 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Feast on Greek Food in South Florida

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

9 Miami Hot Spots for the Perfect Ladies Night Out

More in Miami See more maps
Keegan Kreations French Bakery Opened During Covid Photo by Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

South Florida’s 13 Must-Try Croissants

From the classic to the out-of-the-box varieties

by Alona Martinez Updated
View as Map
by Alona Martinez Updated
Photo by Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

People think France is the birthplace of the ultimate breakfast pastry, but Austria is where the popular flakey pastry started. When the Turks tried to invade Vienna in 1683 by cleverly digging a tunnel under the city wall, they didn’t consider the bakers working overnight who heard them and alerted the city guards.

In celebration of the Austrian victory over the Ottomans, the kipferl (the German word for “crescent” to symbolize the crescent moon on the Turkish flag) was born. But enough with the history lesson, here are the top croissant spots in South Florida listed in geographical order from north to south.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

La Parisienne Bakery LLC

Copy Link

Since opening in 2018, this classic French bakery has been winning diner’s hearts with its no-fuss, traditional baking methods. For those wanting to see how it’s done, grab a table indoors where bakers doing their magic is on full display. The outdoor seating in a quaint setting decorated with flower pots and a mural is ideal for a coffee and croissant.

1907 NE 154th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 948-9979
(305) 948-9979

L' Artisane Creative Bakery

Copy Link

Not only do the croissants look like beautiful art pieces, but, true to the bakery’s name, they come in a creative array of rotating flavors like apple pie, chocolate and passionfruit, strawberry, balsamic, and cream cheese.  Impressively, it is vegan, like all of the bakery’s items, which means no butter, eggs, or dairy. 

7423 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 502-8595
(786) 502-8595

Caracas Bakery

Copy Link

While most flock to this tidy, bright bakery for Venezuelan treats like cachito de jamon, finding one of the best croissants in town is an added bonus. Using European butter and layering the dough 27 times result in a flaky, flavorful pastry worthy of full praise.

7884 NW 52nd St, Doral, FL 33166
(305) 392-0270
(305) 392-0270

Zak the Baker

Copy Link

This kosher bakery lives up to all the hype, with its namesake owner Zak Stern stretching his carb empire all the way up to Wellington via Whole Foods. There’s also home delivery available for those in certain zip codes. The croissants here come without bells and whistles, there’s plain and chocolate, and they’re both ultra-flaky and divine.

405 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 294-0876
(786) 294-0876

True Loaf Bakery

Copy Link

With a mesmerizing storefront showcasing the baked goods available for the day, get here early and be prepared to wait in line. Just entering the bright and uncomplicated spot brimming with pastries, sandwiches, and loaves of bread induces happiness. There’s a lot to choose from, and it’s all good, but there is a reason the croissants are legendary — and quickly run out.

1894 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 216-7207
(786) 216-7207

Rosetta Bakery

Copy Link

While Rosetta Bakery calls itself Italian, after a specific bread popular throughout The Boot, it also offers a stellar lineup of croissants. Purists will be happy to overlook the nationality hiccup when sampling them, served plain, with apricot, raspberry, cream, or Nutella.

1666 Collins Ct, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Also featured in:

Bettant Bakery & Café

Copy Link

Those avoiding the touristy mayhem of Miami Beach at all costs will quickly make an exception upon sampling the croissants at this local gem. Matthieu Bettant is a fourth-generation baker from France that takes his craft very seriously, and it shows.

1043 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-5522
(305) 673-5522

B Bistro + Bakery (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Those under the irresistible spell of Nutella will be smitten by the croissant nestled with the chocolatey goodness served at this elegant bakery. But the offerings don’t end there. The activated charcoal dulce de leche croissant, which has a unique midnight black appearance and is loaded with sweet filling, makes for a stunning Instagram post. As a nod to the Magic City, sample the guava and cheese croissant, a grown-up version of the pastelito.

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 330-6310
(305) 330-6310

Also featured in:

Atelier Monnier

Copy Link

Two cafes and two boutique shops make it easy to enjoy this laid-back bakery’s croissants no matter what part of town diners find themselves in. They’re not stingy with the good stuff either: chocolate croissants offer two bars of chocolate melted inside. Another favorite is the almond croissant.  Of course, chocolate almond is the way to go for those suffering from a bout of indecisiveness.

848 Brickell Ave Ste #120, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 456-5015
(305) 456-5015

Bachour

Copy Link

Antonio Bachour makes pastries and desserts that are almost too pretty to eat, including croissants. Everything made here looks like it should be in a museum display. Thankfully, it is not. Bring a hearty appetite (and a camera) and leave calorie counts at the door.

2020 Salzedo St, Miami, FL 33134
(305) 203-0552
(305) 203-0552

Also featured in:

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Coral Way

Copy Link

It’s hard to beat a French bakery with its own self-anointed “Queen of the Croissant.” With several Miami locations, this spot—which calls itself a French bakery with a Latin American twist—is known best for the flaky, buttery pastry, producing up to 1500 croissants a day, all of which are hand-rolled.

1242 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 858-1080
(305) 858-1080

Madruga Bakery

Copy Link

One of the few South Florida bakeries that mills its flour onsite, this minimalist spot has a loyal fan base for loaves of bread like Jewish Rye, Country Blonde, and Fruit and Nut Loaf. Add a couple of croissants to the list (there’s plain, ham and cheese, and spinach and feta pockets) so the day has no regrets.

1430 S Dixie Hwy STE 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 262-6130
(305) 262-6130

Also featured in:

Flour & Weirdoughs

Copy Link

Join the hordes of cyclists who pedal their way down scenic Key Biscayne to reach this quirky bakery, or simply hop in the car and go. Either way, it’s the trip that will quickly become a habit. Carlos Flores and Renata Ferrara (the dynamic, carb-loving duo behind this hit) offer a plethora of unique and addictive baked goods, including croissants with salty names like “It’s Brisket B*itch!” and “Basic AF” that have even the toughest croissant critics hooked from the first bite.

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-9009
(305) 361-9009

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

La Parisienne Bakery LLC

1907 NE 154th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Since opening in 2018, this classic French bakery has been winning diner’s hearts with its no-fuss, traditional baking methods. For those wanting to see how it’s done, grab a table indoors where bakers doing their magic is on full display. The outdoor seating in a quaint setting decorated with flower pots and a mural is ideal for a coffee and croissant.

1907 NE 154th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 948-9979
(305) 948-9979

L' Artisane Creative Bakery

7423 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Not only do the croissants look like beautiful art pieces, but, true to the bakery’s name, they come in a creative array of rotating flavors like apple pie, chocolate and passionfruit, strawberry, balsamic, and cream cheese.  Impressively, it is vegan, like all of the bakery’s items, which means no butter, eggs, or dairy. 

7423 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 502-8595
(786) 502-8595

Caracas Bakery

7884 NW 52nd St, Doral, FL 33166

While most flock to this tidy, bright bakery for Venezuelan treats like cachito de jamon, finding one of the best croissants in town is an added bonus. Using European butter and layering the dough 27 times result in a flaky, flavorful pastry worthy of full praise.

7884 NW 52nd St, Doral, FL 33166
(305) 392-0270
(305) 392-0270

Zak the Baker

405 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

This kosher bakery lives up to all the hype, with its namesake owner Zak Stern stretching his carb empire all the way up to Wellington via Whole Foods. There’s also home delivery available for those in certain zip codes. The croissants here come without bells and whistles, there’s plain and chocolate, and they’re both ultra-flaky and divine.

405 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 294-0876
(786) 294-0876

True Loaf Bakery

1894 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

With a mesmerizing storefront showcasing the baked goods available for the day, get here early and be prepared to wait in line. Just entering the bright and uncomplicated spot brimming with pastries, sandwiches, and loaves of bread induces happiness. There’s a lot to choose from, and it’s all good, but there is a reason the croissants are legendary — and quickly run out.

1894 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 216-7207
(786) 216-7207

Rosetta Bakery

1666 Collins Ct, Miami Beach, FL 33139

While Rosetta Bakery calls itself Italian, after a specific bread popular throughout The Boot, it also offers a stellar lineup of croissants. Purists will be happy to overlook the nationality hiccup when sampling them, served plain, with apricot, raspberry, cream, or Nutella.

1666 Collins Ct, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Bettant Bakery & Café

1043 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Those avoiding the touristy mayhem of Miami Beach at all costs will quickly make an exception upon sampling the croissants at this local gem. Matthieu Bettant is a fourth-generation baker from France that takes his craft very seriously, and it shows.

1043 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-5522
(305) 673-5522

B Bistro + Bakery (Multiple locations)

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Those under the irresistible spell of Nutella will be smitten by the croissant nestled with the chocolatey goodness served at this elegant bakery. But the offerings don’t end there. The activated charcoal dulce de leche croissant, which has a unique midnight black appearance and is loaded with sweet filling, makes for a stunning Instagram post. As a nod to the Magic City, sample the guava and cheese croissant, a grown-up version of the pastelito.

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 330-6310
(305) 330-6310

Atelier Monnier

848 Brickell Ave Ste #120, Miami, FL 33131

Two cafes and two boutique shops make it easy to enjoy this laid-back bakery’s croissants no matter what part of town diners find themselves in. They’re not stingy with the good stuff either: chocolate croissants offer two bars of chocolate melted inside. Another favorite is the almond croissant.  Of course, chocolate almond is the way to go for those suffering from a bout of indecisiveness.

848 Brickell Ave Ste #120, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 456-5015
(305) 456-5015

Bachour

2020 Salzedo St, Miami, FL 33134

Antonio Bachour makes pastries and desserts that are almost too pretty to eat, including croissants. Everything made here looks like it should be in a museum display. Thankfully, it is not. Bring a hearty appetite (and a camera) and leave calorie counts at the door.

2020 Salzedo St, Miami, FL 33134
(305) 203-0552
(305) 203-0552

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Coral Way

1242 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

It’s hard to beat a French bakery with its own self-anointed “Queen of the Croissant.” With several Miami locations, this spot—which calls itself a French bakery with a Latin American twist—is known best for the flaky, buttery pastry, producing up to 1500 croissants a day, all of which are hand-rolled.

1242 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 858-1080
(305) 858-1080

Madruga Bakery

1430 S Dixie Hwy STE 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146

One of the few South Florida bakeries that mills its flour onsite, this minimalist spot has a loyal fan base for loaves of bread like Jewish Rye, Country Blonde, and Fruit and Nut Loaf. Add a couple of croissants to the list (there’s plain, ham and cheese, and spinach and feta pockets) so the day has no regrets.

1430 S Dixie Hwy STE 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 262-6130
(305) 262-6130

Flour & Weirdoughs

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Join the hordes of cyclists who pedal their way down scenic Key Biscayne to reach this quirky bakery, or simply hop in the car and go. Either way, it’s the trip that will quickly become a habit. Carlos Flores and Renata Ferrara (the dynamic, carb-loving duo behind this hit) offer a plethora of unique and addictive baked goods, including croissants with salty names like “It’s Brisket B*itch!” and “Basic AF” that have even the toughest croissant critics hooked from the first bite.

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-9009
(305) 361-9009

Related Maps