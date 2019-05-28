Where to Feast on Greek Food in South Florida

Greek cuisine fits the bill when a Mediterranean diet is all the rage. From savory spanakopita, creamy tzatziki, perfectly grilled octopus, and much more, the cuisine is as bright and flavorful as it is crowd-pleasing. Here are nine top spots in Miami to feast on the popular cuisine.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.