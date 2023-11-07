14 Miami Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023

Thanksgiving is a time to feel grateful for family, friends, and all the bounty and good fortune that falls upon us. If the prospect of replicating a family-style meal seems too daunting, or if Mom isn’t there to work her magic in the kitchen, South Florida is filled with top-notch options that will satisfy all cravings for turkey, stuffing, gravy, and pies.

Here’s a list of 14 spots worth considering for your holiday feast. As it is one of the busiest times of the year, reservations are recommended.