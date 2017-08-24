 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a bowl of Thai food Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

The 16 Essential Thai Restaurants in Miami

Spice things up at these top picks.

by Amber Love Bond Updated
Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

In a city full of Latin influences, it’s almost shocking to think about how many top notch Thai restaurants Miami really has. Every neighborhood from North Miami to Palmetto Bay has a restaurant ready to assist in getting a Thai food fix.

Thai restaurants tend to not have the most up to date websites or social media, but that’s just a sign that what’s going on in the kitchen is the main priority. Try to branch out from the basic chicken pad Thai order and really flip through those long menus of authentic dishes. Check out some vibrant curries or spicy vegetable dishes because life is too short to order boring Thai food.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ricky Thai Bistro

1617 NE 123rd St
North Miami, FL 33181
(305) 891-9292
(305) 891-9292
There’s a line constantly out the door for Ricky’s Thai Bistro, and for good reason. It features a menu filled with Thai specialties like the green curry and fried snapper with chile sauce or the Tom Yum Kai with chicken in a spicy and sour soup that is finished off perfectly with a twist of lime to cleanse the palette before the main course arrives.

2. Sawaddee Thai & Sushi Restaurant

6968 Bay Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 866-8111
(305) 866-8111
A small intimate spot on Miami Beach with great food and a BYOB policy (aka no corkage fee) — making this inexpensive Thai restaurant a great place for date night or a dinner with friends. The garlic fried rice is a local favorite, and there’s plenty of options for those who prefer vegan dishes.

3. DAEK THAI EATERY

3470 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 636-6196
(786) 636-6196
Located in Midtown and owned by chefs formerly of Lung Yai Tapas and Ahi Sushi, Daek is the area’s newest Thai hotspot. The menu features izakaya style small plates experience, assorted grilled meats, Thai noodles, and sushi. Protip: try the green curry and the dumplings.

4. NaiYaRa

1854 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 275-6005
(786) 275-6005
Does Friday night plans call for Thai food with a side of party? Sunset Harbor’s NaiYaRa fits the bill. Its chef Piyarat Potha Arreeratn — aka chef Bee — knows how to make each meal feel like a party with his big personality and even bigger flavored dishes.

5. Bonding

638 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 409-4796
(786) 409-4796
Tucked into a corner of bustling Brickell, Bonding is easy to miss for those who aren’t paying attention. The red curry cooked in red coconut milk with bamboo bell peppers and basil is always a reliable order. Portions are hearty so make sure to have an appetite or be ready for leftovers.

6. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

1731 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 334-6262
(786) 334-6262
Thai tapas are one of the last things one might expect in Little Havana, but it has quickly become one of Miami’s essential restaurants garnering massive waits almost every night for its eclectic Thai cuisine. Chef Bas is known for his strict dining rules and may seem intimidating to first timers, but that's half of its charm, right?

7. Asian Thai Kitchen 2

1981 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 646-2999
(305) 646-2999
In the heart of Little Havana is Asian Thai Kitchen 2. This bright little spot is home to all the Thai classics. The long menu features everything chicken satay to Thai beef jerky, curries and noodles, papaya salad, and nearly a dozen soups like Tom Kar, Tom Yum, and wonton.

8. Sushi Siam (Multiple locations)

931 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 220-7677
(786) 220-7677
Sushi Siam has eight outposts, but when in Brickell and craving Thai food, this is the place to go. The massive menu has every Thai dish imaginable and the kitchen knows how to turn up the heat. There’s plenty of lunch options all for under $14, which is a steal by typical Brickell standards. Keep it simple by ordering the Pad Thai, with a mountain of noodles could fill up even the hungriest diner.

9. Khaosan Road Coral Gables

157 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 444-2397
(305) 444-2397
This restaurant is named after Khaosan Road, a colorful and vibrant part of Bangkok that is known for its bars, clubs, delicious local food, and shopping. As an attempt to bring a piece of Thailand to Coral Gables, this spot honors its roots with dishes that transport its diners to Southeast Asia. Highlights include the jumping shrimp appetizer made with shrimp cooked in spicy paste, lime juice, scallion, red onions, and cilantro; and kao moo dang which is roasted barbecue pork, chicharron, Chinese sausages, boiled egg, served with a delicious sauce.

10. Atchana's Homegrown Thai Restaurant

3194 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 774-0404
(305) 774-0404
A family-owned spot in Coconut Grove with a locally sourced menu serving tradition Thai cuisine for lunch and dinner. What sets this spot apart is its special Sriracha menu — a four page long menu featuring dozens of versions of the spicy condiment.

11. Moon Thai & Japanese Coral Gables

1118 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 668-9890
(305) 668-9890
While it has eight locations throughout South Florida, the flagship Moon Thai is located right across the street from University of Miami, making it a go-to spot for hungry students to enjoy. The lunch menu features 15 Thai meal options under $12 that all include an entree, soup, salad, and rice. Not a bad deal for those looking to eat something flavorful on a budget. Try the signature tiger prawns with panang curry.

12. East Thai and Noodles

5904 S Dixie Hwy
South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 542-5213
(786) 542-5213
Just off US1 is East Thai and Noodles, serving up plenty of Thai noodle dishes as the name alludes. Instead of the usual pad Thai order, try the pad kee mow made with egg noodles, bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil, onions, tomatoes, egg, chili-garlic. Want an extra kick? Ask for it to be made spicy since the kitchen is ready to take on even the spiciest of cravings.

13. Kampai

8745 SW 72nd St
Miami, FL 33173
(305) 596-1551
(305) 596-1551
This Sunset Drive staple has been open over almost three decades. Most consider it to be a sushi bar, but the Thai selections are the low-key winners on this menu. Don’t skimp on ordering appetizers from an array of spicy soups, to shumai, and a crispy duck salad, there’s tons to choose from — entrees almost aren’t needed, but the massaman curry with choice of protein, potato, avocado, and cashew nuts in massaman curry sauce and coconut milk should be on everyone’s to do list.

14. Siam Palace

9999 SW 72nd St
Miami, FL 33173
(305) 279-6906
(305) 279-6906
This is a Thai restaurant to keep on the short list for those craving takeout in Kendall. The service is quick and the portions are ample. With a build-your-own-meal section of the menu, guests can pick a base, a sauce, type of veggies and rice to create a new experience each time.

15. Rock A Bangkok

13718 SW 88th St
Miami, FL 33186
(305) 380-0344
(305) 380-0344

This casual Kendall restaurant located in a busy shopping center is well known by locals in the area for being home to a plethora of Thai menu classics at fair prices. While there’s not a lot of seating, frequent diners know it’s worth the wait. Start with Thai dumplings and end with Thai donuts. Everything in between is a bonus.

16. Chana Thai Kitchen

8739 SW 136th St
Miami, FL 33176
(305) 238-1122
(305) 238-1122
A New York City favorite, this offshoot of SriPraPhai has set up shop in the most unassuming locations in South Florida: a strip mall across the street from The Falls shopping mall. Its massive menu features both Japanese and Thai dishes, but its Thai cuisine is where it really shines. Opt for the sticky rice, drunken noodles, and the it hurts-so-good spicy papaya salad. 

Related Maps