The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, November 2022

Heat & Eat Thanksgiving Meal at Pig Beach BBQ
Pig Beach BBQ

13 Places to Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in South Florida

Restaurants offering fully prepared turkey dinners with all the trimmings

by Juliana Accioly
Heat & Eat Thanksgiving Meal at Pig Beach BBQ
| Pig Beach BBQ
by Juliana Accioly

It’s that time again when we give thanks by eating the equivalent of a small army’s worth of food. South Florida, which stands on the ancestral Indigenous land of Seminole, Taino, and Tequesta tribes, has many restaurants cooking up the holiday feasts, so you don’t have to — saving you hours of preparation and time in the kitchen.

From traditional whole-roasted turkeys to special offerings of ham, casseroles, and delectable pies, the eateries below are taking care of all the cooking this holiday. Read on for all the details on where to order the best South Florida's Thanksgiving to-go meals this year.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Regional

Chef Lindsay Autry has put together two options for To-Go Thanksgiving packages. Choose from the “Small Gathering” meal, which includes one whole roasted turkey breast serving up to six guests for $225, or the “Large Gathering,” a feast of two whole roasted breasts for $295. Both packages include herb braised turkey thighs, roasted turkey leg confit, turkey and herb gravy, cranberry sauce, and whipped Yukon gold potatoes. House-made pies and other add-ons are also available for purchase via this website.  All orders will be packed with re-heating instructions and picked-up Wednesday, November 23, from noon to 5 p.m. 

651 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 557-6460
Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach

In West Palm Bech, Pig Beach BBQ offers its “Heat & Eat Thanksgiving” takeout meal for $275. The feast serves 10-12 people and includes a 14-pound smoked whole turkey with garlic herb butter, giblet gravy, and classic cranberry sauce. Guests can choose two sides: stuffing with green apples and Bourbon raisins, mashed potatoes, cornbread, and roasted Brussel sprouts with cranberry. For dessert, the restaurant is offering an eight-inch key lime pie. A Thanksgiving a la carte menu is also available. Orders can be placed via the restaurant’s website through Friday, November 18 at 5 p.m. and will be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd, from 11 a.m. to close.

2400 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 803-0333
Doris Italian Market & Bakery

Doris Italian Market & Bakery locations throughout South Florida offer pre-cooked turkey and ham dinner packages for Thanksgiving. The “Traditional Turkey Package” serves six to eight people and includes cooked turkey, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and an apple or pumpkin pie for $179.95. The “Supreme Turkey Package” serves 14-16 and features cooked turkey, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and two apple or pumpkin pies for $279.95. For those who prefer ham, the “Spiral Ham Package” serves eight to ten people with an 8-to-10-pound cooked spiral ham, herb stuffing, candied yams, ham glaze, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a baked apple or pumpkin pie for $179.95. Side dishes are also available. Orders must be placed by November 23 in-store or by calling 954-572-5269. 

2077 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071
(954) 346-7774
Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast offers a Thanksgiving To-Go feast of herb-rubbed whole roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, accompanied by sides of acorn squash bread stuffing, potato puree, mushroom, and green bean casserole, roasted root vegetables, and focaccia. Desserts are pumpkin and apple pie. The meal is priced at $299 and serves six to eight people. Order must be placed by calling 954-302-6430 or emailing Steve.Mulch@ritzcarlton.com by Wednesday, November 23.

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 302-6460
Le Zoo

Located in the Bal Harbour Shops, Le Zoo will offer a “Thanksgiving Family Dinner” takeout of dishes like pumpkin soup, salad, roast turkey, classic stuffing, cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes, and gravy and vegetable souffle. Orders must be placed by phone or in person.

9700 Collins Ave #135, Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
Blue Collar

Order Blue Collar’s Thanksgiving takeout and enjoy a whole brined, roasted, and carved turkey served with gravy, shrimp and grits, iceberg wedge salad, and brioche and sausage stuffing, accompanied by caramelized Brussels sprouts, sweet corn and herbed butter, charred sweet potatoes and mashed Yukon gold potatoes. To end the feast, indulge in desserts of whole apple pie and chocolate chip cookies. The meal costs $499 and serves ten or more people. Add-ons are available. Order must be placed online by 10 p.m. on November 18. 

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 756-0366
SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Sugarcane’s “Everything But The Turkey” will feature a feast of dishes like Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, garlic-roasted green beans, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, and sauteed broccoli, regular or truffle fries. The meal ranges from $28 to $65, and orders must be placed by November 20. Dessert of pumpkin pecan cheesecake is also available to pre-order ($45). 

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 369-0353
Casa Mariano

Chef Mariano Araya’s “Thanksgiving To-Go” spread features options of stuffed turkey breast, smoked whole brisket, almond rice pilaf, baby carrots in brown butter, pumpkin pie, and Pavlova. The meal is offered for six or ten people and costs $180 or $300, respectively. Additional packages include desserts a la carte, side dishes only, dessert sampler, and charcuterie. All options can be purchased online. 

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106, Doral, FL 33122
(305) 392-0507
The Ocean Grill (At The Setai, Miami Beach)

Chef Tristen Epp’s special Thanksgiving package serves four to eight people and comes with the main course of mojo honey glazed turkey breast, accompanied by three sides of bread pudding stuffing, chipotle spiced sweet potatoes with smoked gouda, and greens with smoked ham hock. Also included are sour orange cranberry jam, creme fraiche turkey gravy, and cranberry parker house rolls. Enhancements, such as house-smoked cured ham, assorted pies, whole roasted butternut squash, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread, are also available. The meal ranges in price from $250 to $520. Orders must be placed via Eventbrite by Tuesday, November 15.

2001 Collins Avenue 0232341530001, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
Icebox Cafe

Icebox Cafe’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go serves from eight to ten guests with fresh roasted turkey and choices of two side dishes like stuffing with gravy or bacon-rosemary vinaigrette, homemade cranberry sauce, and one dozen biscuits. Pumpkin and apple pie are also included, and the meal costs $325. A menu of la carte options will be available at both South Beach and Hallandale locations. Order through the restaurant’s website by November 21. 

1855 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-8448
Yardbird Table & Bar

This Southern comfort food spot features a special Thanksgiving takeout meal of herb-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, and biscuit stuffing, along with green beans casserole made with giblet gravy and crispy onions and a portion of Bourbon brown butter glazed yams topped with smoked pecans and marshmallows. To complement the feat, there’s cranberry relish and biscuits served with honey butter and apple jam. A small order serves 2-4 people and costs $290, while a large option is ideal for 6-8 guests costs $550. Pick-up will be available on Thanksgiving Day during regular operation hours. Orders must be placed via the restaurant website before Friday, November 4 will receive a complimentary bottle of wine. 

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-5220
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Abbale’s Thanksgiving takeout meal will feature the restaurant’s Middle East flavors with grilled spiced turkey kefta (ground beef) with herbs and toum or green olive and preserved lemon-crusted Faroe Island salmon. The package includes pitas, fire-roasted carrots with toasted almonds and date honey, and labneh and roasted onion tahini, with pumpkin-swirled cheesecake brownies for dessert. The takeout package is priced at $295 for four people. Additional servings cost $52 per person.  

864 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Wild Fork

The “Thanksgiving Entertainment Bundle” at Wild Fork features bone-in turkey breast, New York cheesecake, green bean casserole, and mashed sweet potato crumble for four guests and is offered at $57. Same-day delivery will be available for in-store and online orders. 

1180 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(786) 915-8115
