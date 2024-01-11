 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
This is a picture of a restaurant at sunset. There is a boat in the water in the foreground. There are palm trees in front of the porch of the restaurant. It’s a very peaceful scene.
Deck 84 in Delray Beach, Florida
Jerry Rabinowitz/Deck 84

The 13 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Palm Beach County

From dock-and-dine to oceanfront restaurants, here’s where to eat with a view in Palm Beach County

by J. Miller
Deck 84 in Delray Beach, Florida
| Jerry Rabinowitz/Deck 84
by J. Miller

Palm Beach County, with 47 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline and 43 miles of Intracoastal waterway, boasts waterfront views accessible to everyone who visits and lives here. Dining out at a restaurant with a view isn’t, as one would expect, just for tourists. Locals, many of them transplants, live here to experience the South Florida lifestyle. Eating out with a view is a part of that. Here are 13 spots for locals and visitors alike.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

1000 North

Part private club and part restaurant, 1000 North isn’t just famous because Michael Jordan is a part-owner. With expansive water views looking out on the Loxahatchee River and the Jupiter lighthouse, 1000 North is known for a menu as sleek and refined as its interior design. Think dishes like sea bass with clams, bacon lardons, shitake mushrooms, and miso broth or Dijon-crusted prime rib with French onion au jus, horseradish creme fraiche, and truffle salt. For those who want to pull up by boat, there’s a 350-foot dock available.

1000 N US Highway 1, Jupiter, FL 33477
(561) 570-1000
(561) 570-1000
This is a picture of a patio with sofas and lounge chairs at sunset. It was taken at 1000 North in Jupiter, Florida. There is a view of the Jupiter Inlet waterway in the background.
1000 North’s Back Patio at Sunset
Kim Seng

Beacon

Sleeker and dressier than its neighbor, Beacon boasts a menu to match its style. Try the bone-in pork chops with chili coffee rub, espresso wine reduction, and whipped and roasted garlic mashed potatoes or the salmon, swordfish, grouper, scallops, and rack of lamb. Sunday brunch features a full menu and favorites like challah French toast and short rib Benedict. Water views are at a premium above the Beacon at Topside, a rooftop tapas bar and cocktail lounge.

1107 Love St, Jupiter, FL 33477
(561) 532-3280
(561) 532-3280
This picture is a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse as seen from Beacon restaurant. It’s across the Jupiter Inlet from the lighthouse. The sidewalk in the foreground is in the shape of a heart. There are also palm trees.
The common space outside Beacon at Charlie and Joe’s in Jupiter, Florida
CJ Walker/Beacon

Lucky Shuck

Lucky Shuck is housed in a space that’s a cross between a Florida panhandle beach shack and a modern warehouse with exposed air ducts, industrial-style pendant lighting, and a central bar and mezzanine level that showcases stored kegs. The menu reinforces the Gulf Coast feel with shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo, brisket-loaded cornbread, and peel-and-eat shrimp. Plus on Mondays there’s a specially priced “Shuck-it bucket” with six Blue Point oysters and two Heineken bottles.

1116 Love St, Jupiter, FL 33477
(561) 532-3331
(561) 532-3331
This is a picture of the inside of Lucky Shuck restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. There are booth seats in the foreground and a bar in the background with a big lighted sign above the bar that says “Lucky Shuck Raw Bar”. There are windows with the Jupiter Inlet in the distance.
Lucky Shuck in Jupiter, Florida
CJ Walker/Lucky Shuck

Guanabanas

Ask any local where one must go for the South Florida lifestyle, and they’ll tell you Guanabanas. It isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a way of life. Serving lunch and dinner daily, live music usually happens a couple of days a week. A collection of tiki huts are dotted around the property amid palm trees. Brightly painted Adirondack chairs line the creek, ready for a relaxing time filled with drinks, food, and music. There is a good selection of burgers and Southern favorites like catfish po-boy and key lime pie. Detailed instructions regarding bridge clearances are available for dock and dine guests on its website.

960 N Highway A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477
(561) 747-8878
(561) 747-8878
This is a picture of colorful Adirondack chairs facing a view of the water. There is a tiki hut to the left of the picture. It was taken at Guanabanas in Jupiter, Florida
Lounge Chars A-Plenty at Guanabanas in Jupiter, Florida
Discover the Palm Beaches

Dive Bar Restaurant

Dock and dine or dine at the Dive Bar located in the Jupiter Yacht Club Marina off of US-1 in Jupiter. Enjoy picturesque marina views that stretch to the Lake Worth Creek section of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant’s menu features an array of options, including a sushi and raw bar. Guests can dine on island favorites such as Bahamian chowder and conch fritters, or opt for the popular Maine lobster roll.

318 S US Highway 1 (Indiantown Rd), Jupiter, FL 33477
(561) 747-4767
(561) 747-4767

Seasons 52

Part of the Darden Restaurant Group, which also owns Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and the Capital Grille, Seasons 52 in Palm Beach Gardens, is alongside the Intracoastal. With a focus on seasonal ingredients, try one of the popular flatbreads like pesto chicken and mozzarella or the wood-grilled shrimp and stone ground grits with chorizo and bacon.

11611 Ellison Wilson Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
(561) 625-5852
(561) 625-5852
This is a picture of Seasons 52 restaurant at night. The Intracoastal waterway is in the foreground with the two-story restaurant in the background. The lights from the restaurant are reflecting on the water.
Water views at Seasons 52 in Palm Beach Gardens
Discover the Palm Beaches

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill

Frigates is a quintessential waterfront bar and grill located in a North Palm Beach waterway, just off the Intracoastal Waterway. Offering dishes such as fried calamari, fish and chips, and Bahamian-style conch chowder, it can all be enjoyed on the terraced dining alongside the water.

400 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 855-7497
(561) 855-7497

The Circle at The Breakers

The Circle at the Breakers, renowned for its stunning Atlantic Ocean views through tall, arched windows, is a must-visit for breakfast and brunch enthusiasts. Open daily for breakfast, it’s the Sunday brunch that truly captivates. Although pricey, consider it an investment in a memorable Palm Beach experience. The lavish menu features Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, pate, pasta, fresh fish, carved beef tenderloin, and Maine lobster, all served under a 30-foot frescoed ceiling with stunning ocean vistas. Reservations are essential, especially for holidays.

1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
1(844) 921-3021
1(844) 921-3021
This is a picture of a round dining room at The Breakers in Palm Beach. There are tall, arched windows overlooking the Atlantic ocean. There are dining tables under a large crystal chandelier.
The Circle Restaurant at The Breakers, Palm Beach
The Breakers

Seafood Bar at The Breakers

No list of waterfront restaurants is complete without including the Seafood Bar at the Breakers. From the aquarium bar to the yacht-inspired interior design, enjoy dishes like the seafood club made with lobster, crab, and bacon or filet mignon sliders with caramelized onions while enjoying the Atlantic ocean views.

1 S County Rd (The Breakers Palm Beach), Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 659-8488
(561) 659-8488
This is a picture of the dining room of the Seafood Bar at the Breakers resort hotel. The interiors look like the inside of a cruise ship with rounded edges to the room and a striped wood floor. The windows look out onto the Atlantic ocean.
The dining room at the Seafood Bar at The Breakers, Palm Beach
The Breakers

Al Fresco at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course

As one of the most distinctive water-view restaurants in Palm Beach County and perhaps South Florida, this restaurant offers a 360-degree porch with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Palm Beach golf course, and the Intracoastal Waterway. Guests can enjoy breakfast with the sunrise, lunch in the cool shade, or dinner at sunset. Part of Renato’s restaurant group, the menu blends Italian dishes with American classics. Highlights include “golf balls,” a mix of veal and beef meatballs with herbed ricotta and spicy tomato sauce. While popular among golfers, the restaurant welcomes everyone, becoming especially lively during winter months.

2345 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida 33480
(561) 273 - 4130
(561) 273 - 4130
This is a picture of the outside dining porch at Al Fresco in Palm Beach. There are tables and chairs on the porch, and a painted white wood ceiling. In the background is a golf course and beyond is the Atlantic ocean.
Oceanfront dining on the porch at Al Fresco, Palm Beach
J. Miller

Prime Catch

Opened in 2004 by the Theiran family, this dock-and-dine restaurant in Boynton Beach sits along the Intracoastal Waterway and stands out as one of the few waterfront dining options in southern Palm Beach County. It features ample outdoor seating, including the Island Bar extending over the Intracoastal. The menu highlights seafood specialties such as pecan grouper with sautéed baby spinach and aged sherry butter, and coconut-crusted halibut, lightly fried and accompanied by mango sweet and sour sauce and Asian pear slaw.

700 E Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 737-8822
(561) 737-8822

Deck 84

Deck 84 is a popular restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach. Whether by foot or boat, diners have been enjoying the food and views since 2010. Start with the baked spinach and cheese dip before moving on to the cornmeal-crusted chicken sandwich, made with crispy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and bacon on a toasted pretzel bun.

840 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 665-8484
(561) 665-8484
This is a picture of Deck 84 a restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, Florida. There is a boat docked in the foreground, there are palm trees with lights on them and the restaurant in the background.
Dock and Dine at Deck 84 in Delray Beach, Florida
Discover the Palm Beaches

Latitudes Ocean Grill

Embrace retro-inspired decor alongside the Atlantic Ocean at Latitudes. Located in the Delray Sands Resort, Latitudes is one of the few ocean-view restaurants in Palm Beach County. This seafood-focused restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the Nutella stuffed French toast for breakfast or the iced shellfish tower loaded with Maine lobster, oysters, and Gulf shrimp for lunch or dinner.

2809 S Ocean Blvd, Highland Beach, FL 33487
(561) 278-6241
(561) 278-6241

