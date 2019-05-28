 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Christine Burns Rudalevige and Andrew Rudalevige preparing dinner Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Where to Feast on Greek Food in South Florida

Extra tzatziki, please

by Dara Smith and Olee Fowler Updated
Greek cuisine fits the bill when a Mediterranean diet is all the rage. From savory spanakopita, creamy tzatziki, perfectly grilled octopus, and much more, the cuisine is as bright and flavorful as it is crowd-pleasing. Here are nine top spots in Miami to feast on the popular cuisine.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

ethos Greek Bistro (Multiple locations)

If salads and spreads sound like an ideal snack, Ethos Greek Bistro has loads of them. For the hungry types, the tasting menu offers a sampling of the restaurant’s best starters and platters, beginning at $24 a plate. 

4437 Lyons Rd E104, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(754) 999-0050
(754) 999-0050

Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant

From award-winning chef and restauranteur Michael Mina, this Aventura Mall restaurant serves up dishes like Greek sea bass, Mediterranean snapper, and lobster, alongside a raw bar displaying oysters, calamari, octopus, and a wide selection of fish chosen by the first ever “fish sommelier.”

19565 Biscayne Blvd Ste 946, Aventura, FL 33180
(786) 697-1681
(786) 697-1681

Barmeli69

Warm, welcoming, and perfectly suited for the dietarily restricted, Barmeli69 embodies Greek hospitality. With dips on dips, and robust vegan and vegetarian options, this restaurant and wine bar is all about the experience. 

6927 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 754-5558
(305) 754-5558

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Mandolin Aegean Bistro checks all the boxes for those looking for good eats and a picturesque stream of Instagram fodder. The restaurant is an indoor and outdoor retreat where stylishly clad customers munch on Mediterranean favorites like grilled octopus, meze, and sea bass; this beloved bungalow consistently earns its stripes. 

4312 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 749-9140
(305) 749-9140

Meraki Greek Bistro (Multiple locations)

Meraki is the place to go for simple yet tasty Greek food with a smile. An understated cottage with a charming garden sets the scene for guests to mix, mingle, and break bread with dishes like fried zucchini, lamb burgers, and meatballs. 

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-1535
(786) 773-1535

Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

A swanky establishment in the heart of South Beach, Milos doles out Mediterranean food with a whole lot of ambiance. Sharing menu space with other notable plates from the region, Greek dishes earn their keep with grilled vegetables, yogurt, octopus, and fried potatoes. 

730 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6800
(305) 604-6800

Santorini by Georgios

The popular tourist destination might be a continent away, but Miami’s version of Santorini lives right on Ocean Drive. With classic helpings like souvlaki and Greek salad among untraditional twists like Greek pizza, this cafe turns beachside dining up a notch. 

101 Ocean Drive, Pool - Beach Side, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-6624
(305) 672-6624

Maria's Greek Restaurant

Maria’s Greek Restaurant delivers homestyle eats without pretense through delightful dishes like stuffed vine leaves, zucchini croquettes, and baked pasta. 

2359 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 856-0938
(305) 856-0938

Doya

This meze-focused Greek restaurant from chef Erhan Kostepen, the former executive chef of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, is filled exclusively with small plates meant to be shared with a group. Expect Mediterranean and Middle East flavors with dishes like octopus salad, branzino ceviche, lamb chops, mussels, butter shrimp, and pastrami hummus, all of which are meant to be shared.

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 501-2848
(305) 501-2848

Related Maps