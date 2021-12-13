 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Where to find some holiday goodness.

by Stacy A. Moya
by Stacy A. Moya
While most tend to enjoy Christmas Eve at home, perhaps a year of being couped up merits an outing to celebrate the holiday. Below is a round up of the ten best Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus to enjoy with family and friends and no clean up needed. Restaurants are listed in geographical order from north to south.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
Bal Harbour Shop’s resident French bistro has created a special a la carte menu for Christmas featuring smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade ($28), king crab risotto ($42), prime rib of beef with pommes puree, wild mushrooms, and sauce vin rouge ($34), Mediterranean sea bass with aioli royale ($28), and a buche de Noel, which is a traditional French Christmas chocolate log ($14).

2. StripSteak by Michael Mina

Chateau Lobby, Fontainebleau, 4441 Florida A1A
Miami Beach, FL 33140
The modern American steakhouse by chef Michael Mina inside the Fontainebleau Hotel will be offering a family style prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The menu includes a chilled seafood tower; salad with bacon, smoked almonds, and cranberry cabernet apples; scallops with roasted squash puree and ginger gastrique; chateaubriand with maître d’ butter and bordelaise sauce; haricot vert with bourbon tomato bacon jam and crispy shallots; and roasted yams with citrus meringue. End the meal with a chestnut creme brulee. Price: $125 per person. 

3. Scarpetta by Scott Conant

Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort, 4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
Chef Scott Conant’s restaurant, also inside the Fontainebleau Hotel, will be offering a four-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu. Diners will have a choice of tuna tartare, grilled octopus, beef carpaccio, burrata, or insalata mista to start. Second course options are a short rib lasagna or black truffle risotto, while third course choices are black cod, veal scaloppine ai funghi, braised lamb shank, or eggplant parmigiana. Last but not least, dessert options include a mascarpone fondente or chocolate millefoglie. Price: $95 per person.

4. Maü Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave #109
Miami, FL 33137
Mediterranean food lovers can enjoy a festive dinner on Christmas Eve at Midtown’s Mau. Whether the craving is steak or seafood, this prix fixe menu has it covered. Highlights include a seafood tower, prime rib roast or rack of lamb with sweet potato with gravy and asparagus, plus assorted desserts and fruits to finish off the meal. Price: $85 per person.

5. La Cerveceria de Barrio Miami (Multiple locations)

836 Lincoln Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
For those craving a Mexican Christmas Eve meal can head here for a three-course menu. Begin the meal with appetizer selections of seared tuna tostada, shrimp ceviche, or chicken flautas. The entree options are skirt steak with roasted corn and cilantro chimi, red snapper marinated with chile ancho and roasted garlic sauce, or slow roasted pork carnitas with onions, cilantro, rice, and refried beans. Choice of corn cake or coconut flan round out the meal. The menu is available at both locations. Price: $65 per person.

6. Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine (Multiple locations)

1410 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Celebrate Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) Cuban style with a four-course holiday meal starting with a vaca frita toston (flash fried shredded beef on crispy green plantain) followed by a lobster bisque with red caviar. The mains are the traditional roasted pork served with moro rice and yucca or a New York strip with mashed potatoes. Make sure to leave room for the caramel flan dessert. The menu is available at all four locations. Price: $45 per person.

7. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
Chef Michelle Bernstein’s Little Havana restaurant will be celebrating Noche Buena with a four-course menu and also featuring coquito (Cuban egg nog) for an additional cost. Guests will begin with a chestnut soup amuse bouche followed by choices of crab cakes, stracciatella filled squash blossoms, or tuna crudo. The main entree selections are rosemary cured prime rib, pork loin filled with caramelized bacon and plums, or sea bass with champagne butter, artichokes, and candied pearl onions. Make sure to leave room for dessert choices like Michy’s bread pudding, flan de la casa, or chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice ream.Price: $85 per person.

8. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
If a feast and views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline are on the agenda for Christmas Eve, then executive chef Diego Oka’s Peruvian cuisine should be on the list. The two-hour dining experience offers selection of cocktails and includes a family style fried turkey feast and a lavish buffet featuring seafood rice, pan con chicharron stations, and the fan favorite anticuchos (skewers). Additional items include quinoa salad, pasta salad, whole fish Nikkei, ají de gallina (hen) empanadas, potato and choclo, plus grilled corn and asparagus. Price: $165 per person, $95 per person ages seven to twenty.

9. Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Feast the holidays at Tur which has rolled out its new winter menu. The Mediterranean restaurant is featuring a seven-course tasting menu with options such as moutabel eggplant spread, roasted squid, Turkish dumplings, roasted veal, scallops, pides, tuna, duck breast, wagyu striploin, lamb, mille feuille, kunafa, pate a choux, and so much more. Price: $145 per person with an optional $95 sommelier wine pairing.

10. Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Enjoy the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Coral Gables. Fiola’s Italian holiday menu includes a total of six-courses, including a scallop amuse bouche, then choice of blue fin tuna crudo or Key West pink salad. Next up are selections of wood oven roasted octopus or manila clams followed by selections of either king crab ravioli or the corzetti with scallop. Following are choice of grilled marinated swordfish or black cod alla calabrese with shrimp, claims, and mussels. Rounding out the meal are choice of almond torte or snowball semifreddo. Price: $165 per person.

