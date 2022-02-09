 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dinner table with plates and wine glasses Photo by Paul Einerhand on Unsplash

Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Home With Help From These Miami Restaurants

Avoid the crowds with a cozy night in.

by Juliana Accioly
Photo by Paul Einerhand on Unsplash

A romantic night of togetherness at home makes perfect sense for those looking for a more low-key way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and it is made even better with a meal that comes all ready to share and savor.

From decadent meat spreads to casual bites and vegetarian options, local restaurants are offering options aimed at making your time in together a breeze. Below, some of the best Valentine’s Day take-out options available right now in Miami.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Society BBQ

125 Buena Vista Blvd
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8096
(305) 576-8096
Visit Website

Chef Richard Hales is dishing out a saucy “Ur Smokin’” meal made up prime brisket, smoked pulled pork, Wagyu beef sausage (jalapeno and cheese) and a bottle of the restaurant’s Texas-style barbecue sauce for $75. Items can be delivered chilled or cooked and ready to eat. Orders must be placed by February 10 here and are available for pickup from February 11 through February 14.

2. 1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 768-9826
(305) 768-9826
Visit Website

Heat things up with an order of roasted peeking duck from Gold Marquess at 1-800-Lucky. Its Valentine’s to-go dinner sets include half or whole crispy peking duck with bao buns and hoisin sauce, bundled alongside a dim sum sampler that includes steamed shrimp dumplings, barbecue pork bon, pan-fried pork dumplings, and crispy Shanghainese spring rolls for $49 to $79. To help set the mood, the special meal will also come with two Lucky Dot sake boxes. For takeout or delivery, orders can be placed through Toast or UberEats by noon on February 13. 

3. Ai Tallarin

723 Lincoln Ln N
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Chef Carlos Zheng’s Asian outpost at the Lincoln Eatery will deliver a special ramen kit this Valentine’s Day. Cooked ingredients and broths arrive in separate containers so nothing gets soggy along the way. Choose from chicken, pork belly, steak, or shrimp to incorporate to noodles, broth, and special toppings. The special Valentine’s Day kit for two people comes with bowls, wooden spoons, and chopsticks and costs $100, or individual ramen kits costs $16 to $19. Kits can be ordered via Uber Eats or purchased on-site. 

4. Via Emilia 9

1120 15th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 216-7150
(786) 216-7150
Visit Website

Travel together to the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna via dishes of zucchini carpaccio, meatballs of braised pork belly and green peas, tagliolini with truffle, pumpkin cappellacci in bolognese sauce, and breaded chicken with prosciutto and parmigiano fondue. There are also plenty of desserts to indulge in including a dish of chocolate salami and mascarpone cheese, panna cotta with blueberries, and a variety of gelato options. 

5. Benh Mi

1436 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

Looking for a unfussy take out meal to enjoy on the beach or on the-go this Valentine’s Day? Spearheaded by chef Benjamin Murray, Behn-Mi offers innovative twists on the classic Vietnamese sandwich, centered around cheesy egg omelette, char siu mushroom, fried chicken, roasted pork, and short rib. Complement the order with crispy waffle fries, green papaya salad, and rotating ice cream from Frice for a flavor-packed meal for two.

6. Citizens Miami Central Culinary Market

500 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136

Can’t decide what to order in? Then order from Citizens Miami Central Culinary Market GO App, which allows for a mix and match ordering of items from restaurant outposts and without delivery fees. Diners can find just about everything they are craving on the menu from pressed paninis from Cicci di Carne, to sushi boxes from Krispy Rice, to hamburgers by Umami Burger, and vegetarian dishes by Plant Nation. 

7. Motek - Mediterranean Cafe & Restaurant

36 NE 1st St Suite 132
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 953-7689
(786) 953-7689
Visit Website

Take Motek’s Israeli Mediterranean kosher experience home with a takeout menu of shareable options. There are several plates to choose from ranging from kale falafel and crispy chicken schnitzel, to chicken shwarma served with hummus, pita, and mixed greens. The double short rib burger is big enough for two and comes with arugula, caramelized onions, and pomegranate aioli. Order the zaatar Greek salad and a portion of hummus lamb shawarma or labneh tzatziki to complement the meal, then end with a dessert of challah bread pudding. Delivery is available through the restaurant’s website

8. Poke OG Downtown

161 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(239) 980-2912
(239) 980-2912
Visit Website

Poke OG meal offerings comes in colorful artistic boxes and with enough items for two to share. For Valentine’s Day the sushi and poke shop will offer a bundle of its four bestsellers, which includes the “Rainbow Road” box packed with tuna, salmon, hamachi, and shrimp nigri, along with tuna and salmon maki, portions of tuna, salmon, and hamachi sashimi and edamame. The “Serena Roll” is also included made with yellowtail and topped with avocado, tuna, and yuzu citrus aioli. For a bowl, the “Big Island” will be included with a mix of ahi tuna with sweet onions, cucumber, green and fried onions, tossed in Hawaiian OG sauce and served over white rice. The package costs $80 and also comes with a side of seaweed salad. Orders can be placed via UberEats, Postmates, or DoorDash. 

9. Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant

11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365
Visit Website

Dive into romance with the “Take Joe’s Away” menu featuring an indulgent selection of seafood, house made sides, and desserts. Highlights are the stone crabs ($44.95- $129.95), lobster macaroni and cheese ($31.95), jumbo lump crab cakes ($34.95 for two), and pecan pie ($10.95 per slice). Delivery is offered through DoorDash. 

10. PLANTA South Beach

850 Commerce St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8513
(305) 397-8513
Visit Website

The Miami Beach vegan restaurant is sharing the love this Valentine’s Day with a special takeout menu of cauliflower tots, ahi watermelon nigiri, mushroom tartare, and grilled Caesar salad. Main courses are baked eggplant rotini and spaghetti bolognese pasta. The dinner option is available as a one-person meal ($75) or a takeout for two ($100). Available for pre-order and takeout on February 14. 

11. Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 871-9425
(305) 871-9425
Visit Website

If croquetas and pastelitos are what’s on your mind 24/7, take advantage of Alec Fernandez and chef Vicky Carballo’s shop special Valentine’s packages and share the two quintessential Latin-American snacks as heart-shaped treats. A dozen heart-shaped ham croquetas bundles are priced at $24, while two heart-shaped guava pastelitos can be delivered to your door for $10. The special Valentine’s Day options can be ordered online now for pickup February 11 through February 14. Delivery is only available for same-day orders.

12. Bombay Darbar Indian Restaurant

2901 Florida Ave
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 444-7272
(305) 444-7272
Visit Website

Takeout from this Indian restaurant is a solid move for a delicious night in. Start with appetizers of vegetable samosas, then dine together on tandoori chicken wings. A vegetarian entree of mushroom makhani comes cooked in tomatoes, cashew sauce, and white wine, while the tandoori lamb chops are marinated in special recipe and cooked in the clay oven. Satisfy that sweet craving with an order of Kheer, Indian rice pudding and wash it all down with mango lassi, a classic beverage of yogurt and mango pulp. Takeout is also available at the restaurant’s Fort Lauderdale location.

