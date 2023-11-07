 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
turkey on plate. Photo courtesy of Hutong

14 Miami Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023

Leave it to the professionals this year

by Alona Martinez
Photo courtesy of Hutong

Thanksgiving is a time to feel grateful for family, friends, and all the bounty and good fortune that falls upon us. If the prospect of replicating a family-style meal seems too daunting, or if Mom isn’t there to work her magic in the kitchen, South Florida is filled with top-notch options that will satisfy all cravings for turkey, stuffing, gravy, and pies.

Here’s a list of 14 spots worth considering for your holiday feast. As it is one of the busiest times of the year, reservations are recommended.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Il Mulino New York - Miami

Feast at this classy Italian favorite this Thanksgiving with a three-course meal that includes homemade pumpkin ravioli in butter sage sauce garnished with crumbled Amaretti cookies, roasted turkey with walnut and sausage stuffing served alongside a zesty cranberry sauce, sauteed green beans, and mashed potatoes, and a pumpkin cheesecake with wild berries sauce. A take-home option is available ($320 for four) for those who want to enjoy the holiday at home without all the cooking fuss. Price: $75 per person

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
The Strand at Carillon Miami

Nestled within a popular wellness resort, this modern American restaurant is offering two seatings for its Thanksgiving menu—at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Begin the meal with an amuse-bouche of sweet potato-stuffed squash blossom, accented with smoked trout caviar, horseradish, and whipped cream. Continue with a course of maple-roasted winter squash, complemented by spiced multigrain crumble, pesto, and a blackberry vinaigrette. The meal continues with corn cappelletti pasta in sage brown butter, with tomato confit, basil, Pecorino Romano, and prosciutto. The centerpiece is a confit and herb-roasted turkey, presented with all the traditional fixings—stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and haricot verts. Make sure to save space for dessert: the pumpkin mousse mille-feuille with cardamom chantilly cream and pecan crumble is a festive finale that’s worth the indulgence. Price: $95 per adult, $45 for children 12 and under

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Branja

Gather your friends or “branja” (Hebrew slang for “pals”) to celebrate Thanksgiving. MasterChef winner Tom Aviv is offering group dining packages that include roasted turkey with spices from Tel Aviv markets, served with papaya and blackberry sauce and tamarind glaze, along with fresh corn salad and slow-cooked cabbage. End on a holiday-inspired note with sweet potato crème brûlée. Specials will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis and are also available for pick-up (diners can order 48 hours ahead to reserve). Price: $130 for meals for two, $240 for meals for four, and $345 for groups of six.

5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, Miami, FL 33137
Ocean Social

The beautiful oceanfront setting of Eden Roc, paired with the culinary talent of chef Tristen Epps, makes this spot a worthy choice when it comes to celebrating the holiday. Running from 11 a.m. to 7 pm., on the menu are an array of pizzas and a Caja China carving station offering citrus-brined turkey breast and leg confit with a side of gravy. Beyond turkey, options include beef short ribs, swordfish with toasted garlic gremolata, and a fig and fennel-stuffed pork loin finished with a cider glaze. Price: $95 per adult, $25 for children ten and under

4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Le Jardinier

This futuristic-styled restaurant in Miami’s Design District won a Michelin star for its focus on vegetables. The Thanksgiving menu features starters like golden beets with a red beets mostarda, goat cheese, granola, and cocoa nibs, or a sunchoke velouté with toasted pine nuts and chili oil. The main event includes a bavette au jus (flank steak) and a classic roasted turkey with all the fixings, including root vegetables and cranberry sauce. Sides of fried Brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing, and mashed potatoes round out the feast, finishing with a warm apple tart tatin with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Price: $135 per person

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
Pastis Miami

Experience Thanksgiving the French way at this bistro-style hotspot serving a prix-fixe, three-course holiday feast. Begin with celeriac soup served with mushrooms and crème fraîche or endive salad. The main event features Pastis’ herb-roasted turkey with all the traditional accompaniments: creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, and turkey sausage stuffing; the menu includes Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon lardons. Cap off your meal with a dessert selection of classic pecan or pumpkin pie. Price: $84 per person

380 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore

Chef Brad Kilgore, noted for his James Beard Best Chef: South nomination, offers a traditional Thanksgiving menu at his restaurant inside the hip Arlo Wynwood hotel. Diners start with either a Caesar salad or prawn cocktail with brioche. The main dish is rosemary-roasted turkey breast, served with a selection of sides: sourdough-herb stuffing with confit turkey leg, cranberry-orange marmalade, garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, and honey-nut squash with smoked pecan praline. For dessert, there’s a choice of Key lime pie, carrot cake bread pudding, or a trio of sorbets. Price: $55 per person

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Mareva1939

Head to this cozy spot inside South Beach’s the National Hotel for a Thanksgiving meal with a Spanish twist. Grab a table on the patio overlooking the legendary infinity pool and kick off Dine on the patio by the infinity pool, starting with amuse-bouche options like smoked salmon blini, confit duck terrine, manchego croqueta, and parsnip soup. Main courses feature roasted squash salad, turkey with chorizo stuffing, Brussels sprouts with Iberico ham, and cranberry compote. For dessert, there is pumpkin pecan pie with vanilla ice cream and bourbon crème anglais. Price: $70 per person 

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Yardbird Table & Bar

Those craving a Thanksgiving meal laden with Southern country cooking will be well served at this Miami Beach staple. The herb-roasted turkey dinner is served with smooth mashed potatoes, sweet glazed carrots, tangy cranberry compote, and hearty giblet gravy. Consider complementing your meal with a slice of brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for an additional $16. Alternatively, a full Yardbird Fried Chicken For The Family is priced at $150, and the pie is available on its own for $40. Those preferring to dine at home can pre-order meals in two sizes: a small serving feeds 2-4 for $360, and a large one suitable for 6-8 comes at $590. Price: $42 per person for Herb-Roasted Turkey Dinner

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Hutong Miami

An upscale Chinese restaurant may not be the traditional choice for Thanksgiving, but diners headed to this South Florida staple will enjoy the creative spin on the classic roast turkey. Serving a Flaming Peking Turkey (a turkey marinated in a blend of Chinese spices and roasted to crispy perfection), the bird is flambeed tableside for a dramatic effect and available for pre-order only. Complement it with favorites like the Dim Sum Platter and Halibut Red Star Noodles. For dessert, bypass the pumpkin pie for unique treats like the Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu for Two or the assorted Golden Treasure Bowl, a popular dessert platter with sweet surprises. Price: $200 per Flaming Peking Turkey (serves 4-6 people)

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
Rusty Pelican - Miami

Famous for its breathtaking views of Miami, this landmark spot serves a Thanksgiving brunch featuring a family-style chilled seafood platter, cheeses, charcuterie, and specialty items like mochi donuts and mozzarella grilled cheese. For a lighter option, the honey harvest salad precedes indulgent Nutella and chocolate chip pancakes. The main event includes a salt-roasted turkey and Atlantic salmon. End the meal with a family-style Show Stopper Dessert featuring pumpkin cheesecake, red velvet woopie pies with cardamom cream and cherry filling, macarons, apple tarte tatin, lemon posset, and pistachio-cranberry semifreddo. Optional additions include the Maker’s Mark-infused Spruce Willis cocktail and bottomless mimosas. Price: $98 for adults, $35 for children, additional $30 for alcoholic drinks

3201, Rickenbacker Cswy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Mamey Miami

This tropical-inspired restaurant of chef Niven Patel is a tribute to his travels throughout Asia, Polynesia, and the Caribbean. Guests can enjoy a farro salad, wahoo crudo with cranberry agua chile, and turkey wings to start. Main course options include a Wampanoag pork chop or a turkey roulade, accompanied by an array of sides like spiced cornbread, garlic creamed spinach, whole roasted sweet potato with pumpkin butter, roasted carrots with yogurt and pesto, and chorizo-pumpkin stuffing. The meal concludes with a passion fruit cream cheese-glazed carrot cake. Price: $95 per person

1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Fiola Miami

This beloved, upscale Italian in Coral Gables celebrates Thanksgiving with an Italian lens under the talented hand of executive chef Daniel Ganem. Dishes include a delicate zucchini carpaccio with citrus and ricotta, Heritage turkey with foie gras sausage stuffing, Wagyu Lasagna, and eggplant al funghetto with a lemony crunch. Dessert choices span from traditional pumpkin pie with cinnamon sherbet to the Italian treat of bombolini—ricotta doughnuts with apple cider caramel and spiced sugar. Price: $125 per adult, $75 children 12 and under

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Lightkeepers

This coastal-themed restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, will be serving three separate seatings on Thanksgiving Day — from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a final seating at 8 p.m. Guests can look forward to a buffet brimming with an assortment of small bites, a selection of salads, a chilled seafood raw bar, various pastas, and classic Thanksgiving dishes. A children’s menu featuring Southern fried chicken tenders is also available for the little ones. Price: $185 per adult, $69 per child aged 5-12

455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
