13 Destination-Worthy Tasting Menus in Miami

Imagine embarking on a multi-course affair of stellar dishes that exalt the tasteful handling of a standout chef. Many Miami restaurants offer such a thing, best known as tasting menus, an opportunity to various flavors and presentations ranging from rustic simplicity to sophisticated favorites.

Tackling a five-, seven-, or eleven-course parade of dishes in one sitting can seem daunting, but what’s wrong with letting the chef make a great meal exponentially better? Indulge in a memorable feast of worthwhile bites by visiting one (or all) of the 13 Miami restaurants below. Pro tip: be upfront about allergies and dietary restrictions when making your reservation, which will help the chef present a thoughtful, perfectly executed menu.