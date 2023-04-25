With Cinco de Mayo just days away, it’s time to get a fiesta game plan in place. Whether in the mood for a low-key night of tacos and margaritas – and there are some excellent places to find them in Miami here and here — or looking to rock a sombrero until the wee hours of the morning, here are the best Cinco de Mayo fiestas for every mood sorted out by geographical order from north to south.Read More
Cinco de Mayo 2023: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party in South Florida
It’s time to celebrate
Tacombi
Join this street taco favorite with multiple locations around South Florida for a good cause on Cinco de Mayo, as 100 percent of proceeds from the day’s sales help feed those in need. Funds raised support preparing 8,000 Mexican meals at each neighborhood taqueria for individuals facing food insecurity. Don’t miss the renowned Baja crispy fresh taco. Don’t skip on the Baja crispy fresh taco, which has gained legendary status.
GITANO Miami
Experience a stylish Miami-Tulum atmosphere at this rooftop venue for Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy $10 margaritas, a mezcal cart featuring tequila and mezcal specials, a captivating fire performance, and and plenty of beautiful people. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
BAKAN
Wynwood’s favorite Mexican restaurant begins Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a Flores Margarita featuring tequila or mezcal, passion fruit puree, hibiscus, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, and an edible flower garnish. The menu also offers “Tete a Tete,” a corn masa appetizer filled with Oaxaca cheese, black truffle, or huitlacoche, symbolizing a culinary contest between France and Mexico. A live mariachi band will be on hand as well.
Coyo Taco
Regardless of the location, this popular taco venue intends to observe Cinco de Mayo with a party featuring its new $5 margarita, DJs, and mariachi performances. The celebration also includes a variety of street tacos, accompanied by vegetarian choices such as plantain, cauliflower, and sweet potato tacos.
Pilo's Tequila Garden Wynwood
This festive venue offers diners $6 Mexican beers, such as Corona and Modelo, $5 margaritas, and $5 tacos with three distinct options, all served with chips and guacamole or salsa. Add to that the live mariachi band for a full fiesta.
Time Out Market Miami
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Santa inside this Lincoln Road food hall, offering buy-two-get-one-free tacos. There will be plenty of drink specials to wash those down with and a live mariachi band to make things extra festive. Reserve through Eventbrite; the first 100 RSVPs receive a complimentary sombrero.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach
Taco fans know to head here for Mexican bites and a party-like atmosphere. Visit the Coconut Grove location to enjoy Zhantra Entertainment dancers’ performances from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Alongside tacos, a diverse array of burritos and bowls is also available.
Oh! Mexico
This classic venue on Española Way features a spacious patio ideal for people-watching while enjoying guacamole, fresh tortillas, and Cinco de Mayo beer buckets (four beers for $20) with the purchase of two tequila shots. Popular dishes include Acapulco ceviche, street-style elote, taco birria, and quesabirria. Boasting over 200 tequilas and mezcals, the beverage selection remains diverse. A live mariachi band performs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Taquiza
Short of a flight to Mexico, this eatery serves some of the best tacos in town. On Cinco de Mayo, Taquiza’s two Miami Beach locations will feature Tequila Mi Campo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 attendees will receive free giveaways, and all guests can enjoy a complimentary Tequila Mi Campo shot with a margarita purchase. Arrive between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a $7 drink special.
Cantina La Veinte
For a party with a view, head to this chic spot overlooking Biscayne Bay. Offering a wide tequila and mezcal selection and dishes such as branzino la talla, mole chicken, and short rib with potato-guajillo purée, this establishment caters to those seeking an upscale dining experience. Live mariachi music, Mexican decor, and margaritas complete the memorable evening.
Cantina Beach
Housed inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, this beachfront venue will be serving up a Cinco de Mayo buffet, featuring a chips and salsa bar, ceviche de camaron, Mexican street corn grill, guajillo honey-glazed baby back ribs, Dos XX-braised borracho chicken, fajitas Norteñas, and cazuela de garbanzo poblano. Enjoy desserts like tequila-infused tres leches, abuelita mousse chocolate cake, and churros with chocolate chipotle sauce. A kids’ station offers chicken tenders and cheese quesadillas, while a beverage stop provides margaritas, micheladas, tequila, and mezcal tastings. The buffet, available from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., costs $85 per person and $50 per child.