Cinco de Mayo celebration at Time Out Market Miami
Photo courtesy of Time Out Market Miami

Cinco de Mayo 2023: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party in South Florida

It’s time to celebrate

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
Cinco de Mayo celebration at Time Out Market Miami
| Photo courtesy of Time Out Market Miami
by Alona Martinez

With Cinco de Mayo just days away, it’s time to get a fiesta game plan in place. Whether in the mood for a low-key night of tacos and margaritas – and there are some excellent places to find them in Miami here and here — or looking to rock a sombrero until the wee hours of the morning, here are the best Cinco de Mayo fiestas for every mood sorted out by geographical order from north to south.

Tacombi

Join this street taco favorite with multiple locations around South Florida for a good cause on Cinco de Mayo, as 100 percent of proceeds from the day’s sales help feed those in need. Funds raised support preparing 8,000 Mexican meals at each neighborhood taqueria for individuals facing food insecurity. Don’t miss the renowned Baja crispy fresh taco. Don’t skip on the Baja crispy fresh taco, which has gained legendary status.

3930 NE 2nd Ave Suite #100, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 558-5607
(786) 558-5607

GITANO Miami

Experience a stylish Miami-Tulum atmosphere at this rooftop venue for Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy $10 margaritas, a mezcal cart featuring tequila and mezcal specials, a captivating fire performance, and and plenty of beautiful people. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

3500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 655-5600
(786) 655-5600

BAKAN

Wynwood’s favorite Mexican restaurant begins Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a Flores Margarita featuring tequila or mezcal, passion fruit puree, hibiscus, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, and an edible flower garnish. The menu also offers “Tete a Tete,” a corn masa appetizer filled with Oaxaca cheese, black truffle, or huitlacoche, symbolizing a culinary contest between France and Mexico. A live mariachi band will be on hand as well.

2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 396-7080
(305) 396-7080
Special offerings for 5 de mayo at BAKAN
Photo courtesy of BAKAN

Coyo Taco

Regardless of the location, this popular taco venue intends to observe Cinco de Mayo with a party featuring its new $5 margarita, DJs, and mariachi performances. The celebration also includes a variety of street tacos, accompanied by vegetarian choices such as plantain, cauliflower, and sweet potato tacos.

2320 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 573-8228
(305) 573-8228

Pilo's Tequila Garden Wynwood

This festive venue offers diners $6 Mexican beers, such as Corona and Modelo, $5 margaritas, and $5 tacos with three distinct options, all served with chips and guacamole or salsa. Add to that the live mariachi band for a full fiesta.

158 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 706-8226
(305) 706-8226
Miiguelitos Taco
Photo courtesy of Pilo’s Tequila Garden Wynwood

Time Out Market Miami

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Santa inside this Lincoln Road food hall, offering buy-two-get-one-free tacos. There will be plenty of drink specials to wash those down with and a live mariachi band to make things extra festive. Reserve through Eventbrite; the first 100 RSVPs receive a complimentary sombrero.

1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
(786) 753-5388
BOGO tacos at Time Out Market Miami
photo courtesy of Time Out Market Miami

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach

Taco fans know to head here for Mexican bites and a party-like atmosphere. Visit the Coconut Grove location to enjoy Zhantra Entertainment dancers’ performances from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Alongside tacos, a diverse array of burritos and bowls is also available.

1220 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-2145
(305) 704-2145
Good food and a party vibe at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Oh! Mexico

This classic venue on Española Way features a spacious patio ideal for people-watching while enjoying guacamole, fresh tortillas, and Cinco de Mayo beer buckets (four beers for $20) with the purchase of two tequila shots. Popular dishes include Acapulco ceviche, street-style elote, taco birria, and quesabirria. Boasting over 200 tequilas and mezcals, the beverage selection remains diverse. A live mariachi band performs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1440 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-0490
(305) 532-0490
Ceviche Acapulco
Photo by Deep Sleep Studio

Taquiza

Short of a flight to Mexico, this eatery serves some of the best tacos in town. On Cinco de Mayo, Taquiza’s two Miami Beach locations will feature Tequila Mi Campo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 attendees will receive free giveaways, and all guests can enjoy a complimentary Tequila Mi Campo shot with a margarita purchase. Arrive between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a $7 drink special.

1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 203-2197
(305) 203-2197
Cochinita Pibil
Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Cantina La Veinte

For a party with a view, head to this chic spot overlooking Biscayne Bay. Offering a wide tequila and mezcal selection and dishes such as branzino la talla, mole chicken, and short rib with potato-guajillo purée, this establishment caters to those seeking an upscale dining experience. Live mariachi music, Mexican decor, and margaritas complete the memorable evening.

495 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 623-6135
(786) 623-6135
Live mariachi at Cantina La Veinte
photo by Julian Buitrago

Cantina Beach

Housed inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, this beachfront venue will be serving up a Cinco de Mayo buffet, featuring a chips and salsa bar, ceviche de camaron, Mexican street corn grill, guajillo honey-glazed baby back ribs, Dos XX-braised borracho chicken, fajitas Norteñas, and cazuela de garbanzo poblano. Enjoy desserts like tequila-infused tres leches, abuelita mousse chocolate cake, and churros with chocolate chipotle sauce. A kids’ station offers chicken tenders and cheese quesadillas, while a beverage stop provides margaritas, micheladas, tequila, and mezcal tastings. The buffet, available from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., costs $85 per person and $50 per child.

605 Ocean Dr, Miami, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500
(305) 365-4500

