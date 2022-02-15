21 Top-Notch Tacos to Try in Orlando

The city’s taco game is stronger than it’s ever been thanks to the diverse array of gourmet, street, and fusion taquerias spread across all corners of the city. While the birria trend is en fuego, purists can still stuff their yaps with luscious barbacoa on housemade corn tortillas as well as tacos al pastor shaved off the trompo. From the tourist sector to the suburbs, Orlandoans are living la vida taco and these taquerias are, arguably, the best in town. Let the arguments begin.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.