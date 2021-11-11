 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Miami’s 12 Essential Vegetarian Restaurants

The 12 Best Midtown and Edgewater Restaurants

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, November 2021

turkey on a large plate surrounded by candles, drinks, and appetizers
Roasted turkey breast and sides at Toro Toro
Derek Latta

15 Feast-Worthy Miami Restaurants for Thanksgiving

This year, leave it to the professionals.

by Alona Martinez
Roasted turkey breast and sides at Toro Toro
| Derek Latta
by Alona Martinez

It’s that time again when we give thanks by eating the equivalent of a small army’s worth of food. Miami, which stands on the ancestral Indigenous land of Seminole, Taino, and Tequesta tribes, has a plethora of restaurants cooking up the holiday feast for those who aren’t in the mood to cook at home this year. Below are 15 top-notch restaurants offering the meal all day long, dirty dishes not included.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Il Mulino New York - Miami

17875 Collins Ave
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(305) 466-9191
(305) 466-9191
Nestled inside Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach, this elegant Italian restaurant starts diners off with pumpkin gnocchi before moving on to roasted turkey with walnut and sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and traditional sides. End on a happy note with pumpkin cheesecake.

2. Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
(305) 602-9663
Stephen Starr’s Bal Harbour restaurant is inspired by the sidewalk bistros of France. However, for Thanksgiving, diners can enjoy a night bathed in American tradition that includes beet salad, butternut squash soup, turkey, roasted Brussels sprouts, and more.

3. The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
(305) 768-9440
For those wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving in the utmost grandeur, this restaurant from famed Thomas Keller awaits inside the stunning Four Seasons Surfside. Dishes include slow-roasted turkey breast, confit turkey leg en persillade (herb sauce) served with sage gravy and cranberry and orange relish. Sides include country bread stuffing with garlic sausage and leek confit, yam with brown butter gingersnap streusel, and black truffle mac and cheese. Pumpkin pie and apple cherry cobbler end the meal.

4. StripSteak by Michael Mina

Chateau Lobby, Fontainebleau, 4441 Florida A1A
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4780
(305) 674-4780
For those wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving in an iconic Miami landmark, head to this steakhouse inside the Fontainbleau Hotel for dishes like roasted squash salad and seared prawns, herb-brined turkey breast with crispy leg confit, whipped mashed potatoes, wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing, Brussels sprouts with herbs, pecans and aged balsamic and cranberry citrus compote. Dessert options include spiced pumpkin pie or Key lime tart. The meal is $75 per person and served from 5 to 11 p.m.

5. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41st St STE 235
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
(305) 402-9070
This modern French hot spot begins the Thanksgiving celebration with the restaurant’s popular foie gras with parmesan foam and essence of Maury ″Vieilles Vignes.″ Dishes that follow include a roasted baby artichoke with chickpea and turmeric cappuccino or a scallop served in cilantro broth with coconut emulsion and grilled calamari. Opt for a traditional presentation of turkey as the main course or the roasted wagyu ribeye, sunchoke mousse, maïtake mushrooms, and black garlic aioli. Fish lovers will enjoy halibut with caviar, leek fondue, and yellow wine sauce. End on a sweet note with a pumpkin cheesecake flavored with gingerbread spices; pineapple mousse served with basil sorbet and avocado sable, or Le Chocolat Sensation. The meal is $170 a person and is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6. Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
(305) 702-5528
Chef Michael Schwartz’s bayside restaurant has something for every taste this Thanksgiving. Traditionalists will want to go for the roasted turkey with poblano and cherry sausage cornbread, cranberry mostarda (candied fruit in mustard sauce) and smoked turkey gravy. Meat lovers are best served by 36-ounce porterhouse with chimichurri rub, roasted bone marrow, and black truffle, Looking for something from the sea? The Florida spiny lobster with fermented chile and sea urchin butter will do the trick nicely.

7. Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899
Head to this gorgeous spot helmed by executive chef Vijayudu Veena to enjoy a show-stopping Thanksgiving brunch showcasing flavors from Asia. A live jazz performance will ensue as diners are privvy to food stations that include a full raw bar, Indian and Thai dishes, a selection of grilled meats, dim sum, and breakfast classics. It will also be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner served that evening that includes four different turkey preparations. Brunch is $155 per person and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8. Serevene

1920 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 636-6440
(786) 636-6440
This newcomer inside the Hotel Greystone merges French techniques with Japanese flavors. On Thanksgiving the meal begins with winter squash bisque with nutmeg creme, amaretto crumble, and sage buerre noisette before moving on to turkey confit crepinette, soffrito braised greens, wild mushroom bread pudding, turkey veloute and cranberry coulis. End the meal in true French style with a tarte tatin with holiday spices and green cardamom creme anglaise. The meal is $119 per person.

9. Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 640-9880
(305) 640-9880
Celebrity chef Marcus Samulesson is showcasing a Southern Thanksgiving at his Overtown restaurant with a la carte dishes like turkey duo (jerk-smoked turkey breast and smothered turkey leg Osso Bucco alongside cranberry mango chutney) as well as burnt end butternut squash, roasted stuffed lobster with oyster cornbread stuffing, and lobster gravy or brisket with zhug chimichurri. Save room for the sides: coconut braised green bean casserole, candied yams, and cornbread stuffing. To make things fun, dessert is a surprise. The meal is available from noon to 8 p.m.

10. Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 372-4710
(305) 372-4710
Gather the family together and head to this popular Downtown Miami restaurant for a traditional turkey meal sprinkled with Miami personality. Diners can begin with arepas filled with figs, goat cheese, and avocado or squash flatbread with mushrooms and ricotta. There’s also farro with butternut squash, candied walnuts, queso frito, and miso soy dressing. Save space for the roasted turkey with guajillo sauce, root vegetables, mashed potatoes, broccolini with smoked cheddar fondue, and end the meal with pumpkin bread cake or spicy pumpkin pie. The meal is $79 per person and available from noon to 9 p.m.

11. RED South Beach

801 South Pointe Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-3688
(305) 534-3688
Known for never holding back, chef Peter Vauthy will be offering a plethora of dishes for Thanksgiving that include turkey breast with apple-sausage stuffing, sweet potato fondue with marshmallow, creamed corn with cornbread crumbs, and four-cheese mac and cheese, among others. Stick around for the pumpkin and apple pies.

12. Ariete

3540 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(786) 615-3747
(786) 615-3747
This Coconut Grove favorite helmed by the creative chef Michael Beltran will be offering a complete Thanksgiving dinner with traditional turkey breast served with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, roasted calabaza, and green bean casserole. Extra perks include charcuterie with fall venison sausage, truffle mac and cheese, and thigh meat pot pie. Plenty of varied desserts follow so save room. The meal is $85 per person.

13. Orno Restaurant

1350 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 667-6766
(305) 667-6766
James Beard-nominated chef Niven Patel will be serving a traditional turkey dinner at his latest restaurant, Orno. Dishes to choose from include charred chicories salad with gorgonzola dulce, pancetta, almonds, and pomegranate; duck liver agnolotti, tamari brown butter, cipollini onions, and orange brandy; wood oven-roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, Tuscan kale casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, and marinated golden beets. Desserts include apple tart or Basque-style pumpkin cheesecake with cranberry sorbet.

14. Root & Bone

Read Review |
5958 S Dixie Hwy
South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 785-1001
(786) 785-1001
A Southern-style Thanksgiving is always memorable and this restaurant helmed by Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis is sure to please. Standouts in the a la carte menu include autumn pear salad, grandma Daisy’s angel biscuits, loaded mashed potatoes, and fried turkey breast.

15. Lightkeepers

455 Grand Bay Dr
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 365-4156
(305) 365-4156
Love the Thanksgiving holiday but not crazy about turkey? This picturesque waterfront eatery offers a wide variety of dishes to choose from with its buffet. With two seatings (12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) indulge in dishes like caramelized acorn squash, smokey chipotle pumpkin hummus, and roasted butternut squash soup. Entrees like glazed ham, duck breast, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, and rack of lamb offer variety for those seeking something other than the bird.

