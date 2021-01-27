 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
10 Exciting New Restaurants to Try in Jacksonville, Summer 2023

The best new bites in the “Bold New City of the South”

by Megan duBois Updated
Huey’s Nashville Hot Chicken
by Megan duBois Updated

Eater editors get asked this one question more than any other: “Where should I eat right now?” Jacksonville locals are always looking for new restaurants across the city and almost every. The city continues to be a booming restaurant town, with new spots all over the city popping up.

From cozy Italian restaurants in historic neighborhoods, seafood-focused restaurants along packed strips of boutiques and cafes, and boozy ice cream near downtown, there are endless new restaurants to add to a must-try list. Keep reading for those who want the inside scoop about the best new spots. These are the ten best new restaurants in Jacksonville.

Masala Mantra - The Indian Bistro

In downtown Jacksonville, nestled among fast food and counter-service restaurants, sits Masala Mantra, an Indian bistro offering an extensive menu of flavorful dishes. The menu categorizes options into vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, accommodating those with specific dietary restrictions. Start with a round of samosas, fried pockets brimming with Indian spices, potatoes, and peas. No Indian meal is complete without naan bread; Masala Mantra offers six styles, including traditional garlic, chili, butter, and an intriguing chicken tikka option. In large tandoori ovens, the restaurant cooks lamb, goat, chicken, and shrimp, lending a beautiful char flavor to each dish

12961 N Main St Unit -106, Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 551-7809
(904) 551-7809

Salumeria 104 Atlantic Beach

Salumeria 104, a few blocks from the Atlantic Beach ocean, offers diners Italian favorites in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its daily in-house-made pasta, the restaurant prides itself on dishes like prosciutto ravioli served with nutty brown butter and fragrant sage. Another crowd-pleaser is the chitarra cacio e peppe, featuring pasta with a square cross-section tossed in a wheel of pecorino cheese and black pepper, resulting in a creamy, cheesy dish. The restaurant also dry-ages steaks on-site, offering a 21-day ribeye and a dry-aged New York strip, both cooked in a charcoal oven.

60 Ocean Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 372-0285
(904) 372-0285

Malachi's Ice Cream Bar

Located in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood, Malachi’s Ice Cream Bar has created a stir with ice cream floats featuring champagne rather than soda. The house-made sorbet, available in a rotating assortment of flavors like raspberry and mango, provides a refreshing alternative. For fans of traditional ice cream, the shop offers a variety of flavors, including toasted coconut, coffee, and cookie butter, which delivers a creamy texture without excessive sweetness, tempting customers to consider a second scoop.

1661 Riverside Ave #128, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 379-8647
(904) 379-8647

Bar Molino

Bar Molino serves some of the best Spanish-style tapas in the Bold City, featuring classic dishes like patatas bravas, stuffed piquillo peppers, and tortilla Espanola. Also, at the bar, guests can order hand-carved Iberico ham, guaranteeing some of the city’s freshest fare. The restaurant shines with its happy hour, available Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During this time, diners can select two tapas and a glass of wine or three tapas and a bottle of wine for a fixed price.

1538 Hendricks Ave Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 683-5685
(904) 683-5685

1937 Spirits & Eatery

The newest addition to the San Marco neighborhood, 1937 Spirits & Eatery, draws inspiration from a bygone era when house parties were elegant affairs open to all. Its classic Southern-style menu boasts fried green tomatoes topped with whipped herb feta, shrimp toast dressed in a smoked tomato vinaigrette, and bacon-loaded hushpuppies served with a cheddar and sour cream dip. Ensuring no party is without good cocktails, 1937 pours drinks that harken to the good old days, such as gin-spiked cherry limeade and martinis featuring house-made pickle juice.

1842 Kings Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Taverna Oceana

Taverna Oceana is joining its sister restaurant, Taverna, in San Marco, with a notable raw bar and seafood menu. The dishes have been expertly paired with champagne and cocktails, offering diners an elevated meal unlike anything else in Jacksonville. Oyster enthusiasts should try the raw oysters with a refreshing, spicy cucumber and kimchi mignonette. The menu also features a standout lobster burrata dish, which includes citrus-marinated lobster meat, beets, and burrata cheese.

1988 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Josephine

In the charming Avondale neighborhood, Josephine stands out for its handmade pasta and innovative spins on traditional Italian fare. The pinwheel lasagna, one of the menu’s mainstays, comes adorned with roasted fennel sausage ragu and fontina cheese. Its weekend brunch feels like a celebration, even if the only occasion is making it to the meal. Its lemon ricotta pancakes, topped with orange marmalade and almonds, offer a sweet-sharing option. The ‘Mister Crispy’ sandwich, Josephine’s twist on a croque madame, is smothered in taleggio and provolone cheese and is a must-try on the menu.

3563 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 647-7556
(904) 647-7556

Oaxaca Club

Even though Jacksonville has plenty of quick Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, one thing it lacked until recently was an upscale Mexican restaurant. Here, guests savor flavorful dishes inspired by the Oaxaca region of Mexico. A shared plate of chicken mole taquitos and a bubbling bowl of queso fundido make a great start to any meal. Many diners opt for the carne asada steak, which comes with spicy tomato, habanero salsa, and blistered peppers. But a Mexican restaurant would be incomplete without tacos, and Oaxaca Club offers an array of options filled with everything from masa-fried snapper to roasted mushroom and salt and chile-cured steak

131 1st Ave N #102, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 372-0537
(904) 372-0537

ABSTRAKT Filipino Essence Restaurant

Abstrakt Filipino Essence was once a popular food truck but is now a brick-and-mortar restaurant at Jacksonville Beach. The contemporary Filipino restaurant has become a favorite of locals in town for its street food fusions dishes like Filipino-marinated chicken burritos with crispy Brussels sprouts and tangy pickled jicama. Diners will also find traditional bites like house-rolled lumpia and fish balls with brown gravy and cane vinegar sauce. Don’t leave without trying dessert, where bright purple ube, or purple sweet potatoes, are used in most dishes. A local favorite is the banana flan topped with caramel, a fried lumpia wrapper, and purple ube dust. 

1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 595-5048
(904) 595-5048

SoNapa Grille

Locals seeking a taste of California wine country are visiting Sonapa Grille in Jacksonville Beach. This restaurant has made a name for itself with sharable appetizers, flatbreads, and hearty entrees. Many appetizers showcase Asian flavors, featuring dishes like sweet, spicy Korean barbecue ribs full of umami flavor. The Napa nachos introduce an Asian twist as well, incorporating yellowfin tuna, seaweed salad, and wasabi aioli atop crispy wonton chips. As the name Sonapa suggests, one can anticipate a wine list filled with Californian wines, including offerings directly from Napa Valley.

2400 3rd St S Unit 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 595-5650
(904) 595-5650

