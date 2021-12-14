 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

The 16 Essential Thai Restaurants in Miami

11 Restaurants To Host Holiday Parties in Miami

turkey dinner with all the trimmings
Doris Italian Market & Bakery Christmas takeout
Shutterstock

12 South Florida Restaurants Offering Christmas Takeout Meals

Home for the holidays, literally.

by Juliana Accioly
View as Map
Doris Italian Market & Bakery Christmas takeout
| Shutterstock
by Juliana Accioly

Celebrating Christmas at home with family loved ones can be one of the best parts of the holiday season, especially if no prepping and cooking aren’t involved.

This holiday season South Florida restaurants are ramping up their offerings up with special takeout menus for Christmas. There are feasts with traditional roast turkey or ham as the centerpiece as well as modern twists on Chinese, Brazilian, and French meals. See below for the 12 best options.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Doris Italian Market & Bakery

Copy Link
10057A Sunset Strip
Sunrise, FL 33322
(954) 749-1919
(954) 749-1919
Visit Website

Doris Italian Market & Bakery’s dinner packages a great way to ease the stress of holiday cooking. Turkey options are offered as traditional ($129.95) and supreme ($199.95) and there’s also a choice of spiral ham ($129.95), all which come with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie. The Italian dinner packs meat lasagna and chicken francaise with tossed sald and dinner rolls ($139.95). For more details, visit here.

Also Featured in:

2. Padrino's Cuban, Fort Lauderdale

Copy Link
1135 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 210-8989
(954) 210-8989
Visit Website

Padrino’s is featuring holiday dishes like lechon asado, ropa vieja, and arroz con pollo on its festive menus. Small platters serve eight to ten people, while its large platters serve anywhere from sixteen to twenty guests. Available for pickup only order. Order by December 22 through the restaurant’s online catering site. 

3. Society BBQ

Copy Link
125 Buena Vista Blvd
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8096
(305) 576-8096
Visit Website

Chef Richard Hales has put together a holiday feast package that feeds four to six people with one-pound prime brisket and one-pound smoked turkey accompanied by sides of sweet potato casserole, smoked macaroni and cheese, smoked barbecue beans, bourbon bread pudding, and cranberry orange chutney ($129). A side-only package only is also available ($70), along with a la carte protein choices of smoked ham, smoked turkey breast, and whole and sliced brisket. Orders for pick up must be placed by December 20. 

Also Featured in:

4. Pubbelly Sushi (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
1424 20th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-9282
(305) 531-9282
Visit Website

Pubbelly’s “The Fan Favorites” party platter includes two butter crab rolls, a selection of rolls including rock shrimp tempura, yellowtail, wagyu beef tartare, sake buri, and crunchy quinoa ($115). Orders must be placed a day in advance for orders of more than four platters. Available for same day pickup at all locations. 

Also Featured in:

5. Winker's Diner

Copy Link
1575 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 831-7274
(305) 831-7274
Visit Website

Enjoy Christmas at home with Winker’s Diner offering Christmas staples like honey glazed ham, roasted turkey, and mashed potatoes. Starting at $250 order a three-course dinner that serves four to six people and comes with cookies and a chocolate yule log. Available from December 13 through December 25.

Also Featured in:

6. Sushi Fly Chicken

Copy Link
1575 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 909-0800
(305) 909-0800
Visit Website

Inspired by “A Christmas Story,” Sushi Fly Chicken is offering a Christmas three-course meal from December 13 through December 25. Designed to serve four to six people the meal costs $250 and includes dishes like crispy duck served with pancakes, pickled cucumber, scallion and lemongrass hoisin, along with vegetable egg rolls, kimchi fried rice, and a chocolate yule log. Available from December 13 thought December 25.

Also Featured in:

7. Semilla

Copy Link
Read Review |
1330 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 674-6522
(305) 674-6522
Visit Website

For Christmas chef Fred Joulin is offering a family-style meal of French favorites. Appetizers included in the package are toast foie gras and baguette, artichoke and black truffle soup with white truffle espuma, and smoked salmon salad with deviled eggs. For entrees classics like beef Wellington, French gratin dauphinois (sliced potatoes baked in cream), and glazed carrots. Desserts of hazelnut and milk chocolate buche de noel and raspberry financier are also included. The meal costs $210 for two to three people and $560 for six to eight guests. Orders must be placed online via the restaurant’s website by December 22. 

Also Featured in:

8. Seawell Fish N' Oyster

Copy Link
660 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 594-5820
(786) 594-5820
Visit Website

At Seawell chef Craig Tooker is whipping up a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” takeout meal. The seven-course meal includes oysters Rockefeller, tiger prawns with smoked gouda grits, and a dish of beet cured salmon. Also on the list are Caribbean fish bake, scallops with lemon mascarpone accompanied by curry pumpkin and ginger soup, and crispy skin salmon and aji Amarillo potato with maitake mushrooms, chorizo, and purple cauliflower. The feast costs $350 per person. Dishes can also be ordered separately and a beverage pairing is available. Contact the restaurant directly for more details. 

Also Featured in:

9. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Copy Link
836 1st St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-0011
(305) 672-0011
Visit Website

This Brazilian steakhouse’s holiday premium packages come pre-cooked and ready to reheat at home to serve six people. Meat choices range from any meat cut ($165) to Chateaubriand center filet mignon ($300), accompanied by sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple stuffing, sauteed asparagus, cranberry relish, Brazilian cheese bread, candy cane cocoa, and fudge brownies. Orders require at least 24-hour notice.

Also Featured in:

10. Caja Caliente Coral Gables

Copy Link
808 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 431-1947
(786) 431-1947
Visit Website

Chef Mika Leon is offering catering options filled with Cuban flavors this holiday season such as ham or spicy goat cheese croquetas ($14-$19 per dozen), empanadas filled with piccadillo or vegetables ($16-$20 per dozen), burrito choices such as vaca fritz and mahi mahi ($15 per person), and arroz con pollo ($14 per person). Visit the restaurant’s website for more information.

11. Tropical Chinese Restaurant

Copy Link
7991 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 262-1552
(305) 262-1552

Miami’s most classic Chinese restaurant has several takeout options to choose from for the holidays. Twice-cooked pork belly, seafood extravaganza, and snapper supreme are some of the standout options, along with the roasted duck, which comes with two options. Contact the restaurant directly for details. 

Also Featured in:

12. Wild Fork Foods (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
1180 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(833) 300-9453
(833) 300-9453
Visit Website

Wild Fork, a meat and seafood market, has plenty of Christmas bundles available. An option of New York roast and medium Florida stone crab claws for two costs $111, while the boneless beef ribeye roast and medium Florida stone crab claws is priced at $152. There’s also a holiday bundle for three composed of a mini leg of lamb, sea scallops, and lobster tails, starting at $87. Family-sized sides like sweet potato casserole, maple sriracha Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and others are also available ($8). Same-day delivery or in-store pick up is available for those who order online.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Doris Italian Market & Bakery

10057A Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL 33322

Doris Italian Market & Bakery’s dinner packages a great way to ease the stress of holiday cooking. Turkey options are offered as traditional ($129.95) and supreme ($199.95) and there’s also a choice of spiral ham ($129.95), all which come with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie. The Italian dinner packs meat lasagna and chicken francaise with tossed sald and dinner rolls ($139.95). For more details, visit here.

10057A Sunset Strip
Sunrise, FL 33322
(954) 749-1919
Visit Website

2. Padrino's Cuban, Fort Lauderdale

1135 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Padrino’s is featuring holiday dishes like lechon asado, ropa vieja, and arroz con pollo on its festive menus. Small platters serve eight to ten people, while its large platters serve anywhere from sixteen to twenty guests. Available for pickup only order. Order by December 22 through the restaurant’s online catering site. 

1135 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 210-8989
Visit Website

3. Society BBQ

125 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127

Chef Richard Hales has put together a holiday feast package that feeds four to six people with one-pound prime brisket and one-pound smoked turkey accompanied by sides of sweet potato casserole, smoked macaroni and cheese, smoked barbecue beans, bourbon bread pudding, and cranberry orange chutney ($129). A side-only package only is also available ($70), along with a la carte protein choices of smoked ham, smoked turkey breast, and whole and sliced brisket. Orders for pick up must be placed by December 20. 

125 Buena Vista Blvd
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8096
Visit Website

4. Pubbelly Sushi (Multiple locations)

1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Pubbelly’s “The Fan Favorites” party platter includes two butter crab rolls, a selection of rolls including rock shrimp tempura, yellowtail, wagyu beef tartare, sake buri, and crunchy quinoa ($115). Orders must be placed a day in advance for orders of more than four platters. Available for same day pickup at all locations. 

1424 20th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-9282
Visit Website

5. Winker's Diner

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Enjoy Christmas at home with Winker’s Diner offering Christmas staples like honey glazed ham, roasted turkey, and mashed potatoes. Starting at $250 order a three-course dinner that serves four to six people and comes with cookies and a chocolate yule log. Available from December 13 through December 25.

1575 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 831-7274
Visit Website

6. Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Inspired by “A Christmas Story,” Sushi Fly Chicken is offering a Christmas three-course meal from December 13 through December 25. Designed to serve four to six people the meal costs $250 and includes dishes like crispy duck served with pancakes, pickled cucumber, scallion and lemongrass hoisin, along with vegetable egg rolls, kimchi fried rice, and a chocolate yule log. Available from December 13 thought December 25.

1575 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 909-0800
Visit Website

7. Semilla

1330 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read Review |

For Christmas chef Fred Joulin is offering a family-style meal of French favorites. Appetizers included in the package are toast foie gras and baguette, artichoke and black truffle soup with white truffle espuma, and smoked salmon salad with deviled eggs. For entrees classics like beef Wellington, French gratin dauphinois (sliced potatoes baked in cream), and glazed carrots. Desserts of hazelnut and milk chocolate buche de noel and raspberry financier are also included. The meal costs $210 for two to three people and $560 for six to eight guests. Orders must be placed online via the restaurant’s website by December 22. 

1330 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 674-6522
Visit Website

8. Seawell Fish N' Oyster

660 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

At Seawell chef Craig Tooker is whipping up a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” takeout meal. The seven-course meal includes oysters Rockefeller, tiger prawns with smoked gouda grits, and a dish of beet cured salmon. Also on the list are Caribbean fish bake, scallops with lemon mascarpone accompanied by curry pumpkin and ginger soup, and crispy skin salmon and aji Amarillo potato with maitake mushrooms, chorizo, and purple cauliflower. The feast costs $350 per person. Dishes can also be ordered separately and a beverage pairing is available. Contact the restaurant directly for more details. 

660 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 594-5820
Visit Website

9. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

836 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

This Brazilian steakhouse’s holiday premium packages come pre-cooked and ready to reheat at home to serve six people. Meat choices range from any meat cut ($165) to Chateaubriand center filet mignon ($300), accompanied by sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple stuffing, sauteed asparagus, cranberry relish, Brazilian cheese bread, candy cane cocoa, and fudge brownies. Orders require at least 24-hour notice.

836 1st St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-0011
Visit Website

10. Caja Caliente Coral Gables

808 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Chef Mika Leon is offering catering options filled with Cuban flavors this holiday season such as ham or spicy goat cheese croquetas ($14-$19 per dozen), empanadas filled with piccadillo or vegetables ($16-$20 per dozen), burrito choices such as vaca fritz and mahi mahi ($15 per person), and arroz con pollo ($14 per person). Visit the restaurant’s website for more information.

808 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 431-1947
Visit Website

11. Tropical Chinese Restaurant

7991 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Miami’s most classic Chinese restaurant has several takeout options to choose from for the holidays. Twice-cooked pork belly, seafood extravaganza, and snapper supreme are some of the standout options, along with the roasted duck, which comes with two options. Contact the restaurant directly for details. 

7991 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 262-1552

12. Wild Fork Foods (Multiple locations)

1180 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Wild Fork, a meat and seafood market, has plenty of Christmas bundles available. An option of New York roast and medium Florida stone crab claws for two costs $111, while the boneless beef ribeye roast and medium Florida stone crab claws is priced at $152. There’s also a holiday bundle for three composed of a mini leg of lamb, sea scallops, and lobster tails, starting at $87. Family-sized sides like sweet potato casserole, maple sriracha Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and others are also available ($8). Same-day delivery or in-store pick up is available for those who order online.

1180 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(833) 300-9453
Visit Website

Related Maps