Where to Feast on Greek Food in South Florida
ethos Greek Bistro (Multiple locations)
If salads and spreads sound like an ideal snack, Ethos Greek Bistro has loads of them. For the hungry types, the tasting menu offers a sampling of the restaurant’s best starters and platters, beginning at $24 a plate.
Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant
From award-winning chef and restauranteur Michael Mina, this Aventura Mall restaurant serves up dishes like Greek sea bass, Mediterranean snapper, and lobster, alongside a raw bar displaying oysters, calamari, octopus, and a wide selection of fish chosen by the first ever “fish sommelier.”
Barmeli69
Warm, welcoming, and perfectly suited for the dietarily restricted, Barmeli69 embodies Greek hospitality. With dips on dips, and robust vegan and vegetarian options, this restaurant and wine bar is all about the experience.
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Mandolin Aegean Bistro checks all the boxes for those looking for good eats and a picturesque stream of Instagram fodder. The restaurant is an indoor and outdoor retreat where stylishly clad customers munch on Mediterranean favorites like grilled octopus, meze, and sea bass; this beloved bungalow consistently earns its stripes.
Meraki Greek Bistro (Multiple locations)
Meraki is the place to go for simple yet tasty Greek food with a smile. An understated cottage with a charming garden sets the scene for guests to mix, mingle, and break bread with dishes like fried zucchini, lamb burgers, and meatballs.
Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis
A swanky establishment in the heart of South Beach, Milos doles out Mediterranean food with a whole lot of ambiance. Sharing menu space with other notable plates from the region, Greek dishes earn their keep with grilled vegetables, yogurt, octopus, and fried potatoes.
Santorini by Georgios
The popular tourist destination might be a continent away, but Miami’s version of Santorini lives right on Ocean Drive. With classic helpings like souvlaki and Greek salad among untraditional twists like Greek pizza, this cafe turns beachside dining up a notch.
Maria's Greek Restaurant
Maria’s Greek Restaurant delivers homestyle eats without pretense through delightful dishes like stuffed vine leaves, zucchini croquettes, and baked pasta.
Doya
This meze-focused Greek restaurant from chef Erhan Kostepen, the former executive chef of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, is filled exclusively with small plates meant to be shared with a group. Expect Mediterranean and Middle East flavors with dishes like octopus salad, branzino ceviche, lamb chops, mussels, butter shrimp, and pastrami hummus, all of which are meant to be shared.