The 13 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Ask any local where one must go for the South Florida lifestyle, and they’ll tell you Guanabanas. It isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a way of life. Serving lunch and dinner daily, live music usually happens a couple of days a week. A collection of tiki huts are dotted around the property amid palm trees. Brightly painted Adirondack chairs line the creek, ready for a relaxing time filled with drinks, food, and music. There is a good selection of burgers and Southern favorites like catfish po-boy and key lime pie. Detailed instructions regarding bridge clearances are available for dock and dine guests on its website.