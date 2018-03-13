 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
sandwich with egg on a plate. Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash

12 Great French Restaurants in Miami

Bouillabaisse, steak frites, croque monsieurs, and escargots — oui oui

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
by Stacy A. Moya Updated
Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash

While many would love to take off to France for a weekend of culinary indulgence, sometimes that’s just not in the cards. Here’s the good news, though — Miami has many French restaurants that can gastronomically transport guests to the cafés of Paris, the countryside vineyards of Normandy, and the seaside bistros of St. Tropez. Here are the best 12 French restaurants in Miami listed in geographical order from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Le Zoo

This French brasserie from Stephen Starr not only offers a charming interior, but also plenty of al fresco seating in a palm tree-covered patio inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The menu is filled with plenty of classic French selections like steak tartare du parc, duck confit, truffle pizza, and the bouillabaisse — all of which can be complimented by the extensive selection of wines.

9700 Collins Ave #135, Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
(305) 602-9663

La Fresa Francesa

Hialeah may be known for its Cuban food, but French restaurant La Fresa Francesa is quickly changing that perception. Husband and wife duo, Benoit Rablat and Sandy Sanchez, serve up French dishes such as the baked fromage with white wine and shallots, French salted butter crepes, and the fan favorite: overnight braised rabbit leg. And for those that stop by on Thursday nights, guests can even enjoy live music with their dinner.

59 W 3rd St, Hialeah, FL 33010
(786) 717-6886
(786) 717-6886

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Having received two Michelin stars this year, the late chef Joel Robuchon’s namesake restaurant has become a culinary destination in Miami. The French menu features both a la carte options or tasting menus options with meticulously created dishes by several longtime proteges of the famed chef. 

4100 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Le Jardinier

Located in the Miami Design District, the one Michelin starred Le Jardiner boosts classic French technique to all of its dishes. Patrons can enjoy lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, and happy hour indoors or in its tropical outdoor area. Menu highlights include spring pea and ricotta agnolottis with wild mushrooms and trio of pea and mint, and the whole lobster with marbled potatoes, fava beans, and coralline bisque. Don’t forget to end the meal with a decadent dessert or cheese plate.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Bagatelle Miami

After a two year hiatus, Bagatelle is back and offering the taste (and party) of the French Riviera. Expect bright dishes at this lively restaurant like the wild scallop ceviche with olive oil and lemon flavors, crispy fish fritters with arrabbiata sauce, and steamed turbot fish with caramelized clementines. Finish off the meal with either the dark chocoalte fondant souffle or the crepes with caramelized pistachio.

1669 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-3900
(305) 704-3900

LPM Miami

This chic Brickell restaurant boasts high-end French brasserie fare with Mediterranean touches. Diners can expect to dine among the socialite and business crowds, who are all in search of one thing: delicious food. Stars of the menu include the creamy burrata, fresh yellowtail carpaccio, and butter- and herb-soaked traditional escargot. Don’t forget to save room for light-as-air cheesecake.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133

Gustave

This Miracle Mile’s newcomer is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch every day of the week for those craving French cuisine. Begin with the tomato burrata with olive oil, basil, and Prosciutto followed by the boeuf bourguignon. Make sure to leave room for dessert such as the ile flottante made with white meringue floating over vanilla custard and topped with caramel and grilled almonds.

366 Miracle Mile, Miami, FL 33134
(305) 640-5675
(305) 640-5675

Frenchie’s Diner

Off the beaten path in Coral Gables, those searching for French cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere will be happy to have stumbled upon Frenchie’s. Browse the wall length chalkboard menu with dishes scribbled in colors along or select from smaller boards that are passed around featuring the specials. Enjoy classics such as the croque monsieur, steak and frites, risottos, and vanilla pot du crème for dessert.

2618 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 442-4554
(305) 442-4554

Pascal's On Ponce

For more than 20 years, Pascal’s on Ponce has been serving Coral Gables some of the city’s best French cuisine. Diners can order French fare such as mussels mariniere and chicken Paillard or opt for a dinner tasting menu featuring a twice baked, upside down gruyere cheese souffle, diver scallops, lamb rack, and chocolate souffle.

2611 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 444-2024
(305) 444-2024

Le Bouchon

Coconut Grove’s Le Bouchon is a homey restaurant offering diners a taste of cuisine reminiscent of Lyon, France. On the menu guests will find French red wine beef stew made with veal cheeks over fettuccine pasta, chicken fricassee served with a porcini mushroom risotto, and a warm caramelized apple pie tarte tartin that is worth the calories.

3430 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 448-6060
(305) 448-6060

Cafe Pastis

For more than a decade this cozy restaurant has been serving up French fare in South Miami. Try the quiche or soup du jour along with the spinach salad with Roquefort cheese and caramelized pear, or the escargot that requires the crusty bread to soak up all the butter. For heartier appetites, order any of the entrees and end with the creme brûlée that’s big enough for two.

5312, 7310 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-3322
(305) 665-3322

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

West Kendall’s French bakery and cafe offers all the French pastries one might crave — from croissants, gateaus, and macarons to hearty sandwiches, crepes, soups, and dinner entrees. Get creative and try the eggs meurette made with brioche and poached eggs bathed in a wine based sauce, mushrooms, crispy bacon, and croutons, along with any of the desserts for brunch. Don’t forget to pick up a baguette or two to take home along with more pastries.

16650 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196
(786) 534-8141
(786) 534-8141

