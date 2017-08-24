The 16 Essential Thai Restaurants in Miami

In a city full of Latin influences, it’s almost shocking to think about how many top notch Thai restaurants Miami really has. Every neighborhood from North Miami to Palmetto Bay has a restaurant ready to assist in getting a Thai food fix.

Thai restaurants tend to not have the most up to date websites or social media, but that’s just a sign that what’s going on in the kitchen is the main priority. Try to branch out from the basic chicken pad Thai order and really flip through those long menus of authentic dishes. Check out some vibrant curries or spicy vegetable dishes because life is too short to order boring Thai food.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.