 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

14 Hidden Gem Private Dining Rooms in South Florida

17 Essential Restaurants in Palm Beach County

17 Superb Coral Gables Restaurants

More in Miami See more maps
tacos on a platter.
All the fixings at El Vez on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
STARR Restaurants

Broward County’s 11 Best Taco Destinations

Let’s taco about the spots that keep us coming back.

by Jesse Scott
View as Map
All the fixings at El Vez on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
| STARR Restaurants
by Jesse Scott

Let’s be real: Cravings for a good taco extend well beyond just Taco Tuesday. When it comes to Broward County’s best taco spots, we’re in luck all week long. From thumpin’ modern cantinas with the trendiest of vibes to humble, family-owned establishments serving up generations-old recipes, there is oh-so-much goodness. Amid the places to get your salsa on, here are the 11 Broward County stalwarts on the taco front.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Casa Maya Grill

Copy Link

You know it’s good when you see the lines out of this family-owned Deerfield Beach spot tucked in the city’s Cove Shopping Center. Its Taco Tuesdays make the lines longer, where pork belly, beef tongue, and chorizo tacos go for just $3.

Cove Shopping Center, 301 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 570-6101
(954) 570-6101

La Union Mexican Bakery & Restaurant

Copy Link

La Union has two local locations – one in Margate and the other in Coral Springs. It’s tough to argue with its mantra of “Simply the Best from Mexico” with its extensive selection of tacos – carnitas, chicken, and barbacoa, oh my – under $2.50 a pop.

7796 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067
(954) 757-0702
(954) 757-0702

Alegria Taco

Copy Link

Along a stretch of Andrews Avenue between Commercial Boulevard south of Oakland Park Boulevard, diners will find a stretch of homegrown Mexican restaurants. Amid them, this one – which translates to happiness in Spanish – brings just that in the form of its melt-in-your-mouth al pastor and asada perfection, served on the softest corn tortillas.

3801 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309
(954) 563-7170
(954) 563-7170

Tacos El Papi

Copy Link

Oh, papi. This unassuming spot in Oakland Park boasts a small, simple dining room that often overflows into tables set up in the parking lot. Its homegrown taco goodness at its pinnacle, with its delightfully crisp and pineapple-filled al pastor offering being a crowd favorite.

3591 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309
(954) 440-0258
(954) 440-0258

Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar

Copy Link

At the heart of Wilton Manors, you’ll find this contemporary Mexican spot and tequila bar. Its lobster tacos, with chilled lobster, a tangy remoulade, and avocado, are worth the venture alone to Tulio's. You’ll want ten.

2150 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 530-5523
(954) 530-5523

El Vez Fort Lauderdale

Copy Link

Those tacos come with an ocean view at this Fort Lauderdale Beach joint. Its grilled local snapper tacos – with a kickin’ baja mayo – and avocado-loaded crispy mahi tacos always satisfy. For a taco date night, tacos al carbon spread with guacamole, crema, and other toppings are a winner.

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-8336
(954) 414-8336

Also featured in:

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

You have four Tacocraft locations to choose from in Broward County – Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation Walk, and Coral Springs. Whichever one you land at, count on corn masa tortillas on the taco front, with vegan and vegetarian options for that crowd.

301 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324
(954) 999-5559
(954) 999-5559

Also featured in:

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Copy Link

Born in South Beach in 2014, this modern taqueria arrived in Downtown Fort Lauderdale in 2020. Since then, it’s been a hit for the business lunch crowd and late-nighters needing to soak up their booze from The Wharf across the street. Staples include jalapeño brisket, and tequila marinated shrimp selections.

21 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 945-5545
(954) 945-5545

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Copy Link

Beloved by locals and tourists alike, this Las Olas Boulevard trendsetter is seemingly hoppin’ around the clock. Tacos is in its name, with an elaborate menu of ‘em served in either flour or street-style corn tortillas. No trip to Rocco’s is complete without its house margarita made with a pucker-worthy housemade sour mix.

1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 524-9550
(954) 524-9550

Also featured in:

Velvet Taco

Copy Link

These are not your abuela’s tacos. There’s a spicy tikka chicken taco with a spicy tikka sauce and Thai Basil. Then there’s the chicken and waffle, served in a waffle shell and topped with peppercorn gravy and green apple. For a fun kick on the classic taco, you have options, people.

305 S Andrews Ave Suite 115, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 216-4610
(754) 216-4610

Also featured in:

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Copy Link

Slow cooking and flame grilling abound at this Cooper City spot. Wedged next to a massive Melting Pot fondue spot, there are more than a dozen tacos to regularly choose from, including a massive birria and consume spread and the memorable Villamelón, a mix of crispy chicharron, chorizo, and steak.

5822 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL 33330
(954) 616-8457
(954) 616-8457

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Casa Maya Grill

Cove Shopping Center, 301 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

You know it’s good when you see the lines out of this family-owned Deerfield Beach spot tucked in the city’s Cove Shopping Center. Its Taco Tuesdays make the lines longer, where pork belly, beef tongue, and chorizo tacos go for just $3.

Cove Shopping Center, 301 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 570-6101
(954) 570-6101

La Union Mexican Bakery & Restaurant

7796 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067

La Union has two local locations – one in Margate and the other in Coral Springs. It’s tough to argue with its mantra of “Simply the Best from Mexico” with its extensive selection of tacos – carnitas, chicken, and barbacoa, oh my – under $2.50 a pop.

7796 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067
(954) 757-0702
(954) 757-0702

Alegria Taco

3801 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309

Along a stretch of Andrews Avenue between Commercial Boulevard south of Oakland Park Boulevard, diners will find a stretch of homegrown Mexican restaurants. Amid them, this one – which translates to happiness in Spanish – brings just that in the form of its melt-in-your-mouth al pastor and asada perfection, served on the softest corn tortillas.

3801 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309
(954) 563-7170
(954) 563-7170

Tacos El Papi

3591 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309

Oh, papi. This unassuming spot in Oakland Park boasts a small, simple dining room that often overflows into tables set up in the parking lot. Its homegrown taco goodness at its pinnacle, with its delightfully crisp and pineapple-filled al pastor offering being a crowd favorite.

3591 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309
(954) 440-0258
(954) 440-0258

Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar

2150 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

At the heart of Wilton Manors, you’ll find this contemporary Mexican spot and tequila bar. Its lobster tacos, with chilled lobster, a tangy remoulade, and avocado, are worth the venture alone to Tulio's. You’ll want ten.

2150 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 530-5523
(954) 530-5523

El Vez Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Those tacos come with an ocean view at this Fort Lauderdale Beach joint. Its grilled local snapper tacos – with a kickin’ baja mayo – and avocado-loaded crispy mahi tacos always satisfy. For a taco date night, tacos al carbon spread with guacamole, crema, and other toppings are a winner.

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 414-8336
(954) 414-8336

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Multiple locations)

301 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324

You have four Tacocraft locations to choose from in Broward County – Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation Walk, and Coral Springs. Whichever one you land at, count on corn masa tortillas on the taco front, with vegan and vegetarian options for that crowd.

301 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324
(954) 999-5559
(954) 999-5559

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

21 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Born in South Beach in 2014, this modern taqueria arrived in Downtown Fort Lauderdale in 2020. Since then, it’s been a hit for the business lunch crowd and late-nighters needing to soak up their booze from The Wharf across the street. Staples include jalapeño brisket, and tequila marinated shrimp selections.

21 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 945-5545
(954) 945-5545

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Beloved by locals and tourists alike, this Las Olas Boulevard trendsetter is seemingly hoppin’ around the clock. Tacos is in its name, with an elaborate menu of ‘em served in either flour or street-style corn tortillas. No trip to Rocco’s is complete without its house margarita made with a pucker-worthy housemade sour mix.

1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 524-9550
(954) 524-9550

Velvet Taco

305 S Andrews Ave Suite 115, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

These are not your abuela’s tacos. There’s a spicy tikka chicken taco with a spicy tikka sauce and Thai Basil. Then there’s the chicken and waffle, served in a waffle shell and topped with peppercorn gravy and green apple. For a fun kick on the classic taco, you have options, people.

305 S Andrews Ave Suite 115, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 216-4610
(754) 216-4610

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL 33330

Slow cooking and flame grilling abound at this Cooper City spot. Wedged next to a massive Melting Pot fondue spot, there are more than a dozen tacos to regularly choose from, including a massive birria and consume spread and the memorable Villamelón, a mix of crispy chicharron, chorizo, and steak.

5822 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL 33330
(954) 616-8457
(954) 616-8457

Related Maps