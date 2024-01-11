Palm Beach County, with 47 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline and 43 miles of Intracoastal waterway, boasts waterfront views accessible to everyone who visits and lives here. Dining out at a restaurant with a view isn’t, as one would expect, just for tourists. Locals, many of them transplants, live here to experience the South Florida lifestyle. Eating out with a view is a part of that. Here are 13 spots for locals and visitors alike.Read More
The 13 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Palm Beach County
From dock-and-dine to oceanfront restaurants, here’s where to eat with a view in Palm Beach County
1000 North
Part private club and part restaurant, 1000 North isn’t just famous because Michael Jordan is a part-owner. With expansive water views looking out on the Loxahatchee River and the Jupiter lighthouse, 1000 North is known for a menu as sleek and refined as its interior design. Think dishes like sea bass with clams, bacon lardons, shitake mushrooms, and miso broth or Dijon-crusted prime rib with French onion au jus, horseradish creme fraiche, and truffle salt. For those who want to pull up by boat, there’s a 350-foot dock available.
Beacon
Sleeker and dressier than its neighbor, Beacon boasts a menu to match its style. Try the bone-in pork chops with chili coffee rub, espresso wine reduction, and whipped and roasted garlic mashed potatoes or the salmon, swordfish, grouper, scallops, and rack of lamb. Sunday brunch features a full menu and favorites like challah French toast and short rib Benedict. Water views are at a premium above the Beacon at Topside, a rooftop tapas bar and cocktail lounge.
Lucky Shuck
Lucky Shuck is housed in a space that’s a cross between a Florida panhandle beach shack and a modern warehouse with exposed air ducts, industrial-style pendant lighting, and a central bar and mezzanine level that showcases stored kegs. The menu reinforces the Gulf Coast feel with shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo, brisket-loaded cornbread, and peel-and-eat shrimp. Plus on Mondays there’s a specially priced “Shuck-it bucket” with six Blue Point oysters and two Heineken bottles.
Guanabanas
Ask any local where one must go for the South Florida lifestyle, and they’ll tell you Guanabanas. It isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a way of life. Serving lunch and dinner daily, live music usually happens a couple of days a week. A collection of tiki huts are dotted around the property amid palm trees. Brightly painted Adirondack chairs line the creek, ready for a relaxing time filled with drinks, food, and music. There is a good selection of burgers and Southern favorites like catfish po-boy and key lime pie. Detailed instructions regarding bridge clearances are available for dock and dine guests on its website.
Dive Bar Restaurant
Dock and dine or dine at the Dive Bar located in the Jupiter Yacht Club Marina off of US-1 in Jupiter. Enjoy picturesque marina views that stretch to the Lake Worth Creek section of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant’s menu features an array of options, including a sushi and raw bar. Guests can dine on island favorites such as Bahamian chowder and conch fritters, or opt for the popular Maine lobster roll.
Seasons 52
Part of the Darden Restaurant Group, which also owns Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and the Capital Grille, Seasons 52 in Palm Beach Gardens, is alongside the Intracoastal. With a focus on seasonal ingredients, try one of the popular flatbreads like pesto chicken and mozzarella or the wood-grilled shrimp and stone ground grits with chorizo and bacon.
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Frigates is a quintessential waterfront bar and grill located in a North Palm Beach waterway, just off the Intracoastal Waterway. Offering dishes such as fried calamari, fish and chips, and Bahamian-style conch chowder, it can all be enjoyed on the terraced dining alongside the water.
The Circle at The Breakers
The Circle at the Breakers, renowned for its stunning Atlantic Ocean views through tall, arched windows, is a must-visit for breakfast and brunch enthusiasts. Open daily for breakfast, it’s the Sunday brunch that truly captivates. Although pricey, consider it an investment in a memorable Palm Beach experience. The lavish menu features Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, pate, pasta, fresh fish, carved beef tenderloin, and Maine lobster, all served under a 30-foot frescoed ceiling with stunning ocean vistas. Reservations are essential, especially for holidays.
Seafood Bar at The Breakers
No list of waterfront restaurants is complete without including the Seafood Bar at the Breakers. From the aquarium bar to the yacht-inspired interior design, enjoy dishes like the seafood club made with lobster, crab, and bacon or filet mignon sliders with caramelized onions while enjoying the Atlantic ocean views.
Al Fresco at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course
As one of the most distinctive water-view restaurants in Palm Beach County and perhaps South Florida, this restaurant offers a 360-degree porch with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Palm Beach golf course, and the Intracoastal Waterway. Guests can enjoy breakfast with the sunrise, lunch in the cool shade, or dinner at sunset. Part of Renato’s restaurant group, the menu blends Italian dishes with American classics. Highlights include “golf balls,” a mix of veal and beef meatballs with herbed ricotta and spicy tomato sauce. While popular among golfers, the restaurant welcomes everyone, becoming especially lively during winter months.
Prime Catch
Opened in 2004 by the Theiran family, this dock-and-dine restaurant in Boynton Beach sits along the Intracoastal Waterway and stands out as one of the few waterfront dining options in southern Palm Beach County. It features ample outdoor seating, including the Island Bar extending over the Intracoastal. The menu highlights seafood specialties such as pecan grouper with sautéed baby spinach and aged sherry butter, and coconut-crusted halibut, lightly fried and accompanied by mango sweet and sour sauce and Asian pear slaw.
Deck 84
Deck 84 is a popular restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach. Whether by foot or boat, diners have been enjoying the food and views since 2010. Start with the baked spinach and cheese dip before moving on to the cornmeal-crusted chicken sandwich, made with crispy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and bacon on a toasted pretzel bun.
Latitudes Ocean Grill
Embrace retro-inspired decor alongside the Atlantic Ocean at Latitudes. Located in the Delray Sands Resort, Latitudes is one of the few ocean-view restaurants in Palm Beach County. This seafood-focused restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the Nutella stuffed French toast for breakfast or the iced shellfish tower loaded with Maine lobster, oysters, and Gulf shrimp for lunch or dinner.