Fort Lauderdale, and overall, Broward county, has come a long way since it was merely a mecca for college kids ordering tequila shot specials on Spring Break. The city’s burgeoning food and beverage scene generates much well-deserved attention and draws in a varied crowd. Just check out these happy hour venues, which prove that the city knows how to dole out some serious fun.Read More
Fort Lauderdale 16 Best Happy Hour Spots
Where to drink on the cheap in the 954
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Multiple locations)
With multiple locations throughout Broward, this approachable Mexican restaurant boasts Happy Hour Monday to Friday (except Tuesday) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. $8 gets you select margaritas and cocktails, with a 50 percent discount on tequilas (except extra añejos and reserves). Meanwhile, $4-5 covers beer, $5 for wine, $6 for spirits. Bar snacks range from $3 to $10, including guacamole, chicken taquitos, yuca fries, and tostones. Enjoy $4 tacos featuring crispy pork, shrimp, carne asada, chicken al pastor, and exotic shroom.
Shooters Waterfront
Shooters runs its happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, serving as a perfect spot to watch the sunset. Diners receive half off all drinks and appetizers like the crunchy coconut shrimp and chicken pesto flatbread. Take in the ocean’s breeze and watch the sunset while sipping on a Dockside Margarita or a Strawberry Coconut Lemonade for a full South Florida experience.
Union Kitchen & Bar
The husband and wife team behind this thriving restaurant in Wilton Manors keeps regulars returning for classic American fare heightened with global influences. For Happy Hour, patrons can head to the bar or patio and enjoy half off all craft cocktails, single mixed drinks, and select wines and draft beers. Pair those with small plates like strawberry and gorgonzola toast, Peruvian-spiced chicken wings, and crispy pork belly tacos—they’re also half-off.
No Man's Land
Escape to this swanky bar in a nondescript strip mall to enjoy stellar cocktails and inventive small plates. For Happy Hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $10 specialty cocktails such as the NML Old Fashioned—bourbon, s’mores syrup, bitters, and toasted marshmallow, French Toast Martini—vodka, espresso, simple syrup, and French toast whipped cream along with $2 oysters and $10 deviled eggs and caviar with creme fraiche, fine herbs, ikura, and brown butter crumble beckon.
Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap: Fort Lauderdale
At this Southern-themed restaurant, enjoy Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday with $5- to $6 drinks and bites like house-made bacon tots or Nashville hot chicken sliders. On Mondays, ITB Friends enjoy a 50 percent food and beverage discount. Whiskey enthusiasts can sip on WhistlePig, Maker’s Mark, Angel’s Envy, and Michter’s for $7 or less every Wednesday. And cap off the week with $8 Wheatley Vodka Mules or $9 seasonal fruit mules, available every Sunday from 6 p.m. to close.
El Vez Fort Lauderdale
Margaritas, beers, and wines are $6 at this stylish beachfront Mexican created by restaurateur Stephen Starr. Enjoy piña con camaron (pineapple shrimp), chicken, or carnita tacos for $6, along with several other options. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lona Cocina Tequileria
Enjoy ocean views from the expansive patio at this lively Mexican restaurant, known for great Happy Hour specials. On Monday, its Wine Not?—get 50 percent off select bottles from 6 p.m. to close. Tacos & Tequila Tuesday offers $5 tacos and margaritas from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. And, Wednesdays de Serenata features half-off specialty house cocktails, $8 taquitos dorados from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., plus live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Burlock Coast
Situated inside The Ritz Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Burlock Coast is a modern coastal restaurant with a unique Rum Room that inspires many of its cocktails. Its Happy Hour specials vary by day. The week starts with Burger N’ Brew Mondays, available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., where guests can dine on a burger and beer for $20. On Tacos & Tequila Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., diners are served two tacos and a margarita chosen by the chef for $20. Wine Down Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. offers half-price bottles of wine priced under $100, along with a $20 charcuterie board.
The Katherine Restaurant
Venerated chef Timon Balloo and his wife Marissa (for whom the restaurant is named) create a cozy, welcoming space paired with inventive American fare at this must-visit restaurant. Enjoy Happy Hour Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering $5 wines, $4 local beers, and $7 cocktails. Don’t miss its signature dishes: loaded clam chowder fries for $11, jerk plantains for $4, and a Japanese corn dog for $6.
The Wilder
This attractive bar and lounge draw inspiration from LA and Monaco hotels, blended with Old Florida flair. Patrons can savor a variety of wines, spirits, and classic cocktails such as mules, margaritas, and old-fashioned variants, all for $7. Small plates, ranging from $5 to $7, include sweet corn and cheddar croquettes, french dip empanadas, and tuna tataki. Happy hour is available from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Social
Head to this Las Olas staple for happy hour and enjoy half-off on select drinks, beers, and wines, as well as $6 pretzel bites, chicken quesadillas, tacos, and burgers. It also offers a selection of cocktails at $4, $5, $6, and $8, in addition to $4 house margaritas, wines, and draft beers Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday through Wednesday from 11 p.m. to close.
Moxies Fort Lauderdale Restaurant
New to Las Olas, this expansive two-story venue attracts crowds with its casual ambiance and approachable American fare. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy Happy Hour with specially-priced $11 drinks such as Cucumber Cobbler, Classic Margarita, and Old-Fashioned. Pair your drink with $10 bites, including potstickers with fresh pineapple salsa, poutine, and roasted tomato bruschetta.
YA MAS
Experience Opa! Hour at this lively Las Olas Greek spot, every Tuesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Indulge in $10 spritzes, including the Sevilla Sunset, Droseros, St. Tropez, and classic Aperol Spritz. House wines and spirits are $8, and specialty beers are $5. For a snack, pair these with a selection of dips like hummus, zhoug hummus, tzatziki, and crispy garbanzos for just $5 each. Make it a complete meal with options like chicken souvlaki, fried calamari, steamed mussels, Greek salad, and dolmades, all available for $9 each.
Timpano Las Olas
This lavish Italian hotspot on Las Olas offers weekly Golden Hour specials on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. serving cocktails ranging from $10 to $12 that include the Zen Martini (vodka, cucumber, lime, and prosecco), El Ray Liotta (tequila, lime, and Calabrian chili-infused agave) and a smoked Old Fashioned served with pecan pancetta. Bites include $2.50 oysters, truffle arancini, tuna tartare, and the restaurant’s legendary Old School Skillet Mussels. For those willing to splurge, there’s the Golden Kaluga caviar with truffle tots and creme fraiche for $95.
Canyon Restaurant
A longtime favorite among locals, this recently renovated restaurant favoring Southwestern cuisine offers Happy Hour specials at the bar on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bites include Elote Loco (Mexican street corn with Southwest barbecue spice) for $8, short rib tostada ($9), and crispy calamari with blistered peppers and Thai chili honey dressing for $13. Wash it down with specially priced cocktails like the famous Prickly Pear Margarita or Cactus Water (gin, muddled cucumbers, mint, St. Germain, and fresh lime juice). There are also deals on wines, beers, and spirits.
Whiskey Neat
Whiskey Neat aims to be the neighborhood cocktail lounge, which, true to its name, offers an impressive 230-plus variety of whiskey. Patrons are treated to a cocktail list that offers more than 60 varieties of high-end wines, locally crafted brews, and complimentary tapas like shrimp shooters and deviled eggs with each round of drinks. Happy hour runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.