 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Exciting Wynwood Restaurants to Try Right Now

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Miami

10 Fantastic Budget-Friendly Restaurants in Miami

bowl filled with fish and seafood
Chirashi bowl from Caviar Russe.
Caviar Russe

Where to Dine in Brickell: 16 Top Spots

There’s more to the neighborhood than business casual.

by Olee Fowler and Dara Smith Updated
View as Map
Chirashi bowl from Caviar Russe.
| Caviar Russe
by Olee Fowler and Dara Smith Updated

As Miami’s corporate epicenter, Brickell has catered to the business crowd for years, but as new residences and hotels emerge, more and more restaurants settle in the area. New and old, here are 16 of Brickell’s best bites.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cantina La Veinte

Copy Link
495 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 623-6135
(786) 623-6135
Visit Website

At Cantina La Veinte a picturesque landscape sets the stage for Mexican dishes like tacos and chicken mole while offering an eclectic menu with plates like burrata, tuna tataki, and steak Milanese. 

Also Featured in:

2. The River Oyster Bar

Copy Link
33 SE 7th St Suite 100
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
(305) 530-1915
Visit Website

This Brickell institution has returned to the neighborhood just a block away from its original location. Expect the same seafood-centric fare like its gnocchi tossed with crab and truffle, simply grilled fish, spicy tuna tartare, and of course, plenty of its namesake oysters.

Also Featured in:

3. B Bistro + Bakery

Copy Link
600 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 330-6310
(305) 330-6310
Visit Website

This cafe catty-cornered across Brickell City Centre masters breakfast, brunch, and lunch with grace. With a thoughtful mix of sweet and savory offerings like pastelito pancakes, Nutella cheesecake, and brussels sprout Caesar salad, a meal here is as innocent or indulgent as one’s willpower allows. 

Also Featured in:

4. Marabu Brickell

Copy Link
701 S Miami Ave Brickell City Center, Suite 422 (4th Floor
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 598-8012
(786) 598-8012
Visit Website

This swanky restaurant by chef Alberto Cabrera highlights high-end Cuban dishes made on the Josper grill. Think favorites like vaca frita, ham croquetas, and frita sliders, alongside items like braised short rib, Cuban fried rice, and crispy pork. Wash it all back with a rum-based Old Fashioned or a passionfruit mojito.

5. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre

Copy Link
701 S Miami Ave #421
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 899-5043
(786) 899-5043
Visit Website

A local favorite wherever it pops up Pubbelly Sushi’s Brickell City Centre outpost earns a welcome place in the neighborhood. Offering its quirky spin on sushi with Pubbelly favorites like tuna pizza, tostones and ceviche, and a truffle yellowtail roll, fans get their fix in an upscale commercial setting. 

6. EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

Copy Link
701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 425-9266
(305) 425-9266
Visit Website

This popular Thailand-based brewery and restaurant has debuted its first U.S. outpost right in the heart of Brickell inside Brickell City Centre. The expansive space not only brews its beers right on site, but also has an ample menu with dishes that combine Asian flavors with techniques of American barbecue like Thai-spice rubbed beef brisket, beef jerky, crispy pork cracklings, red curry crab croquetas, broccolini, and more.

Also Featured in:

7. Stanzione 87

Copy Link
87 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 360-1852
(786) 360-1852
Visit Website

Stanzione 87 has been serving up certified Neapolitan pizza in Miami well before it became a “trendy” thing to do. It creates unique pies in a very traditional Italian way topped with ingredients like speck, buratta, broccoli rabe, and smoked mozzarella. 

Also Featured in:

8. Komodo

Copy Link
801 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 534-2211
(305) 534-2211
Visit Website

While David Grutman’s Komodo might best be know around town for its beautiful crowds and celebrity clientele, this Asian restaurant also happens to serve up some of the best Peking duck in the Magic City along with a plethora of other dishes like sushi, sashimi, dumplings, are more.

Also Featured in:

9. Moxie's

Copy Link
900 S Miami Ave #161
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 549-8997
(305) 549-8997
Visit Website

This Canadian import in the heart of Mary Brickell Village offers up an extensive menu, popular happy hour filled with plenty of people watching, and more than 20 TVs showing every sporting event one might want to watch. The menu runs the gamut from the typical sports bar fare like nachos and burgers, to more refined options like chipotle mango chicken, shrimp tacos, and spicy tuna rolls, but needless to say there is something for everyone.

10. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Copy Link
500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
(305) 913-8358
Visit Website

La Mar by Gaston Acurio offers a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes with some of the best views in town. Think classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options.

Also Featured in:

11. North Italia

Copy Link
900 S Miami Ave #111
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 475-9100
(786) 475-9100
Visit Website

While Mary Brickell Village has seen its share of rotating restaurants, North Italia brings a lively vibe to the shopping hub. Interesting takes on Italian flavors like white truffle garlic bread, fig and goat cheese pizza, and a braised meatball sandwich, make the expansive venue as appealing to families as it is to the happy hour crew. 

Also Featured in:

12. DC Pie Co.

Copy Link
1010 Brickell Ave #200
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 453-6888
(786) 453-6888
Visit Website

Dominic Cavagnuolo, one of the men behind popular pizza joint Lucali Miami, has brought his more casual, counter-service restaurant DC Pie Co. to the Brickell neighborhood. Dine on favorites like 15-inch pies with a variety of mix-and-match toppings to choose from, alongside meatballs, salads, and brick-oven prepared items such as hot wings, pepperoni chips, and baked artichokes. 

Also Featured in:

13. Osaka Miami

Copy Link
1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
(786) 627-4800
Visit Website

This sexy South American Nikkei import serves an expansive menu with items like nigiri sushi, wasabi ceviche, omakase platters, and larger dishes like bone-in ribeye, seafood rice skillets, wagyu skirt steak, plus an extensive cocktail menu and see-and-be-seen atmosphere.

Also Featured in:

14. LPM Miami

Copy Link
1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133
Visit Website

Chic and cozy LPM offers unique French dishes like escargot among Mediterranean items like risotto and lamb. With a dessert menu providing everything from white chocolate tiramisu to lemon sorbet with vodka, only the strong can resist its allure. 

Also Featured in:

15. Edge Steak & Bar

Copy Link
Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
(305) 381-3190
Visit Website

Bringing a sleek update to the traditional steakhouse executive chef Aaron Brooks set his sights beyond the standard filet mignon at Edge Steak and Bar. His menu features a variety of unique dishes like foie gras and truffle bon bons, housemade charcuterie, and charred cauliflower steak. And while it might be housed in the ritzy Four Seasons Miami there’s no need for an expense account to enjoy it.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Caviar Russe Miami

Copy Link
1441 Brickell Ave Ground Lobby at the Four Seasons Tower
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 902-6969
(305) 902-6969
Visit Website

Like its name suggests, Caviar Russe is dedicated to all things caviar. Hailing from New York City, the cozy Miami outpost inside Four Seasons Brickell might be the neighborhood’s most extravagant date-night spot. Guests can pick their own adventure with the three-course, $150 tasting menu where they can choose three dishes of their choice like foie gras, golden egg with caviar, and lobster with caviar. And to pair with the caviar? Plenty of champagne and vodka Dom Perignon, Krug and Ruinart, as well as wines from California and European vineyards.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

At Cantina La Veinte a picturesque landscape sets the stage for Mexican dishes like tacos and chicken mole while offering an eclectic menu with plates like burrata, tuna tataki, and steak Milanese. 

495 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 623-6135
Visit Website

2. The River Oyster Bar

33 SE 7th St Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131

This Brickell institution has returned to the neighborhood just a block away from its original location. Expect the same seafood-centric fare like its gnocchi tossed with crab and truffle, simply grilled fish, spicy tuna tartare, and of course, plenty of its namesake oysters.

33 SE 7th St Suite 100
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
Visit Website

3. B Bistro + Bakery

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

This cafe catty-cornered across Brickell City Centre masters breakfast, brunch, and lunch with grace. With a thoughtful mix of sweet and savory offerings like pastelito pancakes, Nutella cheesecake, and brussels sprout Caesar salad, a meal here is as innocent or indulgent as one’s willpower allows. 

600 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 330-6310
Visit Website

4. Marabu Brickell

701 S Miami Ave Brickell City Center, Suite 422 (4th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

This swanky restaurant by chef Alberto Cabrera highlights high-end Cuban dishes made on the Josper grill. Think favorites like vaca frita, ham croquetas, and frita sliders, alongside items like braised short rib, Cuban fried rice, and crispy pork. Wash it all back with a rum-based Old Fashioned or a passionfruit mojito.

701 S Miami Ave Brickell City Center, Suite 422 (4th Floor
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 598-8012
Visit Website

5. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave #421, Miami, FL 33131

A local favorite wherever it pops up Pubbelly Sushi’s Brickell City Centre outpost earns a welcome place in the neighborhood. Offering its quirky spin on sushi with Pubbelly favorites like tuna pizza, tostones and ceviche, and a truffle yellowtail roll, fans get their fix in an upscale commercial setting. 

701 S Miami Ave #421
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 899-5043
Visit Website

6. EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL 33131

This popular Thailand-based brewery and restaurant has debuted its first U.S. outpost right in the heart of Brickell inside Brickell City Centre. The expansive space not only brews its beers right on site, but also has an ample menu with dishes that combine Asian flavors with techniques of American barbecue like Thai-spice rubbed beef brisket, beef jerky, crispy pork cracklings, red curry crab croquetas, broccolini, and more.

701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 425-9266
Visit Website

7. Stanzione 87

87 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33133

Stanzione 87 has been serving up certified Neapolitan pizza in Miami well before it became a “trendy” thing to do. It creates unique pies in a very traditional Italian way topped with ingredients like speck, buratta, broccoli rabe, and smoked mozzarella. 

87 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 360-1852
Visit Website

8. Komodo

801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

While David Grutman’s Komodo might best be know around town for its beautiful crowds and celebrity clientele, this Asian restaurant also happens to serve up some of the best Peking duck in the Magic City along with a plethora of other dishes like sushi, sashimi, dumplings, are more.

801 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 534-2211
Visit Website

9. Moxie's

900 S Miami Ave #161, Miami, FL 33130

This Canadian import in the heart of Mary Brickell Village offers up an extensive menu, popular happy hour filled with plenty of people watching, and more than 20 TVs showing every sporting event one might want to watch. The menu runs the gamut from the typical sports bar fare like nachos and burgers, to more refined options like chipotle mango chicken, shrimp tacos, and spicy tuna rolls, but needless to say there is something for everyone.

900 S Miami Ave #161
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 549-8997
Visit Website

10. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131

La Mar by Gaston Acurio offers a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes with some of the best views in town. Think classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options.

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
Visit Website

11. North Italia

900 S Miami Ave #111, Miami, FL 33130

While Mary Brickell Village has seen its share of rotating restaurants, North Italia brings a lively vibe to the shopping hub. Interesting takes on Italian flavors like white truffle garlic bread, fig and goat cheese pizza, and a braised meatball sandwich, make the expansive venue as appealing to families as it is to the happy hour crew. 

900 S Miami Ave #111
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 475-9100
Visit Website

12. DC Pie Co.

1010 Brickell Ave #200, Miami, FL 33131

Dominic Cavagnuolo, one of the men behind popular pizza joint Lucali Miami, has brought his more casual, counter-service restaurant DC Pie Co. to the Brickell neighborhood. Dine on favorites like 15-inch pies with a variety of mix-and-match toppings to choose from, alongside meatballs, salads, and brick-oven prepared items such as hot wings, pepperoni chips, and baked artichokes. 

1010 Brickell Ave #200
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 453-6888
Visit Website

13. Osaka Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

This sexy South American Nikkei import serves an expansive menu with items like nigiri sushi, wasabi ceviche, omakase platters, and larger dishes like bone-in ribeye, seafood rice skillets, wagyu skirt steak, plus an extensive cocktail menu and see-and-be-seen atmosphere.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
Visit Website

14. LPM Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

Chic and cozy LPM offers unique French dishes like escargot among Mediterranean items like risotto and lamb. With a dessert menu providing everything from white chocolate tiramisu to lemon sorbet with vodka, only the strong can resist its allure. 

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
Visit Website

15. Edge Steak & Bar

Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Bringing a sleek update to the traditional steakhouse executive chef Aaron Brooks set his sights beyond the standard filet mignon at Edge Steak and Bar. His menu features a variety of unique dishes like foie gras and truffle bon bons, housemade charcuterie, and charred cauliflower steak. And while it might be housed in the ritzy Four Seasons Miami there’s no need for an expense account to enjoy it.

Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Caviar Russe Miami

1441 Brickell Ave Ground Lobby at the Four Seasons Tower, Miami, FL 33131

Like its name suggests, Caviar Russe is dedicated to all things caviar. Hailing from New York City, the cozy Miami outpost inside Four Seasons Brickell might be the neighborhood’s most extravagant date-night spot. Guests can pick their own adventure with the three-course, $150 tasting menu where they can choose three dishes of their choice like foie gras, golden egg with caviar, and lobster with caviar. And to pair with the caviar? Plenty of champagne and vodka Dom Perignon, Krug and Ruinart, as well as wines from California and European vineyards.

1441 Brickell Ave Ground Lobby at the Four Seasons Tower
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 902-6969
Visit Website

Related Maps