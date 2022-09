Share All sharing options for: 9 Bars and Restaurants for Trivia Night in Miami

Put that plethora of knowledge of yours to the test

Miami is beloved for all the scenarios it provides. For those into clubbing, spots beckon. Gorgeous oceanview dining? The choices are plenty. And if drinking with an extra side of fun is what the mood is, then heading to trivia night is the game plan. We’ve rounded up some of the city’s places to play.

Don’t see a regular weekly trivia night listed here? Provide Eater Miami with the details via the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.