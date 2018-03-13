12 Great French Restaurants in Miami

While many would love to take off to France for a weekend of culinary indulgence, sometimes that’s just not in the cards. Here’s the good news, though — Miami has many French restaurants that can gastronomically transport guests to the cafés of Paris, the countryside vineyards of Normandy, and the seaside bistros of St. Tropez. Here are the best 12 French restaurants in Miami listed in geographical order from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.