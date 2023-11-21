Let’s be real: Cravings for a good taco extend well beyond just Taco Tuesday. When it comes to Broward County’s best taco spots, we’re in luck all week long. From thumpin’ modern cantinas with the trendiest of vibes to humble, family-owned establishments serving up generations-old recipes, there is oh-so-much goodness. Amid the places to get your salsa on, here are the 11 Broward County stalwarts on the taco front.Read More
Broward County’s 11 Best Taco Destinations
Let’s taco about the spots that keep us coming back.
Casa Maya Grill
You know it’s good when you see the lines out of this family-owned Deerfield Beach spot tucked in the city’s Cove Shopping Center. Its Taco Tuesdays make the lines longer, where pork belly, beef tongue, and chorizo tacos go for just $3.
La Union Mexican Bakery & Restaurant
La Union has two local locations – one in Margate and the other in Coral Springs. It’s tough to argue with its mantra of “Simply the Best from Mexico” with its extensive selection of tacos – carnitas, chicken, and barbacoa, oh my – under $2.50 a pop.
Alegria Taco
Along a stretch of Andrews Avenue between Commercial Boulevard south of Oakland Park Boulevard, diners will find a stretch of homegrown Mexican restaurants. Amid them, this one – which translates to happiness in Spanish – brings just that in the form of its melt-in-your-mouth al pastor and asada perfection, served on the softest corn tortillas.
Tacos El Papi
Oh, papi. This unassuming spot in Oakland Park boasts a small, simple dining room that often overflows into tables set up in the parking lot. Its homegrown taco goodness at its pinnacle, with its delightfully crisp and pineapple-filled al pastor offering being a crowd favorite.
Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar
At the heart of Wilton Manors, you’ll find this contemporary Mexican spot and tequila bar. Its lobster tacos, with chilled lobster, a tangy remoulade, and avocado, are worth the venture alone to Tulio's. You’ll want ten.
El Vez Fort Lauderdale
Those tacos come with an ocean view at this Fort Lauderdale Beach joint. Its grilled local snapper tacos – with a kickin’ baja mayo – and avocado-loaded crispy mahi tacos always satisfy. For a taco date night, tacos al carbon spread with guacamole, crema, and other toppings are a winner.
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Multiple locations)
You have four Tacocraft locations to choose from in Broward County – Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation Walk, and Coral Springs. Whichever one you land at, count on corn masa tortillas on the taco front, with vegan and vegetarian options for that crowd.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Born in South Beach in 2014, this modern taqueria arrived in Downtown Fort Lauderdale in 2020. Since then, it’s been a hit for the business lunch crowd and late-nighters needing to soak up their booze from The Wharf across the street. Staples include jalapeño brisket, and tequila marinated shrimp selections.
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Beloved by locals and tourists alike, this Las Olas Boulevard trendsetter is seemingly hoppin’ around the clock. Tacos is in its name, with an elaborate menu of ‘em served in either flour or street-style corn tortillas. No trip to Rocco’s is complete without its house margarita made with a pucker-worthy housemade sour mix.
Velvet Taco
These are not your abuela’s tacos. There’s a spicy tikka chicken taco with a spicy tikka sauce and Thai Basil. Then there’s the chicken and waffle, served in a waffle shell and topped with peppercorn gravy and green apple. For a fun kick on the classic taco, you have options, people.
Also featured in:
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Slow cooking and flame grilling abound at this Cooper City spot. Wedged next to a massive Melting Pot fondue spot, there are more than a dozen tacos to regularly choose from, including a massive birria and consume spread and the memorable Villamelón, a mix of crispy chicharron, chorizo, and steak.