South Florida’s 13 Must-Try Croissants

People think France is the birthplace of the ultimate breakfast pastry, but Austria is where the popular flakey pastry started. When the Turks tried to invade Vienna in 1683 by cleverly digging a tunnel under the city wall, they didn’t consider the bakers working overnight who heard them and alerted the city guards.

In celebration of the Austrian victory over the Ottomans, the kipferl (the German word for “crescent” to symbolize the crescent moon on the Turkish flag) was born. But enough with the history lesson, here are the top croissant spots in South Florida listed in geographical order from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.