13 Places to Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in South Florida

It’s that time again when we give thanks by eating the equivalent of a small army’s worth of food. South Florida, which stands on the ancestral Indigenous land of Seminole, Taino, and Tequesta tribes, has many restaurants cooking up the holiday feasts, so you don’t have to — saving you hours of preparation and time in the kitchen.

From traditional whole-roasted turkeys to special offerings of ham, casseroles, and delectable pies, the eateries below are taking care of all the cooking this holiday. Read on for all the details on where to order the best South Florida's Thanksgiving to-go meals this year.