For Good Eating. Croqueta de Jamon, at Zelo Spanish restaurant &amp; tapas bar. 01MAR13 Photo by Warton Li/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Where to Find Miami’s Best Croquetas

Where to find the iconic dish

Photo by Warton Li/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

A favorite of many Miamians, croquetas — the typically breaded and fried béchamel dish — are a staple in the Magic City. With so many options from traditional to the not-so-traditional available, here’s a list of some of the best options organized in geographical order from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Masa Craft Kitchen

10400 NW 33rd St #150
Doral, FL 33172
They say beers are the perfect pairing for burgers, but what about croquetas? Give Masa Craft Kitchen, located inside MIA Beer Co. in Doral, a try and prepare to be impressed. While the flavors change frequently, one can normally order the ham, bacon, and gouda, or the mushroom veggie, but there are always new recipes being incorporated.

2. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

186 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Feel at home at this Cuban restaurant because that’s exactly what it is — a house. The business is on the first floor and features ham, chicken, sausage, bacon, codfish, and ham and cheese croquetas. For a heartier appetite, indulge with the Cuban sandwich preparado made with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, mayo, and two croquetas on pressed Cuban bread. 

3. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
Adjacent to the Rubell Museum, Leku offers diners some of the creamiest croquettes in town made with 5 Jotas ham, chorizo, or cod.

4. Doce Provisions

541 SW 12th Ave
Miami, FL 33130
This Little Havana spot boasts Wynwood vibes is just north of Calle Ocho. Get the chorizo croquetas, which are served over a mustard sauce and topped with queso fresco. Enjoy them on the outside patio or opt for the cooler indoors.

5. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
Chef Michelle Bernstein’s Calle Ocho restaurant has several innovative plays on croquetas. There’s the popular traditional take on the croqueta with jamon Serrano and melted cheese and fig jam, or the opt for the vegetarian-friendly mushroom risotto croqueta or the version filled with spinach and feta. For those who really want to get decadent, then order the Maine lobster croquetas served with saffron aioli.

6. Sanguich De Miami

2057 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
Stop by and grab a croqueta made with dehydrated pork skin and mixed in escabeche spice mix and an old fashioned batido. Another option is the fuller croqueta preparada sandwich made with two croquetas, Spiced City ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Either choice is a win. 

7. Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine

3555 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
Make a quick stop at Versailles’ ventanita for a croqueta and a cafecito. The varieties available are ham, chicken, and cheese. Munch on any of them while enjoying the political — and sometimes gossipy — chitchat amongst the patrons.

8. La Carreta

3632 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
Abuela style food is what La Carreta is known for. Since its start in Miami on Calle Ocho in 1976, this Cuban owned establishment has been serving croquetas to patrons for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Favorites include the traditional flavors of ham, chicken, and codfish, as well as the yuca croqueta stuffed with picadillo.

9. Sergio's Restaurant

3252 SW 22nd St
Miami, FL 33145
Many say seven is a lucky number and for croqueta lovers it certainly is because that’s how many locations Sergio’s has throughout South Florida. Feast on ham, chorizo, chicken, and codfish varieties with saltine crackers and a lime wedge — or even Tabasco for a little kick. 

10. Bulla Gastrobar

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Spanish tapas style restaurant serves up round sized Serrano ham croquetas which are complimented with a fig jelly for dipping. The combination is available at both locations in Coral Gables and Doral.

11. Gilbert's Bakery on Bird

5777 Bird Rd
Miami, FL 33155
The family owned and operated bakery has been a Miami staple for decades. Many can enjoy croquetas at Gilbert’s including vegetarians and vegans. The assortment of flavors include ham, chicken, cheese, chorizo, codfish, asparagus, spinach, romesco, jalapeño, piquillo, creme brûlée, and the vegan friendly carne.

12. Party Cake Bakery

10809 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33165
What began as a modest 1,300-square-foot bakery on Miller Drive in 1993 has multiplied with nine locations throughout South Florida. Croqueta lovers can enjoy the classic flavors of ham, chicken, and cheese plus the house favorite, croquetas de la casa. 

13. Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33165
While the traditional ham croqueta is available, Dos Croquetas specializes in not-so-traditional flavors like spicy buffalo, street corn, cheddar burger, and the sweeter Fruity Pebbles and Oreo. Also available at its croqueta bar on Bird Road are fuller meals such as the croqueta bowl with fried egg plus black beans and white rice, sandwiches, and croqueta flights with local beers.

14. Delicias de España II

7384 Bird Rd
Miami, FL 33155
While every country has a take on croquetas, the Spanish ones are among the top. Taste the flavors of Spain with Delicias de España’s mix of ham and chorizo or codfish aka bacalao.

15. Islas Canarias Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3804 SW 137th Ave
Miami, FL 33175
The debate over who serves the best croquetas in town always includes this classic Cuban restaurant. Enjoy ham, chicken, fish, and the vegetarian favorite, cheese croquetas. Islas Canarias’ croquetas are also available at nearby Finka Table & Tap and Amelia’s 1931, owned by the family’s granddaughter, Eileen Andrade.

16. Smoke and Dough

4013 SW 152nd Ave
Miami, FL 33185
Fans of Empanada Harry’s will rejoice in Harry’s Smoke and Dough and particularly with its most ordered tapas: the smoked ham and gouda croquetas. Give it a try as a before digging into some of the restaurant’s many barbecue dishes.

17. Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

11715 Sherri Lane
Miami, FL 33183
Fancy a bougie appetizer? Croquetas get the upscale treatment at the vineyard influenced Chef Adrianne’s in West Kendall. The crispy panko crusted, goat cheese balls are served on a bed of prosciutto with fig jam and swirls of balsamic.

18. Cakeland Bakeries

16279 SW 88th St
Miami, FL 33196
This West Kendall gem for pastelitos and croquetas serves up a mean croqueta de la casa with a slightly sweet twist that pairs well with a squeeze of lime juice and a soda cracker. Try it with a cortadito or Materva for the perfect Cuban merienda (afternoon snack).

19. El Rinconcito Latino Cafe

9979 SW 142nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
Hidden in West Kendall is a local favorite with croquetas that rivals most in the city. The flavors available are ham, chicken, and bacalao (cod fish) and served indoors or through its ventanita outside for a quick protein fix.

20. Pinecrest Bakery (Multiple Locations)

12101 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL 33156
With thirteen locations throughout South Florida, croqueta lovers can get that fix from North Miami to Homestead. Stop by any location and enjoy ham, chicken, codfish, cheese, and spinach for breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack. 

