When it comes to beachside dining, Jacksonville is severely lacking, but for those who know where to look, there are some hidden gems steps away from the dunes. These ten restaurants serve everything from fresh seafood to roasted duck and lamb. Most restaurants have spectacular ocean views from the dining room or a stunning rooftop terrace, which makes for a great girls' night out or a romantic dinner for two. These are the eight best beachside restaurants in Jacksonville.
8 Great Waterfront Dining Spots in Jacksonville
From seafood to seasonally-inspired menus, these restaurants have it all
Salt
Nestled within the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, Salt is a AAA Five Diamond recipient, offering fine coastal cuisine and breathtaking ocean views. The menu pays homage to the sea, featuring lobster-infused squid ink paella starters and baked halibut paired with truffle grits for the main course, all paired with impeccable service and a captivating ambiance.
Azurea
Azurea at the One Ocean Resort is a fantastic spot for a date night or a special celebration meal. Each of the tables here has a beautiful view of the ocean, including the booths that all face the floor-to-ceiling windows. The menu leans into the flavors of Europe, the Caribbean, and the Americas, with dishes like sea bass, mango and piquillo pepper gastrique, and a Bartlett pear and prosciutto flatbread.
Doro
Situated two blocks from Neptune Beach, Doro offers a seasonally-inspired menu with a range of dishes — that certainly isn’t just limited to seafood. The menu changes based on availability, featuring options like chicken “Milanese” served with greens, guanciale, tomatoes, and grana padano cheese or the royal red shrimp carpaccio with aji spice, vegetable vierge, and lemon. House-made sorbets, with daily-changing flavors, provide a perfect end to the meal.
Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House
After hitting the beach, those looking for a refreshing beer and great appetizers should head to Hoptinger Bier Garden and Sausage House. The restaurant has over 60 beers on tap ranging from local craft beer to international imports. Those who don’t enjoy beer may want to check out the “Build Your Own Bloody Mary” option, where diners can choose their own rim seasoning, spice level with mix-ins, and garnishes. The food here is standard pub fare with dishes like beer-battered cheese curds, flatbreads, and sliders, but all are tasty and go well with the drinks.
Dockside Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach
Dockside Seafood Restaurant, situated at the edge of Jacksonville Beach Boat Ramp, offers indoor and outdoor dining with scenic water views with seafood-focused fare. A popular choice among diners is the smoked fish dip starter, while main course options are a variety of fried seafood baskets—including shrimp, clam strips, and oysters—complemented by fries, slaw, and hushpuppies.
Marker 32
Marker 32 has been a local favorite for fresh seafood for more than two decades, located just a stone's throw from the Intracoastal Waterway and the Jacksonville Boat Club. The menu, an homage to Jacksonville’s southern roots, features sharable plates such as fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, and fried oysters with deviled eggs. Be sure not to miss its crab cakes, served with a salty and herb-filled caper dill sauce.
Beachside Seafood Restaurant & Market
While not directly on the waterfront, Beachside Seafood Restaurant and Market remains a Jacksonville Beach favorite. Just two blocks from the ocean, the upper floor offers sea views. Besides seafood, the restaurant is best known for its loaded cheesesteaks, garnished with grilled peppers, onions, and cherry pepper relish. After dining, check out the seafood market inside the restaurant to take home some fresh catch to make later in the week.
The Reef
Located in St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city just south of Jacksonville, the Reef Restaurant serves seafood dishes with impressive ocean views. Notable menu items include the house-cured salmon gravlax and a range of customizable fish dishes with various sauce options. Among these, the datil pepper barbecue sauce, made from local St. Augustine produce, is a standout choice, especially for those with a penchant for spice. The fresh catch of the day is another popular option.