8 Great Waterfront Dining Spots in Jacksonville

After hitting the beach, those looking for a refreshing beer and great appetizers should head to Hoptinger Bier Garden and Sausage House. The restaurant has over 60 beers on tap ranging from local craft beer to international imports. Those who don’t enjoy beer may want to check out the “Build Your Own Bloody Mary” option, where diners can choose their own rim seasoning, spice level with mix-ins, and garnishes. The food here is standard pub fare with dishes like beer-battered cheese curds, flatbreads, and sliders, but all are tasty and go well with the drinks.