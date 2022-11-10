13 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Miami, 2022 Edition

Midtown’s Sugarcane is offering a special Thanksgiving menu with a sweet twist. Begin with either the pumpkin bisque or endive salad before continuing to the turkey-filled meal. The main event will showcase a traditional brined turkey with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, garlicky roasted green beans, and glazed sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows. Dessert is the trifecta pumpkin pecan cheesecake with chantilly cream.

Price: $10 and $14 for the starters, $28 for the turkey dinner, and $13 for dessert.