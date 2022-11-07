 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
bowl filled with food on a black background.
Vegan bowl from Carrot Express
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

14 Excellent Vegan Options in Miami

For those looking to dine completely meat-free, this it where to go

by Alona Martinez
Vegan bowl from Carrot Express
| Photo courtesy of Carrot Express
by Alona Martinez

With buzzwords like “sustainability” and “green eating” all the rage, South Florida diners are seeking vegan meals more than ever. Luckily, resorting to an animal-product-free diet no longer means being subjected to unrecognizable, mushy casserole dishes. Miami has embraced vegan cuisine with gusto, providing flavorful options for those who are proud to call this a lifestyle or those just wanting a break from steak. We’ve gathered top spots worth exploring.

The Plantisserie - Plant Based Organic Deli & Market

Head to this unassuming local favorite for solid food choices like gluten-free, dairy-free lasagna, vegan Shepherd’s pie, and chickpeas masala with basmati rice. There’s a full array of baked empanadas worth exploring (jackfruit mechada, corn and cashew cheese, and spicy lentil are some highlights) and desserts like the vegan alfajor with dulce de leche.

7316 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
(786) 502-3363
(786) 502-3363

Le Jardinier

While not officially a vegan restaurant, this plant-forward award-winning restaurant celebrates veggies with a rotating seasonal menu showcasing dishes like golden beets with red beet mostarda, goat cheese, and herbal oil; chilled zucchini veloute with fresh basil and summer squashes; and spelt risotto with artichoke, seasonal veggies, and Mimolette.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Flyfuel Food Co.

This counter-service restaurant gives a healthy, vegetable spin on many favorite dishes. Vegan options include the vegan veggie pizza, made with a gluten-free cauliflower crust piled high with broccoli, mushrooms, onion, and vegan mozzarella, and waffles with berries for the breakfast-craving crowd. Smoothies like sweet ginger (lemonade, apple, pineapple, blueberry, strawberry mixed with ginger and strawberry glow, blended with almond milk, coconut cream, strawberry, dates, maple syrup, banana, avocado, collagen, and vanilla plant protein powder are popular picks as well.

154 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
Vegan waffles
Photo courtesy of Flyfuel Food Co.

Love, Life Cafe

Currently, in a pop-up location (the new permanent spot is slated to be ready this winter), this casual, bright spot reinforces the benefits of a plant-based diet. Tacos, salads, bowls, burgers, and sandwiches abound, but the star of the show is the Venezuelan arepa (typically stuffed with beef) which is packed with hearty meat-like flavors carnivores will fall for.

105 NE 24th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 456-4148
(305) 456-4148

Delicious Raw Kitchen & Juice Bar

The Sunset Harbor restaurant offers a plethora of smoothies and cold-pressed juices that pair well with bowls like the vegan pad Thai and raw pesto, which uses zucchini pasta. Meat lovers will enjoy the restaurant's rendition of meatballs (made from lentils) in tomato sauce and the Nobl burger, which features portobello mushrooms. The waffles topped with blueberry lemon compote are just the ticket for those craving something sweet.

1828 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 452-7575
(786) 452-7575

Full Bloom Vegan

Nestled inside the Crest Hotel, this cozy spot with great alfresco dining showcases a range of flavors that showcase creativity and breadth in vegan dining. From tuna crudo (watermelon) to puttanesca pasta (using kelp spaghetti) to lox montadito (carrot lox), diners will find something for every palate. There’s a children’s menu and desserts like brownies and gelato to end on a sweet note.

1670 James Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8018
(305) 397-8018

Plant Theory Creative Cuisine

Tucked inside the Lincoln Eatery this spot serves tongue-in-cheek items like Nacho Libre, Oh My Cobb! Salad, Guava Mariahhh BBQ Burger, and Rawsome Cheezcake that are both vegan and packed with flavor. There are also gluten-free empanadas and an array of juices ranging from pineapple with mint and exotic Andean berries.

INSIDE THE LINCOLN EATERY, Next To Marshall’s 723 N, Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 872-1901
(786) 872-1901

Manna Life Food

In the heart of downtown, this vegan restaurant has been serving locally sourced, plant-based cuisine since 2016. Arepas are loaded with chia and flax seeds and available in renditions like Southwestern (black beans, chickpea, and corn salad) or falafel with red pepper hummus. Opt for bowls like the Eat the Rainbow (turmeric coconut brown rice, mixed greens, peppers, cucumbers, edamame, almonds, carrots, and goji-berry dressing), all of which come with a slice of superfood arepa. Burritos are replaced by healthier “noritos” (roasted nori, or seaweed, sheet), and ceviches like the coconut meat ceviche are bright and refreshing.

80 NE 2nd Ave Alfred Dupont Building, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 717-5060
(786) 717-5060

PLANTA | South Beach

Proving vegan doesn’t have to be just smoothies and wraps, this upscale favorite takes plant-based dining up a notch with a flavorful selection of Asian-inspired dishes, including a watermelon “ahi” nigiri and coconut ceviche diners will swear is “the real thing.”

850 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8513
(305) 397-8513

Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

This health-driven fast-casual cafe founded by power couple Omer and Jennifer Horev, serves a variety of raw, organic acai bowls, freshly squeezed juices, superfood smoothies, fresh salads, wraps, bowls, and more. Embracing the concept as a lifestyle brand, Pura Vida has partnered with local organizations that give back, which means dining here is not only a healthy choice but one helpful to the environment as well.

1104 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Selection of acai bowls
Photo courtesy of Pura Vida

Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

At this popular fast-casual, health-ish spot vegans can enjoy the new Beyond Meat wrap, Impossible burger, or a Vegan picadillo bowl that would make abuelita proud. Founder Mario Laufer recently introduced a vegan-friendly banana bread for those with a sweet tooth.

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 471-4985
(786) 471-4985
Vegan bowl
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

PLANTA Queen | Coconut Grove

Modern and chic, this elevated Coconut Grove hotspot doles out Asian-inspired dishes typically laden with protein replaced by flavorful plant-based renditions. Sushi fans will love rolls like baked crab roll (heart of palm), dragon roll (tempura broccoli), and unagi eggplant nigiri with truffle miso. Dumplings like sweet corn and spinach shitake do not disappoint. Singapore and Dan Dan noodles are two of the many options to slurp up.

3015 Grand Ave Suite 201, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(786) 600-2835
(786) 600-2835
A variety of dumplings at PLANTA Queen
Photo courtesy of Steven Lee

Minty Z

Serving Pan Asian cuisine, diners wanting to sample a variety can order the garden omakase (six-course tasting menu) or forest omakase (ten-courses), both of which include the restaurant’s much-buzzed-about dim sum. The rest of the menu is divided by vegentables, small plates, dim sum, bowls, and sides, with options like Thai curry cauliflower, vegan shrimp shumai, and Kung Pao tofu.

3206 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 409-7151
(786) 409-7151

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

Among all the Cuban restaurants in Miami, there’s a gem dishing out time-honored favorites that are all vegan whether craving a papa rellena, ham croqueta, or the iconic “cubano” sandwich, husband and wife team Steven Rodriguez and Lismeilyn Machado deliver on flavor in their tiny restaurant.

9640 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173
(786) 391-1542
(786) 391-1542

