unsplash

Omakase is the Japanese word that translates to the simple message of “I’ll leave it up to you” — and is the dining tradition of letting the chef choose what is served based on seasonality, quality ingredients, and minimalist preparation. It’s an exclusive and pricey experience often shared in an intimate setting with only a handful of guests.

Needless to say, the Magic City is on board in celebrating meticulously crafted dinners curated by top sushi chefs. Here’s a list of Miami’s go-to favs.

Editor's Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sushi By Bou

500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Visit Website

Sushi By Bou first made its mark in New York City as a compact eight-seat speakeasy at The Sanctuary Hotel. It’s since found its way to South Florida (first in the luxe former Versace Mansion in South Beach, then tucked away in a Marriott Residence Inn in Pompano Beach. Fans will want to make their way north to Fort Lauderdale, where the latest outpost boasts a disco-inspired theme alongside an omakase that won’t break the bank. Plus, indulging on Toro nigiri under a disco ball while Gloria Gaynor belts out “I Will Survive” is a surefire way to a memorable night.

2. Gold Standard Omakase at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

10295 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 455-5400
Visit Website

What was meant to be a brief pop-up inside Bal Harbour’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel has been met with such enthusiasm that it has been extended until the end of 2022. During the meal guests dine on a 15-course meal drawing inspiration from a selection of ingredients that include fish flown in from Japan daily, garden vegetables, and A5 wagyu beef. It all pairs well with the venue’s extensive offerings of Japanese whiskeys and sakes.

3. Sushi Yasu Tanaka

140 NE 39th St STE 241
Miami, FL 33137

Yes, one of Miami’s best omakase experiences can be found inside a food hall in the Miami Design District. Sushi Yasu Tanaka, from sushi chef Yasu Tanaka who formerly led The Den at Azabu, offers a pristine, nigiri-focused menu that can be purchased by the piece. But the real star is the $59 10-course omakase option, which is easily one of the best omakase deals in town.

4. Hiyakawa Miami

2700 N Miami Ave #5
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 333-2417
Visit Website

Minimalism elevated to artform best represents this Wynwood favorite. From the architecturally stunning wood beam ceiling to the thoughtfully curated omakase menu, a visit at Hiyakawa has been known to leave diners spellbound.

5. Hiden

313 NW 25th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 208-9959
Visit Website

Start the omakase experience here as James Bond would, by entering the “hidden” restaurant located inside a bustling taco stand in Wynwood then head to the back where a nondescript door takes guests to an eight-seat omakase gem. Under the guidance of chef Tetsuya Honda and chef James Heinlein guests are treated to a 15-course omakase using ingredients flown in from Japan. Think items like a Shigoku oysters served with pineapple, caviar, and tamarind-sudachi green tea; buttery bites of toro; Japanese scallops softly cooked in a brown butter and yuzu sauce; and bites of A5 Wagyu ribeye that almost melt in your mouth.

6. Uchi

252 NW 25th St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 995-0915
Visit Website

Those familiar with the Austin-based restaurant celebrated when it made its way to Miami, and rightly so. The extensive menu will tug at every Japanese-food-lover’s heart. Those struggling with a bout of indecision will be grateful for the omakase option that allows one take in the creative sampling of dishes like caviar with creme fraiche, Meyer lemon, and plantains; oysters with gooseberry, chile de arbol, and crispy shallot; and the ora king crudo made with king salmon, coconut, and pineapple bubbles.

7. Omakai Sushi (Multiple locations)

2107 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 579-9995
Visit Website

Who says that well priced sushi can’t be found in Miami? Omakai Sushi offers a a proper omakase experience starting at just $26 a person, and running up to $84 for its deluxe, multi-course meal filled with seasonal fish. A variety of hand rolls, nigiri, and sashimi can also be ordered a la carte.

8. Katsuya (Multiple locations)

1701 Collins Ave suite 200
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 455-2995
Visit Website

Katsuya has made its mark world-wide with locations popping up as far as Dubai and Qatar. Miami’s two locations blend high-end Japanese fare with a stylish Miami vibe. Omakase here includes swanky bites like toro tartare and beluga caviar prepared tableside, Wagyu gyoza, king crab tempura, and liquid nitrogen snowball cheesecake. Beverage options including sake flights and an extensive assortment of Japanese whisky to choose from.

9. Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 539-9711
Visit Website

Even the most seasoned omakase-goer will be surprised by this restaurant, which offers a stunning array of nigiri along with a hearty dose of theatrics, beginning with receiving an envelope holding the secret password for entry to the speakeasy that begins the meal. From there, head to the dimly-lit circular bar to dine on a 16-course meal based on what arrives fresh from Japan. Rest assured that each meal includes generous amounts of caviar, truffles, and edible gold.

10. Mr. Omakase

163 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
Visit Website

This tiny Downtown spot lacks all the bells and whistles of some of its ostentatious brethren — and that is just fine. The focus here is on the omakase experience that features a perfectly paced selection of nigiri include memorable surprises like Chawanmushi, a Japanese egg custard packed with flavor along with a nourishing miso soup to end things off. With an extremely limited seating capacity, reservations are a must.

11. Azabu Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 276-0520
Visit Website

Tucked away inside the Michelin-starred restaurant Azabu Miami Beach is its exclusive sushi bar, The Den. Helmed by Tokyo-trained chefs, it offers an intimate, seasonal omakase menu with a mix of grilled and raw items, along with options like a uni tasting or toro tasting for an added fee.

12. NAOE

661 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 947-6263
Visit Website

Chef/owner Kevin Cory is the mastermind behind this intimate and minimalist setting serving seafood that the website boasts is “it’s not fresh...it’s alive.” First opened in Sunny Isles where it garnered a steady and faithful following before relocating to Brickell Key, Naoe serves a maximum of 8 guests for each seating (6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) and uses products from a variety of locations including Florida.

13. Ahi Sushi Bar

1527 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 899-0779
Visit Website

Little Havana is best known as a hub for world-class Cuban fare, but omakase-style Ahi Sushi Bar breaks the mold. Brought to the neighborhood by the same chef who gifted Miami with Lung Yai Tapas (located just down the street), this intimate spot serves pristine sushi and sashimi along with poke bowls. Be sure to make a reservation in advance as it fills up quickly.

14. Osaka Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
Visit Website

Blending Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, diners with a hearty appetite can indulge in the Nikkei bar premium omakase platter. Complete with a special assortment of nigiris, sashimi, ceviche, tiraditos, and makimonos, it is as beautiful as it is tasty.

