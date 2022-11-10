Thanksgiving can be quite the production for those who don’t love to cook. But luckily for us in Miami, which stands on the ancestral Indigenous land of Seminole, Taino, and Tequesta tribes, there are several stand-out dining options. So, if spending an entire day (or two) cooking isn’t in the books, check out this list of South Florida’s 13 best Thanksgiving deals listed in geographical order from north to south.Read More
13 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Miami, 2022 Edition
Leave it to the professionals this year
Le Jardinier
Treat family and friends to a Thanksgiving dinner at Michelin star recipient Le Jardinier in the Design District. Start the three-course meal with a golden beet salad or diver scallop. Continue to the turkey with roasted root vegetables and cranberry or, for those who prefer something else, the king salmon with dill glazed carrots; or the bavette au jus with variations of eggplant, broccolini, and mushrooms. All entrees include sides of fried Brussels spouts, mushroom stuffing, and mashed potatoes. End the meal on a sweet note with pecan tart, caramel sabayon, or vegan ice cream.
Price: $135 per person.
Contessa Miami
Major Food Group’s newcomer is pulling all the stops with a family-style Thanksgiving dinner. The four-course meal begins with a choice of meatballs Aldo, squash carpaccio, or chopped salad, followed by ricotta gnudi di pecora pasta with black truffles. The roasted turkey with sage gravy will be accompanied by stuffing, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta, and cranberry mostarda. Rounding out the meal are dessert choices of pumpkin ice cream or crema de Boston.
Price: $150 per person.
COTE Miami
Those who want more than just turkey will enjoy Cote’s Thanksgiving dinner. The meal features four selected cuts of Cote’s USDA prime and American wagyu beef with an array of fixings, including pickled seasonal vegetables and salads. Feast on the red leaf lettuce with ssaam-jang, turkey mandoo, egg souffle, japchae (Korean glass noodles with mountain vegetables), scallion salad, braised short ribs, kimchi jiggae—a spicy and tart stew with kimchi, pork belly, and gochugaru, and sticky rice stuffing with Chinese sausage and shiitake mushrooms. Lastly, end the meal with soft serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel or a slice of pecan or pumpkin pie.
Price: $125 per person.
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Midtown’s Sugarcane is offering a special Thanksgiving menu with a sweet twist. Begin with either the pumpkin bisque or endive salad before continuing to the turkey-filled meal. The main event will showcase a traditional brined turkey with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, garlicky roasted green beans, and glazed sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows. Dessert is the trifecta pumpkin pecan cheesecake with chantilly cream.
Price: $10 and $14 for the starters, $28 for the turkey dinner, and $13 for dessert.
STK Steakhouse
STK’s no-nonsense menu is all about the turkey this Thanksgiving. The menu star is a roasted turkey with cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. Add dessert of spiced pumpkin pie for $12 a slice.
Price: $64 per adult and $29 per child age twelve and under.
Osteria Morini
The West Avenue restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner with several options. Tempt the appetite with starters served family style of burrata with pumpkin seed crumble, fig agrodolce, and crispy sage, or polpettine made with prosciutto and mortadella along with Pomodoro and whipped ricotta. Move on to the main choices of a tacchino herb roasted turkey breast with potato puree, focaccia rosemary stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry mostarda, or the grilled Branzino with crispy Brussels sprouts, or gnocchi ricotta dumplings with butternut squash. To finish the meal, dessert choices will be a crostata di zucca (pumpkin pie with vanilla cream and toasted pumpkin seeds) or the torta di mele (caramelized apple pie with vanilla cream and caramel sauce).
Price: $75 per adult and $55 per child age twelve and under.
Yardbird Table & Bar
For those who fancy a Southern-style Thanksgiving, Yardbird is the place to go. Starters include a pear, pomegranate, and arugula salad or a Charleston she-crab soup topped with pimento cheese straws. The herb-roasted turkey dinner includes mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry compote, and giblet gravy. Additional sides include lobster mac and cheese, melted leek potato gratin, crispy Brussels sprouts, and biscuit stuffing. Rounding out the meal is a brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie with honey whipped cream.
Price: Appetizers are $18 and $16, respectively, turkey dinner is $42, sides range from $12 to market price, and dessert is $15.
Red Rooster Overtown
The popular Overtown restaurant will be celebrating Thanksgiving with an eclectic menu. Start off with a choice of two items from the small shares section such as the Red Rooster Caesar salad, and deviled egg toast. The main course options include the cajun spiced smoked turkey breast and barbeque pulled smoked legs with giblet gravy and Florida citrus cranberry sauce, plus sweet potato casserole and smoked gouda mac and cheese. End the meal on a sweet note with choices of either the chocolate bourbon pecan pie with warm bourbon toffee sauce, vanilla cinnamon and whipped cream, Grandma Della’s sweet potato pie with vanilla buttermilk sauce and blackberries, or the apple cobbler pie ice cream with gingers and rum soaked craisins, graham cracker crumble.
Price: $75 per adult and $20 per child twelve and under.
Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab
Truluck’s three course Thanksgiving feast begins with the choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad, or Sonoma greens salad with spicy pecans, goat cheese, apples, Kalamata olives, and honey vinaigrette. Following is the main course with an herb roasted turkey breast accompanied by parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli and rice casserole, giblet gravy, and cranberry apple compote. If that’s not enough, a choice of two additional sides of lyonnaise potatoes, creamed spinach, pan seared broccoli, steamed asparagus, or vegan bolognese are served family style are also included. Dessert options are southern pecan pie a la mode or pumpkin pie with eggnog whipped cream. For those craving seconds, an additional serving of the main course is available for an extra $25.
Price: $59 per adult and $25 per child age twelve and under.
Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden
This Coconut Grove restaurant located inside the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove is offering a four course Thanksgiving spread while featuring live music and a complimentary glass of bubbly. The first course is an apple and butternut squash soup with spiced chantilly and roasted macadamia, followed by red and green endive topped with pomegranate, kumquats, pear, Roquefort, candied pecans, and champagne vinaigrette. Next is its signature brined roasted turkey served with Yukon and celery root puree, chestnut, leek, and apple stuffing, dijon roasted baby vegetables, citrus
cranberry confit, sage, and turkey jus or the vegetarian option of roasted acorn squash with pecan rice pilaf, roasted baby vegetables, cranberry confit, and vegetable demi-glace. The meal will finish on a sweet note with pumpkin praline tart complemented by creme fraiche, cinnamon streusel, pecan tuile, and candied cranberry.
Price: $125 per adult and $49 per child ages five to twelve.
The Key Club
The Key Club inside Cocowalk in Coconut Grove features a four-course dinner beginning with a butternut squash soup and then followed by tortellini with black truffle butter. The main event will be a whole roasted turkey with various sides, including green beans, mac and cheese, sourdough stuffing, and more. For dessert, enjoy pumpkin and chocolate pecan pie.
Price: $72 per person.
Orno Restaurant
Join chef Niven Patel this Thanksgiving and partake in his four-course Thanksgiving menu at Orno. Begin with a wahoo crudo and cranberry tartare, followed by a pumpkin soup. The entree is served family-style and includes wood-roasted tilefish with farm beans and saffron aioli, an herb-crusted turkey roulade with creamed spinach, and roasted yams with honey butter. To end the meal, a surprise decadent dessert will be revealed on that day.
Price: $85 per person.
Root & Bone
South Miami’s Root & Bone is hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner this year. Enjoy the restaurant’s Miami salad or drunken deviled eggs as starters, then move on to a fried turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, loaded mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, roasted butternut squash, cranberry chutney, and Grandma Daisy’s angel biscuits. Finish off with either the chocolate pecan pie or tart coconut key lime pie.
Price: $65 per adult and $18 per child age twelve and under.