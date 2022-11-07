14 Excellent Vegan Options in Miami

In the heart of downtown, this vegan restaurant has been serving locally sourced, plant-based cuisine since 2016. Arepas are loaded with chia and flax seeds and available in renditions like Southwestern (black beans, chickpea, and corn salad) or falafel with red pepper hummus. Opt for bowls like the Eat the Rainbow (turmeric coconut brown rice, mixed greens, peppers, cucumbers, edamame, almonds, carrots, and goji-berry dressing), all of which come with a slice of superfood arepa. Burritos are replaced by healthier “noritos” (roasted nori, or seaweed, sheet), and ceviches like the coconut meat ceviche are bright and refreshing.