Fort Lauderdale 16 Best Happy Hour Spots

Situated inside The Ritz Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Burlock Coast is a modern coastal restaurant with a unique Rum Room that inspires many of its cocktails. Its Happy Hour specials vary by day. The week starts with Burger N’ Brew Mondays, available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., where guests can dine on a burger and beer for $20. On Tacos & Tequila Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., diners are served two tacos and a margarita chosen by the chef for $20. Wine Down Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. offers half-price bottles of wine priced under $100, along with a $20 charcuterie board.