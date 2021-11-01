 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, July 2023

The 20 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants in Miami

12 Must-Drink Mojitos in South Florida

a variety of plates with bright food on them over a wood table with hand on top
Food spread at Byblos
Byblos

13 Destination-Worthy Tasting Menus in Miami

Let the chef decide for you

by Juliana Accioly Updated
Food spread at Byblos
| Byblos
by Juliana Accioly Updated

Imagine embarking on a multi-course affair of stellar dishes that exalt the tasteful handling of a standout chef. Many Miami restaurants offer such a thing, best known as tasting menus, an opportunity to various flavors and presentations ranging from rustic simplicity to sophisticated favorites.

Tackling a five-, seven-, or eleven-course parade of dishes in one sitting can seem daunting, but what’s wrong with letting the chef make a great meal exponentially better? Indulge in a memorable feast of worthwhile bites by visiting one (or all) of the 13 Miami restaurants below. Pro tip: be upfront about allergies and dietary restrictions when making your reservation, which will help the chef present a thoughtful, perfectly executed menu.

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

There are only 18 seats at this Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Tristan Brandt, located at the world-class Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The restaurant serves tasting menus of modern classic French fare cuisine accented by Asian influences, and dishes are composed of locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from farms throughout South Florida. Guests can choose from a three- or six-course tasting menu to experience some of the highlight creations, including guinea fowl with pepper and eggplant, beetroot with coffee and citrus, and Ora King salmon with sorrel and juniper. The menus are rounded out with petits fours, signature small bite-sized delicacies. Enhancements such as pasta with truffle and parmesan and beef tartare and wine pairings are offered. 

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 876-6555
(305) 876-6555

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

At the time of his passing in 2018, French chef Joel Robuchon held a record 31 Michelin stars. His legacy lives on at his chain of L’Atelier restaurants across the globe, including a Design District outpost, where diners can experience his technical mastery and imagination through a refined “Evolution“ tasting menu of nine artful small plates for $225. The menu features iconic signature dishes and seasonal creations like the prawn carpaccio with Hibiscus dashi, and blood orange tuile; wild-caught halibut topped with caviar and fennel; and roasted veal sweetbreads, served with tomato essence and artichoke “béarnaise.” The best seats are at the bar, facing an open kitchen decked out, like the rest of the restaurant, in an intriguing mix of lacquered black with accents in blood red. Service is casual and friendly but always professional. Splurge on the wine pairing, and every flavor you taste will be elevated.

151 NE 41st St STE 235, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
(305) 402-9070

COTE Miami

One of the best local deals can be found in Cote’s “Butcher’s Feast” tasting menu, priced at just $64 a person. The New York City-based steakhouse offers a tour of its Korean cuisine with four cuts of USDA Prime and American wagyu beef, complemented by amuse bouche of seasonal vegetables and courses of scallion salad and red leaf lettuce with Ssamjang. Diners also get to savor fluffy egg souffle served alongside two stews and a refreshing dessert of soft serve ice cream blended with soy sauce caramel.

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

Hiyakawa Miami

At Hiyakawa, guests can indulge in five Moriawase (“selection” in Japanese) tasting menus, ranging from a traditional Tsuru platter ($70) with popular offerings like tuna and salmon, to the 17-course journey ($250), encompassing everything from appetizers and nigiri to dessert. Pair the meal with beverages like Michel Gonet Blanc de Blanc 2012 Champagne or Dewazakura Omachi Ginjo sake.

2700 N Miami Ave #5, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 333-2417
(305) 333-2417

Buya Izakaya + Yakitori

Located in Wynwood, this Japanese street-food restaurant’s omakase menu takes diners through a rotating lineup of ten courses featuring different cooking processes and various meats, fish, and vegetables. Enjoy tastings of yellowtail snapper, followed by tempura mushroom, wagyu skewers, and a duck gyoza hot pot with a sake pairing option.

250 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 699-0601
(305) 699-0601

Leku

Food from the lauded Basque region of Spain is the focus of this chic restaurant at the Rubell Museum in Allapattah. The rotating 11-course “Leku Experience” menu features a selection of pimientos, Basque potato salad with prawn carpaccio and sea urchin emulsion, wild mushroom rice, and whole branzino bathed in bilbaina emulsion—a Basque cheese tart rounds out the meal.

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615

MaryGold's Florida Brasserie

Chef Brad Kilgore showcases his artistry through two tasting menus at his Wynwood restaurant. The four-course meal features specialties such as flounder meunière with artichoke, maracujá and beurre noisette and a steak au poivre, paired with spun potato, slow-baked sunchokes, and foie-poivre sauce. The expanded, seven-course menu comes with ribicollina tortellini with winter black truffle, escargot, pistachio bourguignon, and the Baked Florida dish, a baked Alaska served with tropical fruit semifreddo, yogurt, and pineapple rum. 

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Sérêvène

Serevene’s seasonal tasting feast by chef Pawan features six dishes, a unique journey of diverse ingredients, and spins on classics. A starter dish of roots and fruits sets the tone for the meal, a combination of golden and red beets, Asian pears, homemade soy ricotta, and pea tendrils, drizzled with superfood vinaigrette of liquid aminos, apple cider vinegar, and olive oils. Lamb cigars come wrapped in Japanese wonton crispy and are served with minted pea pesto and saffron aioli. At the same time, Desi chicken kebab is dusted with garam masala and served alongside saffron aioli and fine herbs. To finish, diners are served homemade chocolate soufflé filled with chocolate ganache and sprinkled with edible 24K gold. Serevene features live jazz from Thursday through Saturday.

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 636-6440
(786) 636-6440

Byblos Miami

Byblos exudes a seductive atmosphere from the decor to the menu; every detail conveys Eastern Mediterranean sophistication. The restaurant’s tasting menus range from three- to five-course feasts with dishes portioned out to be enjoyed family style. The meal includes offerings like black truffle pide with buffalo mozzarella, halloumi and tartufata; and hamachi with jalapeno labneh.

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
(786) 864-2990

Macchialina

This pasta favorite on Miami Beach offers a tasting menu that begins with an amuse of porchetta, pickled eggplant, and sauteed broccoli rabe stuffed inside a gnoccho fritto, a puffed bread from Emilia-Romagna. An antipasto of polenta with mushroom ragu is served alongside sauteed broccoli rabe topped with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, and a soft-boiled egg. Diners get three rounds of pasta entrees, such as cavatelli with pork meatballs, tagliolini with mushrooms and black truffle, and agnolotti stuffed with buffalo ricotta and mozzarella cheese. The entree course is a choice of branzino or Milanese or parmesan-style veal before ending with tiramisu or bread pudding.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Now through September 30, Brickell favorite LPM Restaurant & Bar is offering two fixed-price dinner options: the St. Tropez ($60) and Monte Carlo ($90). Both menus feature appetizers, main courses, and dessert options ranging from Chilean sea bass croquettes to pappardelle with veal ragout. To pair? Guests can sip on a glass of LPM’s new rosé label, LPM x Figuière, a result of a decade-long collaboration, available at $24 a glass.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

Tur Kitchen

Chef Christian Chirino offers two memorable tasting menus at this Mediterranean restaurant in Coral Gables. The first, the “Gezi” eight-course meal, includes roasted squid, lavash, lemon and basil sorbet, branzino, and lamb chop for $95 a person. The “Voyage” menu expands the tasting to thirteen courses, adding manti dumplings, braised goat, tuna tartare and other specialties, and a signature coffee service for $155 per guest. A wine pairing is available to complement the experience.

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 483-8014
(786) 483-8014

Eating House Miami

Eating House’s new weekday Tasting Miami tasting menu offering rotates frequently, but its latest version will take a nostalgic trip back in time. Showcasing a throwback menu of popular dishes from the last ten years, the seven-course meal will be available for dinner every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, priced at $59 per person, and features restaurant classics like carbonara, chicken & waffles, and the dirt cup.

128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3745
(786) 580-3745

