9 Fantastic Wine Bars for Sipping, Swirling, and Drinking in Miami
paradis books & bread
Opened up just a little over a year ago, this hybrid bookstore, wine bar, and restaurant quickly won Miami’s heart. Run by a group of friends (Brian Wright, Audrey Wright, Bianca Sanon, Ben Yen, and Sef Chesson) with New York culinary roots as the common denominator, this is the spot to come for an exceptional variety of natural wines (also for sale to take home) paired with solid bites, including one of the city’s best pizza. There’s also a sourdough bread with its own cult following, all of which can be enjoyed in the breezy and spacious outdoor courtyard. That is, of course, if there’s a spot available. If there isn’t, join a table and make new friends — it’s that kind of vibe.
Lagniappe
A great date night destination (first or fortieth), the ambiance of this New Orleans-style wine house is casual and unpretentious with a straightforward mission: good wine, good food, a lush backyard to enjoy it with along with live music every night. Guest choose their vino along with cheeses and meats for a build-your-own charcuterie board then sit back and relax.
Water Lion Wine + Alchemy
For those who love oysters with a chilled glass of chablis, this newcomer inside South Beach’s Sagamore hotel beckons. The elegant and relaxed atmosphere happily defies the rowdy, partygoers frequenting the area, offering a genuine and memorable experience wine enthusiasts will love. Beyond a well-curated wine selection, there are smart cocktails and fermented spirits, all of which can be enjoyed with dishes like the aforementioned oysters, deviled eggs, duck liver pate, and more.
Bunbury Miami
A hidden gem within the hustle and bustle Wynwood, this Argentine wine spot features mini empanadas stuffed with duck confit, wines, and fruit-filled red sangrias – all accompanied by a live DJ. Enjoy these edible treats within the converted tired shop’s outdoor terrace with a date or a group of friends.
Margot Natural wine bar
Nestled inside the historic Ingraham building, this downtown favorite is named after the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. Spearheaded by Bar Lab team (the same folks behind renowned bar Broken Shaker), wine enthusiasts will find over 75 options of natural wines paired with dishes by chef Jimmy Lebron from 27 Restaurant Miami Beach (another hit from Bar Lab team). There’s an eclectic array of shareable bites like wahoo tiradito, sardine bahn mi, and steak tartare. The look is a blend between minimalist, Scandinavian, and 70s design and the music soundtrack is always spot on.
Happy Wine Calle Ocho
This mom-and-pop spot has been around since 2005, long before wine bars became cool in South Florida. With more than 1000 labels and a knowledgeable and friendly staff, the Calle Ocho destination offers some of the best wine prices in town. A recommended strategy is to pick a bottle, and for a $7 corkage fee, enjoy it alongside one of the many tapa-style dishes while sitting at one of the wine-barrel-turned tables. There’s also live music Wednesdays through Saturday, so really, it’s impossible not to have a good time.
El Carajo International Tapas & Wines
Gas stations are generally not associated with fine wine, but this unconventional destination is the place to go to fill up the tank and much more. There are 40 wine selections available by the glass and more than 1,500 bottles to choose from, as well as traditional Spanish food (think paella, Spanish tortilla, and gambas al ajillo—garlic shrimp) to enjoy. Oenophiles will want to put this one on their list, regardless of what the gas tank reads.
Vinos in the Grove
This wine bar began in Key West, then made its way to Ft. Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard before opening a Miami location. With a rotating selection of wines, small bites and live entertainment, this cozy spot is the perfect way to wind down after a long day.
Vinya Wine & Market
Choose a bottle from the extensive selection and stay a while. There’s a $15 corkage fee, well worth the price for a relaxing get-together among friends (or solo!) at this Key Biscayne favorite hangout. The menu features elevated Latin American flair like short rib empanadas with raisin brandy sauce and crispy fish taquitos with jalapeño-cilantro sauce, but regulars can’t say enough about the Vinya burger (wagyu beef, aged gouda, bacon, fried egg, caramelized onion, and truffle aioli). A Coral Gables location recently opened as well.