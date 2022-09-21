Whether it’s taco Tuesday or just a weekend afternoon out with friends, tacos are always a crowd pleaser. In Jacksonville, taco restaurants, food trucks, and pop-up stands dot the city and its surrounding neighborhoods, and everyone has their favorite local joint. From Americanized tacos with seasoned ground beef and cheese to more creative offerings like Korean-style short ribs and pickled veggies, there’s a taco for everyone in The Bold City. Here are eight of the best places to find them around town.Read More
Where to Find Jacksonville’s Best Tacos
Taco Tuesday just got a lot tastier
Burrito Gallry Brooklyn Station
Burrito Gallery is a local favorite for those looking for large portions and consistent flavors. With four locations around town, one is close to all the city’s prominent neighborhoods. The keto-friendly tacos stand out, where melted cheese shells get seared to golden brown perfection and filled with various proteins and toppings. Even people who don’t follow a keto diet enjoy the cheese shells — because what goes better with cheesy tacos than more cheese?
Dos Vatos Tacos
Food lovers around town know Dos Vatos Tacos is the spot for experimental tacos. The menu is divided into two sections, a land section with fillings like brisket or duck confit and a sea section with items like blackened Mahi and seared scallops. For a taste of New Orleans, try the fried crawfish and andouille jam taco, which is slightly spicy, but the andouille does not overtake the delicate crawfish flavors.
Corner Taco
What started as a small taco stand is now one of Jacksonville’s top taco places, Corner Taco. Located in the Five Points neighborhood, tucked behind the main strip of restaurants, this small locale is dishing out some of the most creative tacos in the city with fillings like sour cherry tenderloin Asada, General Tso’s chicken, and Southern fried catfish. The Wednesday specials change weekly and are entirely up to the chef, which keeps locals returning frequently. A recent favorite has been the Smashburger taco, which is precisely what it sounds like, made with a thin burger patty and cheese loaded into a taco shell.
Taqueria Cinco
Five Points neighborhood mainstay Taqueria Cinco dishes out tacos made with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. The menu is vast with meat-based options like tender Yucatan-style pork with pickled onions and a sweet and spicy habanero-carrot salsa. For something that’s not on many taco menus in town, opt for the grilled cactus tacos with summer squash and blistered tomatoes mixed into the filling.
El Jefe
Traditional Tex-Mex is on the menu at El Jefe in Jacksonville’s hip Murray Hill neighborhood. The restaurant is known around town for its puffy tacos, which start with a fresh taco shell fried in hot oil, so the taco expands, making it puff up. At El Jefe, the puffy tacos get filled with adobo braised chicken, refried beans, or picadillo, then topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Wash the tacos down with one of the many margaritas on the menu.
Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint
Lola’s Burrito and Burger Joint is a must-try in town with a solid mix of more traditional and eclectic tacos. The restaurant’s menu is a mix of Mexican cuisine with a Southern twist, like its popular gator taco made with Cajun fried gator pieces loaded into a soft taco shell and topped with tomatoes, cabbage, cheese, and Cajun Ranch.
Tepeyolot Cerveceria
Since 2020, Tepeyolot Cerveceria has been brewing Mexican-style beer and crave-able tacos for hungry customers. The tacos come filled with protein, like beans, spicy chorizo, steak, chicken, or mushrooms, then topped with onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge served on the side.
Iguana on Park
Tacos and brunch at the same spot? That’s the draw at Iguana on Park. Start with a blackened shrimp taco overflowing with perfectly cooked shrimp, zesty ginger, purple cabbage slaw, spicy chipotle aioli, and sweet mango pico. This taco hits all the flavor notes; just grab a few extra napkins before diving into the meal. For a truly indulgent taco, consider the Dirty South, which starts with a fried green tomato inside the taco shell, then topped with black-eyed “peaco” de gallo, peppery baby arugula, and melty queso sauce.